America's deadliest mass shootings

    • University of Texas, Austin - 14 dead

      Before Virginia Tech and Columbine, Sandy Hook, Aurora and Orlando, there was the University of Texas tower shooting. More than 50 years ago on August 1, 1966, Charles J. Whitman, a 28-year-old engineering student and Marine-trained sniper, took a stockpile of guns and ammunition up to the University of Texas clock tower in Austin and opened fire in a deadly, terrifying barrage that lasted 96 minutes. It was modern America's first mass shooting and it shocked the nation.

      Whitman killed 14 people (a 15th victim from the campus shooting died in 2001 due to injuries caused by the gunman) and injured more than 30. This was after slaying his wife and mother in their homes the same day with a knife and gun. Not counted in the total death toll was the unborn child of an injured woman.

      Since that violent day, mass shootings have become increasingly commonplace in American life, fueling questions about gun control, terrorism, mental health, bullying, school safety and Congressional inaction.

      Here's a look at some of the deadliest mass shootings the country has seen.

      In this photo, Sgt. Robert W. Turner, 50, of the University of Texas security police, looks out from the spot on the observation tower of the administration building in Texas where Whitman was gunned down by police.

      Credit: AP

    • Las Vegas shooting - 50+ dead

      On Sunday, October 1, 2017, a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, spraying the crowd below who were attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the Strip.

      As of Monday, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said the death toll had climbed to at least 58, with more than 500 people injured. Several off-duty officers who were attending the concert were among the victims.

      Country music star Jason Aldean was in the middle of his performance when the bullets rained down on the crowd. He posted on Instagram hours later, calling the shooting "beyond horrific."

      When a police SWAT team entered the gunman's room at the Mandalay Bay, they found him dead. There were numerous firearms in his possession. Authorities identified the shooter as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada. Police say he had been living in a retirement community and had not had any previous run-ins with the law. 

      There was no indication of a connection to terrorism. 

      Credit: Getty

    • Orlando nightclub shooting - 49 dead

      The mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub by a lone gunman, identified as Omar Mateen, in the early hours of the morning on June 12, 2016 in Orlando, Florida, left 49 people dead (plus the gunman) and another 53 wounded.

      The devastating massacre of nightclub goers was labeled by President Barack Obama as an "act of terror and an act of hate." Those killed in the shooting at Pulse, a popular gay nightclub, ranged in age from 18 to 50.

      In this photo, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, center right, and Orlando Police Chief John Mina, center left, arrive at a news conference after the deadly shooting at the popular gay nightclub, Pulse. The gunman, Omar Mateen, armed with an assault-type rifle and a handgun, opened fire on the crowd in the club and took hostages before being killed by SWAT officers.

      Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

    • Virginia Tech - 32 dead

      On April 16, 2007, Seung-Hui Cho, a senior at Virginia Tech university, carried out two separate attacks at opposite ends of the school's 2,600-acre campus, about two hours apart. First, he opened fire at West Ambler Johnston, a coed dormitory that houses 895 people. Then, he opened fire at Norris Hall, an engineering and general classroom building about a half-mile away.

      The shootings spread panic and confusion on campus. Witnesses reported students jumping out the windows of a classroom building to escape gunfire. SWAT team members with helmets, flak jackets and assault rifles swarmed over the campus. Students and faculty members carried out some of the wounded themselves, without waiting for ambulances to arrive.

      Cho, 23, killed 32 people before killing himself.

      Credit: Alan Kim/Roanoke Times/AP

    • Sandy Hook Elementary - 27 dead

      On the morning of December 14, 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza shot his mother Nancy multiple times while she was in bed at their home. Lanza then took four guns -- legally registered to his mother -- and drove to Sandy Hook Elementary School, about five miles away in Newtown, Connecticut. Students there had just finished reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, and the building's doors had been locked.

      Lanza shot through the glass of one of the school's doors and entered the building carrying a Bushmaster AR-15 assault rifle, with two semi-automatic handguns inside the pockets of his military-style cargo pants. Police say he was also carrying hundreds of rounds of ammunition in multiple magazines.

      Lanza headed toward the section of the school containing the classrooms of the youngest students. Once there, he killed 20 first graders and six adult women, before taking his own life.

      It is the third deadliest shooting in U.S. history to date.

      Credit: Shannon Hicks,AP Photo/Newtown Bee

    • First Baptist Church, Sutherland Springs, Texas - at least 26 dead

      A gunman opened fire on Sunday services at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Nov. 5, 2017, killing at least 26 people and wounding about 20 others. The gunman, identified as 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, killed himself after a chase.

      Credit: Getty

    • Luby's massacre in Texas - 23 dead

      George Hennard opened fire at Luby's Cafeteria in Killeen, Texas after crashing his Ford Ranger through the front glass of the crowded family restaurant on October 16, 1991. Before he was done shooting, he had left 23 people dead and 20 more wounded. Ten of his victims were killed with single shots to the head. He then killed himself in a restroom.

      Until the shooting at Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016, it was the most deadly shooting that did not happen at a school. Newspaper reports at the time indicated Hennard began the shooting shouting, "This is for the women of Bell County."

      Credit: CBS

    • San Ysidro - McDonald's - 21 dead

      On July 18, 1984, a 41-year-old unemployed security guard, James Oliver Huberty, armed with a Uzi semiautomatic rifle, shotgun and pistol, killed 21 people and injured 19 others before he was shot to death by a police sharpshooter.

      McDonald's eventually razed the restaurant and sold the land to the city of San Diego where a memorial was erected.

      Credit: Greg Vojtko/AP

    • University of Texas, Austin - 14 dead

      On August 1, 1966, Charles J. Whitman began shooting from the tower at 11:48 a.m. (CST) and was killed by police at 1:20 p.m. Thousands on the campus for summer school cringed in terror inside university buildings as Whitman squeezed off his well-aimed shots. At one point, police had attempted to maneuver a light airplane near the top of the tower with a sharpshooter aboard. Whitman drove the plane away with rifle fire.

      The killing spree introduced the nation to the concept of a "mass shooting" in civilian life. After the massacre, the University of Texas tower in the heart of UT's Austin campus, stayed closed for 25 years before reopening in 1999.

      In this photo, smoke rises from the sniper's gun as he fires from the tower of the university administration building in Austin on crowds below.

      Credit: AP

    • San Bernardino shooting - 14 dead

      On December 2, 2015, Syed Farook and his wife Tafsheen Malik opened fire on a meeting and holiday lunch at the Inland Regional Center for Farook's colleagues in San Bernardino, California. They killed 14 people and wounded more than a dozen others in a terrorist attack inspired by ISIS.

      Credit: NBCLA.com/Handout via Reuters

    • Edmond, Oklahoma - 14 dead

      Pat Sherrill, 44, a mail carrier, angered over the possibility of losing his job over a poor performance report, walked into a post office in Edmond, Oklahoma and shot and killed 14 people, wounded six others, before killing himself on August 20, 1986.

      Sherrill had worked for the postal service for just 18 months before he entered through a back door and started firing indiscriminately.

      Credit: David Longstreath/AP

    • Fort Hood - 13 dead

      On November 5, 2009, army psychiatrist Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan walked into the Soldier Readiness Processing Center at Fort Hood, Texas and opened fire. He killed 13 soldiers and civilians while wounding 32 others. Hasan reportedly shouted "Allahu ­akbar!" (God is great!) before using a high-powered, high-capacity handgun fitted with laser sights. He fired more than 200 shots before he was apprehended by military police officers.

      Hasan was convicted on 13 counts of premeditated murder and sentenced to death for the worst mass murder at a military installation in American history.

      Credit: Ben Sklar/Getty Images

    • Columbine massacre - 13 dead

      On April 20, 1999, two seniors at Colorado's Columbine High School murdered 12 of their fellow students and a teacher who was attempting to warn others. They also wounded 26 before killing themselves in the school's library.

      Eighteen-year-old Eric Harris filled several duffel bags with bombs and rigged his trenchcoat with weapons. He and his accomplice, 17-year-old Dylan Klebold (seen here carrying a TEC-9 semi-automatic pistol in the school's cafeteria) then executed a highly planned attack, involving more than 100 explosive devices in addition to the shootings, intended to maximize carnage and divert first responders.

      Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff's Department/AP

    • Binghamton, NY - 13 dead

      On April 3, 2009, gunman Jiverly Wong, 41, entered the American Civic Association community center, where immigrants were taking a citizenship exam in upstate New York, and opened fire killing 13 people before taking his own life.

      Credit: Matt Rourke/AP

    • Seattle - 13 dead

      Benjamin Ng (seen here at his trial) was one of three gunmen who opened fire at the Mah Mee gambling and social club in Seattle's Chinatown, killing 12 men and one woman, Feb. 18, 1983. The suspects escaped at the time, but were later captured, tried and convicted.

      Credit: Barry Wong-Seattle Times/AP

    • Wilkes-Barre, Penn. - 13 dead

      Police found 13 people dead at a home in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania after former prison guard George Banks shot and killed them on September 25, 1982. The victims included four of Banks' own children.

      Banks was convicted and sentenced to death on 12 counts of first-degree murder, a single count of third-degree murder and a slate of related charges. He remains behind bars, though, amid questions of his mental competency.

      Credit: George Widman/AP

    • Camden, NJ - 13 dead

      In one of the first modern mass shooting incidents in U.S. history, 28-year-old war veteran Howard Unruh shot and killed 13 people on September 6, 1949. Unruh went on a methodical tour of the area where he lived, killing or wounding virtually every man, woman or child he met. Unruh finally was forced from his barricaded apartment by police tear gas shells.

      Unruh was found to have paranoid schizophrenia and spent the rest of his life in a mental hospital, dying in 2009.

      In this photo, Camden County Prosecuting Attorney Mitchell Cohen points to a drawing of the neighborhood where Unruh killed 13 people in an investigation into the shooting.

      Credit: AP

    • Washington Navy Yard - 12 dead

      On September 16, 2013, a 34-year-old former contractor named Aaron Alexis opened fire with a Remington 870 shotgun inside the Washington Navy Yard, killing 12 and wounding eight before dying in a shootout with police. He was reported to have had a history of mental illness.

      Credit: FBI

    • Aurora, Colo. theater - 12 dead

      On July 20, 2012, James Holmes (seen here), dressed in tactical clothing, opened fire in a midnight screening of "The Dark Knight Rises" at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado.

      The carefully planned and merciless attack was carried out against hundreds of defenseless moviegoers of all ages. Six-year-old Veronica Moser-Sullivan was the youngest of the victims. Family members said her life was cut short just days before she was scheduled to learn how to swim.

      Holmes, 24, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. He was convicted of first-degree murder and 140 counts of attempted first-degree murder. A judge formally sentenced him to life in prison without parole. The jury could not unanimously agree as to whether Holmes should get the death sentence.

      Credit: RJ Sangosti