Amazon October Prime Day 2023 includes deals on toilet paper, perfect for when you're running low
Check your supply closet. If you're low on toilet paper, it's a great time to stock up. Amazon's Big Deal Days 2023 sale includes a discount on a five-pack of toilet paper. The bathroom must-have from Amazon Basics has been compared to the pricier Angel Soft toilet paper by Amazon customers. It comes with (an impressive) 30 rolls of 2-ply toilet paper, hopefully meaning you won't have to stock up again for a while.
"One of the standout features of this toilet paper is its affordability," an Amazon customer says of this 4.4-star-rated toilet paper. "With 30 rolls in a package, it's a cost-effective option for households looking to save on their regular essentials. I appreciate the fact that it's unscented. Some scented toilet papers can be overpowering or irritate sensitive skin, so this product is a safe choice for everyone in the family. The quality of this toilet paper is surprisingly good. The 2-ply sheets are strong and absorbent, providing a comfortable and reliable experience."
Amazon Basics 2-ply toilet paper: $21
It's a great time to stock up on essentials. This five-pack of TP includes 30 rolls with 350 2-ply sheets per roll. Each roll has 4.3-times more sheets than a regular roll (based on regular rolls with 80 sheets). It's septic safe.
Get it for $4 off now.
Why we like this toilet paper:
- You'll get a lot of bang for your buck with this October Prime Day Deal.
- Customers have compared this item to Angel Soft toilet paper.
