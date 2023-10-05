The Walmart Holiday Kickoff sale starts next week. Here's how you can score the best deals

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

Amazon October Prime Day, who? Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale is coming to kickstart the Christmas shopping season with doorbuster deals on tech, home goods and more. This sale is a great way to start your gift shopping early if you don't want to wait for Black Friday.

During the deals event, Walmart is going to be offering major discounts on top-rated products from popular brands, including Dyson, Apple, Reebok, Keurig and more. Plus, you can sign up for Walmart+ now to get fast, free shipping on all of your holiday purchases, along with special perks, including access to Paramount+.

When is the Walmart Holiday Kickoff sale?

The sales event begins at on Monday, Oct. 9 at 9 AM PT, with deals running through Thursday, Oct. 12. This gives you plenty of time to shop before, during and after the Amazon Prime Big Deals Day sale.

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials will be comparing prices at both retailers to help you find the best deals across the two major sales events, so be sure to check back here for the hottest deals on toys, kitchen gadgets, smart TVs, Christmas gift ideas and so much more.

What will be on sale during the Walmart Holiday Kickoff sale?

Walmart has previewed discounts on several popular products and tons of excellent holiday gifting options. You can expect to save on Lego and Barbie play sets, Keurig coffee makers and K-Cup packs, fitness staples like barbells and walking pads and so much more.

Perks available to Walmart+ members during the Holiday Kickoff sale

In previous years, Walmart has offered early access and special savings to Walmart+ members. While members won't be getting any special access this time around, becoming a member can give you a better shopping experience with fast, free shipping and delivery. You can also score savings on gas and get access to Paramount+ with your membership. Plus, Walmart+ members are expected to gain early access to the retailer's Black Friday sale later this year.

Walmart+ is normally priced at $12.95 per month, or $98 per year. Just tap the button below to become a Walmart+ member. There's currently a 30-day free trial available if you'd like to test drive the service during the holiday kickoff sale.

Walmart+ membership (1 year), $98

Best deals at Walmart to shop now ahead of the Holiday Kickoff sale



Can't wait for the sale to kick off next week? Shop these hot Walmart deals right now.

Apple

The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbuds on the market. Retailing for $129 at Apple, Walmart currently has them listed for $99.

These are some of the most versatile earbuds you can buy if you're a regular iOS user. They also happen to be iconic in the way that only Apple products are. You know right away when someone is using an Apple device, and they offer that status symbol we've come to expect.

But beyond that, these are great earbuds that are perfect for tossing in your bag and heading out into the world. They just connect when you need them. There's no frustrating need to pair them.

These earbuds boast more than 24 hours of total listening time with the wireless charging case, a fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when consuming movies and music.

If you're in need of an everyday set of earbuds that look and feel premium, these are a great and affordable option.

Why we like the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation):

Their clear and high-quality sound makes for immersive listening.

They feature one-tap setup and intuitive controls for better convenience.

They have an impressive battery life of over 24 hours with the charging case, and quick charging for on-the-go.

Apple

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. For regular smartwatch users, it packs just about every feature you could ask for into a compact, comfortable-to-wear package.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects where the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services.

You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.

Why we like the Apple Watch 8:

Heart rate readings and ECG records are stored in the Apple Health app for easy access.

It effortlessly syncs with iPhones and other Apple products to share health data, messages and more.

It comes with a built-in blood oxygen sensor and application.

The Pioneer Woman via Walmart

Good news, Pioneer Woman fans. Walmart just dropped another huge rollback on a customer-loved Pioneer Woman cookware set. The 24-piece Frontier Speckle cookware set is just $109 at Walmart right now. It typically retails for $129.

The 24-piece set has everything you need to cook just about anything in the kitchen. The set includes a 1-quart saucepan, a 2.5-quart saucepan with lid, a 5.5-quart dutch oven with lid, a 9.5-inch fry pan, a 12-inch skillet, a 10-inch skillet, four measuring bowls, four measuring spoons, an 8-inch cast iron skillet, two mini au gratins, two silicone sleeves, a nylon spatula and an acacia wood turner and spoon. The must-have set is made with quick-heating aluminum and features a nonstick coating for easy cleaning.

"This Pioneer Woman 24-piece cookware set is simply gorgeous," a Walmart customer says. "Obviously, functionality is every bit as important as beauty in the kitchen -- and this cookware set has that in spades. Each piece feels sturdy and extremely well made."

Choose from three colors.

Why we like The Pioneer Woman 24-piece Frontier Speckle cookware set:

It has earned a 4.5-star rating from Walmart customers.

It offers an incredible value with 24 pieces for just $109.

The pots and pans feature a non-stick coating that makes clean-up quick and easy.

It's a great option for someone just starting to build their kitchen.

Walmart

This 4.5-star-rated baby monitor and indoor camera offers 1080p video quality and two-way audio. It features 360-degree tracking for a clear view of the whole room. Right now you can get this camera on sale for only $20 at Walmart.

"This monitor was a game-changer for us. The video quality is crystal clear during the day, and the night vision works like a charm," a Walmart customer says. "The two-way audio feature lets us soothe our baby from another room. The temperature sensor is a handy bonus."

Why we like the Febfoxes baby monitor:

It's an ultra-affordable monitor with robust feature offerings.

The camera offers 360-degree horizontal tracking and 90-degree vertical tracking.



It offers motion detection alerts and two-way audio.

Save $258 on this outdoor patio set at Walmart. Walmart

Looking to revamp your outdoor sanctuary? Head on over to the Walmart website. We found a really fantastic deal on a top-rated rattan patio set under $250. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our bestselling patio deal of 2023 by far.

This 4.6-star rated patio set by Costway that includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available four colors: turquoise, red, navy and black. Price varies by color.

Says one Walmart reviewer: "This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable. All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

Why we like the Rattan patio set:

It features a strong frame made with high-quality rattan.

It comes with clear instructions for easy assembly.

Choose from five cushion color options.

