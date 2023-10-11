Best Amazon October Prime Day deals on PS5 games and gear (yes, save on 'Hogwarts Legacy')

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

The Sony Playstation 5 is definitely the hottest gaming console, so finding one in stock can be a huge challenge. During Amazon's Prime Day October 2023 sale event, we found the PS5 Console in stock for $499, but the PS5 Digital Edition is currently nowhere to be found (even on Sony's own website).

Related: How we choose our products

But it's not all bad news. Amazon has some good deals on PS5 games and accessories as part of its October Prime Day 2023 event, but to take advantage of these money-saving opportunities, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member.

Best Playstation 5-related deals right now on Amazon

We're huge fans of the PS5 and many of the games available for it, so our in-house team of gaming experts are always searching for the very best deals available on the PS5 console, accessories and games. Here's a sampling of what we discovered.

Amazon

During Amazon's Prime Day October 2023 sale, enhance your PS5 gaming with the addition of the Razer Kaira X wired gaming headset. It's available in your choice of six colors and is currently on sale for $40 (which represents a $20 savings).

This gaming headset features 50mm drivers, and internal mic that will suppress background noise and memory foam cushions around the ear cups. It connects to your PS5 system via an attached cable with a 3.5mm audio jack. The Razer Kaira X wired gaming headset is officially licensed by Sony.

What we like about the Razer Kaira X wired gaming headset:

It offers 50mm drivers that generate clear and robust audio.

The ear cups are lined with memory foam for comfort.

The integrated microphone automatically suppresses ambient noise to ensure you can be heard clearly.

The microphone arm is bendable, so it can be moved out of the way when it's not being used.

Amazon

The world of Harry Potter continues to expand. For muggles craving wizarding powers, there's no better way to achieve this than the mega-popular "Hogwarts Legacy" game for the PS5. And if you act quickly, you can get your hands on the bestselling game for a few bucks off at Amazon.

In this open-world game, players can roam freely around Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest and other locations where the adventure takes you. You'll learn and cast spells, brew potions, grow magical plants and interact with magical beasts. Throughout the adventure, expect to encounter trolls, dark wizards, goblins, other villains and plenty of evil entities.

What we like about "Hogwarts Legacy":

This is an original game that allows players to immerse themselves in Harry Potter's wizarding world.

Players will meet and interact with familiar characters from the books and movies.

The game features beautifully rendered graphics.

Amazon

If you're an NFL football fan of any age, you won't want to miss the latest edition in the Madden sim game franchise – "Madden NFL 24" from EA Sports. Right now, this game is on sale from Amazon for 39% off, so you can purchase it for just $43.

This latest edition offers anatomically accurate NFL player skeletons that allow for more responsive and true-to-life player motion than ever before. The popular FieldSENSE feature has also been improved to give the game an even greater sense of realism. Plus, AI is used to allow for smoother and more realistic game play that gives players more control over the on screen action.

What we like about "Madden NFL 24":

Thanks to the game's new features and other improvements, this is the most realistic football simulation available for the PS5.

Take control of your favorite NFL team and players, or create your own team from scratch and see how well it performs under your control.

The more you know about real life NFL football, the better you'll be playing this game and the more you'll appreciate it's realism.

Amazon

The 2023 edition of the popular Just Dance game franchise is on sale for an unprecedented 76% off, so you can buy the digital download version of the game from Amazon for just $14.

This version of the game features music from BTS, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Bruno Mars, Justin Timerblake and other chart-topping artists. It also features a new user interface, so you can spend more time dancing and less time fumbling through menu options.

What we love about "Just Dance 2023 Edition":

The game offers an updated user interface.

Bust out your best dance movies while enjoying music from a bunch of chart-topping artists.

You can create custom playlists of your favorite songs while playing the game.

Amazon

Despite a lack of cutting-edge, photo-realistic graphics, the "Among Us" game has become a global phenomenon. The latest PS5 edition is on sale for 60% off, so you can save $54 and snag it for just $36.

Once again, your objective is to complete all of your tasks on the ship, while watching out for impostors. Players are responsible for reporting dead bodies and can call emergency meetings. Or, you can play as the Impostor and try to outsmart the other crew members.

What we like about Among Us: Ejected Edition:

Experience this online-based, multiplayer game with your friends -- whether they're playing on a PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, Android-based mobile devices, or iOS mobile devices.

The game offers multiple customization options. For example, each player can choose their favorite color, outfit and hat.

The game is rated E10, so it's suitable for gamers over the age of 10.

Amazon

This mega-popular game has been adapted into one of the highest rated TV series on HBO. But if you haven't yet experienced the original, now's your chance. The PS5 edition is on sale from Amazon for just $46.

This edition is a faithful adaptation of the wildly popular PC game, but it's been rebuilt to focus on the PS5's graphics and sound capabilities; it supports haptic feedback and trigger resistance via the DualSense controller when using any of the game's iconic weapons. And the game offers immersive 3D audio. You'll definitely want to conquer this game's many challenges before you experience Part 2.

What we like about 'The Last of Us Part 1':

It allows players to immerse themselves in the storyline of the popular HBO TV series and the original PC version of the game.

The game takes full advantage of the DualSense controller's unique capabilities.

The original PC version of the game has been rebuilt to fully exploit the PS5's graphics and sound capabilities.

Amazon

If you're a fan of the Spider-Man comics or live-action movies, wait until you experience "Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition" on the PS5. For a limited time, you can snag this bestselling game for just $39 on Amazon.

In this adventure, Miles Morales discovers new powers that set him apart from his mentor, Peter Parker. He must master his unique, bio-electric venom blast attacks and covert camouflage powers. Of course, as Spider-Man, Miles can perform all sorts of web-slinging acrobatics, use powerful gadgets and use all of his crime fighting and Spidey-sense skills.

What we like about Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition:

The game features colorful and detailed graphics.

The storyline unfolds as you delve deeper into the game.

Amazon

"Eldin Ring" continues to be one of the most popular PS5 games worldwide Now you can get it for just $40.

This is an epic, fantasy-based RPG in a world filled with mystery and peril. The adventure will take you on a dangerous journey through the Lands Between. Find, build and use a variety of weapons, tap your character's magical abilities and unlock special skills found throughout the world.

What we like about Elden Ring:

This is a wonderfully immersive and intricate RPG that's rated M, so it's most suitable for gamers over the age of 17.

You get a lot of customization options when creating your character.

The graphics are detailed and impressive.

Amazon

We'd love to report the PS5 console is on sale. It's not. But it is in stock right now at Amazon. So, if you're thinking about picking one up for yourself or as a gift this holiday season, we strongly recommend snagging one now. As the holidays get close, new PS5 consoles being sold at their suggested retail price (as opposed to at a hefty premium) could be much harder to come by.

Between the system's enhanced graphics and sound capabilities and its higher level of overall performance (compared to the PS4), the PS5 offers some incredibly fun, challenging and often immersive gaming experiences for people of all ages. The PS5 Console comes with one DualSense controller that offers dynamic resistance that mimics the tension of interactions with in-game gear, weapons and objects within compatible PS5 games. And with the controller's internal mic, your can engage in live conversations with your allies or adversaries when playing online-based multiplayer games -- even without a gaming headset.

What we like about the PS5 console:

Experience immersive gameplay with graphics displayed in detailed 4K resolution.

Overall console performance, graphics quality and 3D sound capabilities by far exceed what was possible with the PS4.

The library of PS5 games is massive and constantly expanding.

The PS5 is compatible with Sony's new PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset.

The PS5 Console includes a built-in Blu-ray disc player and plays games distributed on disc or that are downloaded.

When is Amazon Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) kicks off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

What else is on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days?

During the Amazon Big Deal Days sales event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and so much more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What other stores are holding competing early Black Friday sales?

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy's, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale

Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?

You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.

The best October Prime Day deals at Amazon to shop now

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials are keeping track of the best deals on Amazon right now. Check out our coverage of Prime Big Deal Days below.

Best October Prime Day tech deals to shop now

The Prime Big Deal Days sale is one of your best opportunities this holiday season to save big on the hottest tech of 2023. Here are the best deals to shop now, while they're available.

Best October Prime Day home deals to shop now

Need a new robot vacuum, mattress or maybe a new set of tools? Amazon has deals on all that and more during its Big Deal Days early Black Friday sale.

Best early Black Friday deals at other retailers



Amazon isn't the only retailer holding an early Black Friday sale today. Here are more retailers offering deals.