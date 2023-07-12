Day 2: Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals under $100

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals are still going strong. The Amazon sale is on its second day and the deals are better than ever. The Prime Day savings event is one of the biggest shopping events of the year. Alongside Black Friday, it's your best opportunity to score doorbuster savings on major electronics, home goods, beauty and wellness and just about everything else.

The experts at CBS Essentials -- that's us! -- have rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day deals under $100. We've found something for every budget. But don't delay -- the sale ends tonight at midnight (PST).

You don't need to spend a lot of money to get a great deal at Amazon this Prime Day. Here are our editors' top picks for deals you can get under $100. Many of these items are CBS Essentials readers' favorites, top sellers and reviewer-loved.

Microsoft 365 Personal (Office) + $10 Amazon gift card: $50

Amazon

Here's a special deal: right now you can get a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal (which includes the Microsoft Office suite) for $50, and they'll even toss in a $10 Amazon gift card. This is a great Prime Day deal.

Microsoft 365 Personal (Office) + $10 Amazon gift card, $50 (reduced from $80)



Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light dental whitening kit: $40

Crest via Amazon

A popular teeth whitening option -- and with a 4.4-star rating, a highly reviewed option too -- Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light are on sale for Amazon Prime Day. This kit consists of 20 strips and a lightweight, disposable, water-resistant, handheld device that weakens stains with light. All told, it's enough for 10 treatments; results last for up to 36 months.

Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light, $40 with coupon (reduced from $69)

Cosori Air Fryer Pro LE (5 quart): $76 with Prime

Cosori via Amazon

This is the best price we've ever seen on the 4.7-star-rated Cosori Air Fryer Pro LE.

The bestselling five-quart Cosori air fryer features nine cooking functions that prepare your food at the best temperature and time. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe.

"I like the fact that, in addition to the nine pre-set temperatures and times for various foods and tasks, you can also manually adjust times and select a temperature right up to 230℃, which is close to the 'Max Crisp' temperature setting offered by one of the leading models in the market," said one Amazon customer who purchased the kitchen gadget.

Cosori Air Fryer Pro LE (5 quart), $76 with Prime (regularly $100)

Apple AirTags (4 pack): $88

Apple via Amazon

If you're someone who is constantly losing your keys, wallet or Apple AirPods, you need a set of Apple AirTags. They're also excellent for tracking lost luggage during your summer travels.

These helpful devices don't go on sale too often. That's why you won't want to miss this Amazon Prime Day deal. Hurry over to Amazon now to snag a set of Apple AirTags while you can.

Apple AirTags (4 pack), $88 (reduced from $99)

You'll get the best per-AirTag price when you buy a four-pack. But if you only need one, single Apple AirTags are available at Amazon during Prime Day.

Apple AirTag, $29 (reduced from $30)

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $90 with Prime

Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale at Amazon for $89 for Amazon Prime members. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $90 with Prime (reduced from $159)

Ring Video Doorbell: $55

Amazon

An entry-level video doorbell, the 1080p Ring Video Doorbell offers all the basics: on-demand video, motion detection and two-way talk. This model has a built-in rechargeable battery, so you don't need to hardwire it to make it work.

Ring Video Doorbell, $55 (reduced from $100)

Dewalt 23-piece impact socket set: $44



Amazon

This impact socket set is packed with both SAE and metric sockets, along with handy additions like an extension, adaptor and quick release ratchet. The 72-tooth count ratchet features a convenient quick-release button for effortless socket attachment and removal. With DirectTorque technology, this socket set ensures a firm grip and helps prevent fastener rounding.

Dewalt 23-piece impact socket set, $44 (reduced from $50)

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner: $89 with Prime

Amazon

Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors so it won't bang into its surroundings. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or device -- the better to control the appliance remotely. The robot vacuum features 100 minutes of run time.

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $89 with Prime (reduced from $180)

Keurig K-Express single serve coffee brewer: $50 with Prime

Amazon

Calling all coffee lovers -- Amazon has a hot deal for you this morning. The retailer just discounted the Keurig K-Express coffee brewer as part of it's huge Amazon Prime Day sale.

The Keurig K-Express is compatible with K-Cup coffee pods for single serve brewing. It holds a 36-ounce water reservoir, so you won't need to refill in between each cup.

This Keurig coffee maker measures just 6.5-inches wide, making this an excellent space-saving option. This ultra-compact coffee maker is perfect for small apartment kitchens, home offices or dorm rooms.

Keurig K-Express single serve coffee brewer, $50 with Prime (reduced from $80)

Kindle Paperwhite e-reader (8GB): $90 with Prime

Amazon

Right now, one of the most popular Kindle models, the Kindle Paperwhite, is on sale now during Amazon Prime Day.

The Kindle Paperwhite features a 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light and up to 10 weeks of battery life. Right now, Amazon is offering a great deal on both the ad-supported and ad-free Kindle Paperwhite models.

Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) (ad-supported), $90 with Prime (reduced from $140)

Amazon Fire HD 8: $55 with Prime



Amazon

The new Fire HD 8 tablet (2022) offers 30% faster performance over the prior model, the Amazon Fire 7. The tablet features a lightweight yet durable design with an 8-inch HD screen. It also provides enhanced battery life with 13 hours of watch time on a single charge.

Like all Amazon Fire products, you have a choice between ad-supported and ad-free models. The ad-supported models are less expensive, and feature advertisements on the tablet's lock screen. The ad-free models don't have these lock screen ads -- a better choice for those who are gift shopping.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is available in black, denim and rose colors.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-supported, 32 GB), $55 with Prime (reduced from $100)

Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-free, 32 GB), $70 (reduced from $115)

Rockland Journey softside upright luggage set: $74

Amazon

Amazon is offering a crazy good deal right now on this Rockland Journey softside upright luggage set. For under $100, you can get this four-piece luggage set complete with a carry-on, a 24-inch upright suitcase, a 28-inch upright suitcase and a tote.

All four luggage pieces are made with heavy duty polyester and PVC backing for enhanced durability. Many reviewers on Amazon noted that the luggage set felt much higher quality than anticipated for the price.

"I'm amazed at the quality of this luggage," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "For the price, I expected something [just] good enough to get me through my cruise. Not so! The bags will last years."

Pricing varies by color. Right now you'll get the best deal on the gray or blue colorways.

Rockland Journey softside upright luggage set, $74 (reduced from $219)

Colorfulkoala buttery soft high-waisted leggings: $16

Amazon

These reader-favorite Lululemon-like leggings are on sale now at Amazon. Grab a pair for as low as $16.

Reviewers rave about Colorfulkoala's Lululemon Align-esque leggings (and they're Essentials bestsellers). The full-length high-waisted option, which comes in 21 colorways, is currently on sale for 30% off. These leggings have a seamless waistband with a hidden pocket. Prices vary by size and color.

Colorfulkoala buttery soft high-waisted leggings, $16 (reduced from $23)

Instant Vortex Plus air fryer (10 quart): $100

Instant via Amazon

This 7-in-1 device features Instant's EvenCrisp technology for consistent crispy results. It includes a rotisserie function perfect for self-basting and tumble-frying food. The Instant Vortex Plus air fryer comes with a non-stick drip pan and two perforated cooking trays, as well as stainless-steel rotisserie basket, rotisserie spit and forks and lift tool.

Instant Vortex Plus air fryer (10 quart), $100

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush: $39

Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated hair dryer and volumizer from Revlon is popular with CBS Essentials readers and Amazon reviewers alike. (A fellow staffer calls it "life-changing." It's currently marked down to $39.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $39 (reduced from $60)

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that is running now through July 12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices. There are even Prime Day deals on gift cards.

Other retailers are running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that started on Monday, July 10.

Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline, CBS Sports Essentials and ComicBook.com.

