Day 2: Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals under $100
Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals are still going strong. The Amazon sale is on its second day and the deals are better than ever. The Prime Day savings event is one of the biggest shopping events of the year. Alongside Black Friday, it's your best opportunity to score doorbuster savings on major electronics, home goods, beauty and wellness and just about everything else.
- Related: How we pick our products
The experts at CBS Essentials -- that's us! -- have rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day deals under $100. We've found something for every budget. But don't delay -- the sale ends tonight at midnight (PST).
Top Amazon Prime Day deals in this article:
AirPods under $100: Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $90 with Prime (reduced from $159)
Best under $100 robot vacuum deal: Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $89 with Prime (reduced from $180)
Coffee maker for small kitchens: Keurig K-Express single serve coffee brewer, $50 with Prime (reduced from $80)
Best Prime Day deals at Amazon under $100
You don't need to spend a lot of money to get a great deal at Amazon this Prime Day. Here are our editors' top picks for deals you can get under $100. Many of these items are CBS Essentials readers' favorites, top sellers and reviewer-loved.
Microsoft 365 Personal (Office) + $10 Amazon gift card: $50
Here's a special deal: right now you can get a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal (which includes the Microsoft Office suite) for $50, and they'll even toss in a $10 Amazon gift card. This is a great Prime Day deal.
Microsoft 365 Personal (Office) + $10 Amazon gift card, $50 (reduced from $80)
Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light dental whitening kit: $40
A popular teeth whitening option -- and with a 4.4-star rating, a highly reviewed option too -- Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light are on sale for Amazon Prime Day. This kit consists of 20 strips and a lightweight, disposable, water-resistant, handheld device that weakens stains with light. All told, it's enough for 10 treatments; results last for up to 36 months.
Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light, $40 with coupon (reduced from $69)
Cosori Air Fryer Pro LE (5 quart): $76 with Prime
This is the best price we've ever seen on the 4.7-star-rated Cosori Air Fryer Pro LE.
The bestselling five-quart Cosori air fryer features nine cooking functions that prepare your food at the best temperature and time. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe.
"I like the fact that, in addition to the nine pre-set temperatures and times for various foods and tasks, you can also manually adjust times and select a temperature right up to 230℃, which is close to the 'Max Crisp' temperature setting offered by one of the leading models in the market," said one Amazon customer who purchased the kitchen gadget.
Cosori Air Fryer Pro LE (5 quart), $76 with Prime (regularly $100)
Apple AirTags (4 pack): $88
If you're someone who is constantly losing your keys, wallet or Apple AirPods, you need a set of Apple AirTags. They're also excellent for tracking lost luggage during your summer travels.
These helpful devices don't go on sale too often. That's why you won't want to miss this Amazon Prime Day deal. Hurry over to Amazon now to snag a set of Apple AirTags while you can.
Apple AirTags (4 pack), $88 (reduced from $99)
You'll get the best per-AirTag price when you buy a four-pack. But if you only need one, single Apple AirTags are available at Amazon during Prime Day.
Apple AirTag, $29 (reduced from $30)
Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $90 with Prime
Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.
Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale at Amazon for $89 for Amazon Prime members. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).
Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $90 with Prime (reduced from $159)
Ring Video Doorbell: $55
An entry-level video doorbell, the 1080p Ring Video Doorbell offers all the basics: on-demand video, motion detection and two-way talk. This model has a built-in rechargeable battery, so you don't need to hardwire it to make it work.
Ring Video Doorbell, $55 (reduced from $100)
Dewalt 23-piece impact socket set: $44
This impact socket set is packed with both SAE and metric sockets, along with handy additions like an extension, adaptor and quick release ratchet. The 72-tooth count ratchet features a convenient quick-release button for effortless socket attachment and removal. With DirectTorque technology, this socket set ensures a firm grip and helps prevent fastener rounding.
Dewalt 23-piece impact socket set, $44 (reduced from $50)
Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner: $89 with Prime
Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors so it won't bang into its surroundings. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or device -- the better to control the appliance remotely. The robot vacuum features 100 minutes of run time.
Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $89 with Prime (reduced from $180)
Keurig K-Express single serve coffee brewer: $50 with Prime
Calling all coffee lovers -- Amazon has a hot deal for you this morning. The retailer just discounted the Keurig K-Express coffee brewer as part of it's huge Amazon Prime Day sale.
The Keurig K-Express is compatible with K-Cup coffee pods for single serve brewing. It holds a 36-ounce water reservoir, so you won't need to refill in between each cup.
This Keurig coffee maker measures just 6.5-inches wide, making this an excellent space-saving option. This ultra-compact coffee maker is perfect for small apartment kitchens, home offices or dorm rooms.
Keurig K-Express single serve coffee brewer, $50 with Prime (reduced from $80)
Kindle Paperwhite e-reader (8GB): $90 with Prime
Right now, one of the most popular Kindle models, the Kindle Paperwhite, is on sale now during Amazon Prime Day.
The Kindle Paperwhite features a 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light and up to 10 weeks of battery life. Right now, Amazon is offering a great deal on both the ad-supported and ad-free Kindle Paperwhite models.
Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) (ad-supported), $90 with Prime (reduced from $140)
Amazon Fire HD 8: $55 with Prime
The new Fire HD 8 tablet (2022) offers 30% faster performance over the prior model, the Amazon Fire 7. The tablet features a lightweight yet durable design with an 8-inch HD screen. It also provides enhanced battery life with 13 hours of watch time on a single charge.
Like all Amazon Fire products, you have a choice between ad-supported and ad-free models. The ad-supported models are less expensive, and feature advertisements on the tablet's lock screen. The ad-free models don't have these lock screen ads -- a better choice for those who are gift shopping.
The Amazon Fire HD 8 is available in black, denim and rose colors.
Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-supported, 32 GB), $55 with Prime (reduced from $100)
Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-free, 32 GB), $70 (reduced from $115)
Rockland Journey softside upright luggage set: $74
Amazon is offering a crazy good deal right now on this Rockland Journey softside upright luggage set. For under $100, you can get this four-piece luggage set complete with a carry-on, a 24-inch upright suitcase, a 28-inch upright suitcase and a tote.
All four luggage pieces are made with heavy duty polyester and PVC backing for enhanced durability. Many reviewers on Amazon noted that the luggage set felt much higher quality than anticipated for the price.
"I'm amazed at the quality of this luggage," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "For the price, I expected something [just] good enough to get me through my cruise. Not so! The bags will last years."
Pricing varies by color. Right now you'll get the best deal on the gray or blue colorways.
Rockland Journey softside upright luggage set, $74 (reduced from $219)
Colorfulkoala buttery soft high-waisted leggings: $16
These reader-favorite Lululemon-like leggings are on sale now at Amazon. Grab a pair for as low as $16.
Reviewers rave about Colorfulkoala's Lululemon Align-esque leggings (and they're Essentials bestsellers). The full-length high-waisted option, which comes in 21 colorways, is currently on sale for 30% off. These leggings have a seamless waistband with a hidden pocket. Prices vary by size and color.
Colorfulkoala buttery soft high-waisted leggings, $16 (reduced from $23)
Instant Vortex Plus air fryer (10 quart): $100
This 7-in-1 device features Instant's EvenCrisp technology for consistent crispy results. It includes a rotisserie function perfect for self-basting and tumble-frying food. The Instant Vortex Plus air fryer comes with a non-stick drip pan and two perforated cooking trays, as well as stainless-steel rotisserie basket, rotisserie spit and forks and lift tool.
Instant Vortex Plus air fryer (10 quart), $100
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush: $39
This 4.6-star-rated hair dryer and volumizer from Revlon is popular with CBS Essentials readers and Amazon reviewers alike. (A fellow staffer calls it "life-changing." It's currently marked down to $39.
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $39 (reduced from $60)
The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that is running now through July 12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices. There are even Prime Day deals on gift cards.
Other retailers are running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that started on Monday, July 10.
Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline, CBS Sports Essentials and ComicBook.com.
- When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
- Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here: Dates, deals and more
- How to get free money when you buy a gift card during Amazon Prime Day 2023
- How to get the best deals on Amazon Prime Day 2023
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: Tech, home, fitness, more
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 tech deals: Live blog
- Best Prime Day deals at Amazon under $50
- Best Prime Day deals at Amazon under $100
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 gift card deals
Amazon Prime Day tech deals
- Best Prime Day deals on Amazon tech: Amazon Fire TV, Ring, Kindle and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Kindle e-readers
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Apple tech
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsung tech
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsung smartphones
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Google Pixel smartphones
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on headphones: Apple AirPods, Beats, Bose, more
- The best TV deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
- Best Prime Day deals on Amazon Fire TVs: Get a new 4K TV for $100
- The best Amazon Prime Day deals on Sony headphones and speakers
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Bose headphones, speakers and soundbars
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Beats headphones
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 smartwatch deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Fitbit deals: Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Charge 5 and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 tablet deals: Save on Apple iPads, Samsung Galaxy tablets, Amazon Fire tablets and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Apple iPads
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Apple Watches
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Blink cameras and doorbells
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 on Cricut craft machines and tools
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on massage guns for summer workout recovery
- The best Amazon Prime Day deals on PS5 video games
- The best Amazon Prime Day deals on Nintendo Switch video games
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 streaming deals: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and more
- Amazon just slashed the price on Fire TV sticks during Amazon Prime Day
- Prime Day streaming deal: Get Paramount Plus for half price, plus more 99 cent streaming channel deals
Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on small kitchen appliances
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on air fryers
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on coffee makers
- Best protein powder deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Keurig coffee brewers and accessories
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on KitchenAid stand mixers and mixer accessories
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 smartwatch deals: Apple, Samsung and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Instant Pot deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on refrigerators
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on grocery items
Amazon Prime Day home deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on robot vacuums
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on washers and dryers
- Best Amazon Prime Day furniture deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on patio furniture and outdoor accessories
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 bedding deals you can shop right now
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 mattress deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day pet deals
- The best Amazon Prime Day tool deals: Dewalt, Ryobi, Milwaukee and more
- Amazon Prime Day deal: There's a massive sale on Dewalt tools at Amazon now
- Amazon has some of the best deals on Ryobi tools during Prime Day 2023
- Amazon has a huge sale on Milwaukee tools during Prime Day 2023
- Black and Decker tools are on sale now during Amazon Prime Day
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 beauty and wellness deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day toy deals
Amazon Prime Day luggage deals
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on luggage and travel essentials
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsonite luggage
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on American Tourister luggage
Amazon Prime Day deals at other retailers
- Walmart Plus Week is coming: What you need to know about the Prime Day competitor
- Best deals at the Wayfair Back to College sale this weekend
- Walmart Plus Week: The best deals at Walmart you can shop right now
- It's not just Amazon: The best Prime Day deals at Walmart, Best Buy, Wayfair and more retailers
- Best Buy Black Friday in July: Save big on tech, appliances and more
for more features.