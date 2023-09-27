Apple AirPods price tracker: When to buy Apple headphones

Apple

Apple AirPods are some of the most popular earbuds available right now. With sleek designs, easy syncing with other Apple devices and noise-canceling abilities, it's no wonder everyone wants a pair. But is now the right time to take the plunge and treat yourself to new Apple AirPods? The experts at CBS Essentials analyzed historical pricing data on the top Apple AirPod models using CamelCamelCamel to uncover key patterns and help you find the best time to buy.

Spoiler alert: Right now you can get best-of-the-year pricing on the most popular Apple AirPods model of 2023. Keep reading to learn more.

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The Apple AirPods 2 usually cost $249, but they do go on sale at Amazon pretty often. Right now, the AirPods Pro 2 are at their lowest price ever -- just $199. It's a great time to snag this deal on the Apple AirPods Pro 2, so don't miss out.

Why we like the Apple AirPods 2:

They have an upgraded wireless chip with improved active noise cancelation for enhanced audio quality.

They offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case.

Their unique custom sound feature allows iPhone's camera to analyze ear anatomy for personalized audio settings.

Apple

The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too -- up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case. You'll save $29 on them when you buy at Amazon.

These Apple AirPods are listed at $179 on Apple's website but are currently available for just $150 on Amazon. It's a great time to buy with this deeper discount, even though the lowest price ever was $140, and that happened only once during Black Friday. So, you might have to wait a while to see a deal like that again.

Why we like the Apple AirPods (3rd Generation):

Their clear and high-quality sound makes for immersive listening.

They feature one-tap setup and intuitive controls for better convenience.

They have an impressive battery life of over 24 hours with the charging case, and quick charging for on-the-go

Apple via Amazon

Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancelation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

The AirPods Max are usually the priciest option of the bunch, with a list price of $549. They are currently discounted to $480 on Amazon. They go on sale consistently throughout the year, but the best deals have historically been during Amazon Prime Day events. In 2022, the headphones dropped to $429 during the July Amazon Prime Day sale and the fall Prime Day II sale in October, so it may be worth waiting for a major sale like Amazon's October Prime Day. But if you want your AirPods Max right now, $480 is still a lot better than paying the list price.

Why we like the Apple AirPods Max:

The AirPods Max are ideal for Apple users, because they offer features that only work with other Apple equipment.

The onboard Crown button makes it easy to control the headphones.

The headphones offer Adaptive EQ, but no manually adjustable EQ.

Their unique design makes the AirPods Max comfortable to wear.

The active noise cancelation works very well, especially on an airplane or in a loud, indoor or outdoor environment.

Related content from CBS Essentials