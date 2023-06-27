Best early Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsonite luggage

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsonite

CBS Essentials readers love Samsonite luggage for its durable and high-quality travel bags. Whether you're looking for a new expandable model or a spinner suitcase, we found the best deals on top-rated Samsonite luggage ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Ready to save some extra cash on your new luggage? Don't forget to grab these free money deals from Amazon. You can use the Amazon credits toward your favorite early Prime Day purchases.

Unlike some brands that only cater to a specific budget or type of suitcase (polycarbonate or soft-shell), Samsonite offers a wide range of luggage options and price points. Some Samsonite designs cater to sophisticated business travelers, while others offer a more fun and casual look and feel. Samsonite even offers several styles made with recycled materials for eco-conscious travelers.

Samsonite gives you more bang for your buck. Even the most budget-friendly Samsonite options are equipped with essential features such as retractable handles and spinner wheels. If you're willing to pay more, you can get more high-end features -- think integrated Apple AirTags, LED lights and USB ports for charging your phone on the go.

We've rounded up the best deals on Samsonite suitcase deals to upgrade your travel this summer.

28" Samsonite Winfield 2: $183

Amazon

The updated 28-inch Samsonite Winfield 2 has garnered over 19,000 positive reviews on Amazon, with buyers praising its durability, sleek appearance and smooth rolling.

This suitcase comes with multi-directional spinner wheels for effortless mobility. It's also expandable to help you pack everything you need for your next trip.

The Samsonite Winfield 2 comes in 14 colors. Prices vary by color.

28" Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in luggage, $183 (reduced from $310)

Samsonite Centric 2 medium spinner: $154



Samsonite

This Samsonite Centric 2 hardside expandable suitcase is made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate for durability. The suitcase comes with a 10-year warranty.

Samsonite Centric medium spinner, $175 (reduced from $240)

Amazon Prime subscribers can also access a special deal on the 3-piece Samsonsite Centric 2 luggage set that includes the medium spinner along with a carry-on and a larger 28-inch spinner.

Samsonsite Centric 2 three-piece luggage set, $227 (reduced from $730)

Samsonite Winfield 2 carry-on: $128

Samsonite

With more than 15,000 reviews and an average 4.5-star rating, the budget-friendly, hard-shelled Samsonite Winfield 20" carry-on offers lots of value. Weighing a little less than seven pounds, it's loved by reviewers thanks to its multiple pockets and roomy interior. Other great features include four-directional multi-spin wheels, a TSA-compatible lock and a retractable telescope handle.

Samsonite Winfield 20" carry-on (navy), $128 (reduced from $200)

Samsonite Freeform spinner: $168

Samsonite

The Samsonite Freeform, a large and durable polycarbonate piece of luggage, also wins over Amazon reviewers. Extra roomy with multiple pockets, the hardshell check-in makes organizing a breeze. The luggage, available in multiple sizes and colors, features four multidirectional double spinner wheels and a recessed, TSA-approved combination lock.

Samsonite Freeform Hardside 21" carry-on (white), $168 (reduced from $190)

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage: $160

Samsonite

Another polycarbonate option, the Samsonite Omni, offers high quality at a reasonable price. Features include TSA-approved side-mounted locks, multidirectional spinner wheels, an interior mesh divider and cross straps.

On Amazon, the Omni is available in two checked-bag sizes, a smaller 24-inch suitcase and a larger 28-inch version, which may fall into the oversized luggage category. It can also be purchased as part of a two- or three-piece set. Prices vary depending on which model or version you select.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 24" checked (white), $160 (reduced from $190)

Samsonite Stryde 2 medium glider: $188



Samsonite

The sleek and luxurious Stryde 2 medium glider is on sale now for Amazon Prime members. The interior makes packing and organizing easy, with a removable wet pack and multiple zippered sections. Smooth-gliding dual spinner wheels and a precise handle system make this a premium suitcase worth investing in.

Samsonite Stryde 2 medium glider, $188 (reduced from $290)

Samsonite Ascella X softside expandable two-piece luggage set: $178

Amazon

The Samsonite Ascella X collection goes on sale on Amazon less frequently than many of the above Samsonite luggage options, but right now you can score an incredible deal on this luggage set. The set includes a 21-inch carry-on spinner and a 25-inch check-in spinner bag. Each spinner features durable materials and a 10-year warranty. They also have a Wetpak compartment designed for damp clothing.

It's currently 54% off for Amazon Prime members.

Samsonite Ascella X softside expandable two-piece luggage set, $178 (reduced from $390)

Samsonite Omni 2 hardside expandable luggage: $142

Amazon

The Samsonite Omni 2 luggage combines scratch-resistant textures with lightweight, polycarbonate construction for long-lasting durability. This 28-inch expandable Omni 2 checked bag is currently 45% off with Amazon Prime.

Samsonite Omni 2 hardside expandable luggage, $142 (reduced from $260)

