How to get free money when you buy a gift card during Amazon Prime Day 2023
Great news -- if you plan on buying gift cards this Amazon Prime Day, you'll earn some free money. During Amazon Prime Day 2023, you can claim free money with Amazon gift card deals, get a $12 credit when you reload an Amazon gift card with $100 or more and get a free $10 Amazon gift card with the purchase of a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365.
But hurry -- many of these Amazon gift card deals won't last. We'd run and get all the gift card and free money deals that you can get right now!
Top Amazon offers in this article:
Gift cards from top brands: Save money on gift card deals now
Then grab another $12 in free money: Reload $100 on a gift card, get a $12 credit
Then upgrade your home computer software and get a free Amazon gift card: Microsoft 365 Personal (Office) + $10 Amazon gift card, $50 (reduced from $80)
The best gift card deals for Prime Day 2023, plus how to get free money
Every year, Amazon gives away free money for Amazon Prime Day, mostly through Amazon gift card deals. Amazon Prime Day 2023 is no exception. We've rounded up all the best gift card offers you can take advantage of now.
If you want to get the most from Amazon gift cards (as well as gift card deals from top brands) keep reading.
Free money with gift cards from top brands
Amazon's gift card deals are here. And we can't believe how good some of these are. Save $10 on Grub Hub, Fandango, Bath & Body Works, Chipotle or Regal $50 gift cards, or save $10.50 on gift cards for Panera Bread, Cinemark and Old Navy if you spend $50. If you get a $100 gift card for Door Dash, you'll get a $20 bounce back credit.
Plus, there are many more gift card lightning deals for Spafinder, Petco, Gap and White Castle right now. Just go to the link below to see the incredible gift card offers available now for Prime Day.
Amazon gift card deals: Buy gift cards from top brands and get free credits
Reload $100 on a gift card, get $12 free
Once you've purchased that gift card, why not earn yet another $12 credit? Reload any Amazon gift card with $100 or more in a single transaction and you'll get $12 credited to the card for free.
Note that this reload offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. The $12 award will appear in your account within three days. See the site for more details and eligibility.
Amazon gift card promo offer: reload $100, get $12 for free
Microsoft 365 Personal (Office) + $10 Amazon gift card
Here's a special deal to get a free Amazon gift card: right now you can get a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal (which includes the Microsoft Office suite) for $50, and you'll get the gift card from Amazon for free. This is a great Prime Day deal, and you'll be able to access programs like Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft OneDrive.
Purchase a Microsoft 365 Personal 12-month subscription and get a $10 Amazon gift card, $50 (reduced from $80)
The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that is running now through July 12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices.
Other retailers are running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that started on Monday, July 10.
Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline, CBS Sports Essentials and ComicBook.com.
