How to get free money when you buy a gift card during Amazon Prime Day 2023

Great news -- if you plan on buying gift cards this Amazon Prime Day, you'll earn some free money. During Amazon Prime Day 2023, you can claim free money with Amazon gift card deals, get a $12 credit when you reload an Amazon gift card with $100 or more and get a free $10 Amazon gift card with the purchase of a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365.

But hurry -- many of these Amazon gift card deals won't last. We'd run and get all the gift card and free money deals that you can get right now!

Top Amazon offers in this article:

Gift cards from top brands: Save money on gift card deals now

Then grab another $12 in free money: Reload $100 on a gift card, get a $12 credit

Then upgrade your home computer software and get a free Amazon gift card: Microsoft 365 Personal (Office) + $10 Amazon gift card, $50 (reduced from $80)

The best gift card deals for Prime Day 2023, plus how to get free money

Every year, Amazon gives away free money for Amazon Prime Day, mostly through Amazon gift card deals. Amazon Prime Day 2023 is no exception. We've rounded up all the best gift card offers you can take advantage of now.

If you want to get the most from Amazon gift cards (as well as gift card deals from top brands) keep reading.

Free money with gift cards from top brands

Amazon's gift card deals are here. And we can't believe how good some of these are. Save $10 on Grub Hub, Fandango, Bath & Body Works, Chipotle or Regal $50 gift cards, or save $10.50 on gift cards for Panera Bread, Cinemark and Old Navy if you spend $50. If you get a $100 gift card for Door Dash, you'll get a $20 bounce back credit.

Plus, there are many more gift card lightning deals for Spafinder, Petco, Gap and White Castle right now. Just go to the link below to see the incredible gift card offers available now for Prime Day.

Amazon gift card deals: Buy gift cards from top brands and get free credits

Reload $100 on a gift card, get $12 free



Once you've purchased that gift card, why not earn yet another $12 credit? Reload any Amazon gift card with $100 or more in a single transaction and you'll get $12 credited to the card for free.

Note that this reload offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. The $12 award will appear in your account within three days. See the site for more details and eligibility.

Amazon gift card promo offer: reload $100, get $12 for free

Microsoft 365 Personal (Office) + $10 Amazon gift card

Here's a special deal to get a free Amazon gift card: right now you can get a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal (which includes the Microsoft Office suite) for $50, and you'll get the gift card from Amazon for free. This is a great Prime Day deal, and you'll be able to access programs like Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft OneDrive.

Purchase a Microsoft 365 Personal 12-month subscription and get a $10 Amazon gift card, $50 (reduced from $80)



