Georgia appeals court will review decision that allowed Fani Willis to stay on Trump case in Georgia

By Melissa Quinn

Washington — The Georgia Court of Appeals on Wednesday agreed to review a decision by a Fulton County Superior Court judge who declined to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis and her office from the 2020 election case against former President Donald Trump because of a personal relationship Willis had with a prosecutor.

Steve Sadow, Trump's lawyer in the Fulton County case, said on social media that the court granted Trump's appeal of Judge Scott McAfee's decision to allow Willis to continue prosecuting the case. McAfee's ruling, though, required Nathan Wade, then a special prosecutor who was romantically involved with Willis, to withdraw from the case. Wade resigned in the wake of McAfee's decision.

The Georgia Court of Appeals issued a brief order granting Trump's request that it take up his appeal.

This is a developing story.

