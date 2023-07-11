The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 tech deals: Live blog

The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 tech deals: Live blogget the free app
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here here.
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that will run July 11-12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for you to score brand-name tech, including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets, TVs, video doorbells and so much more, all at Black Friday-like prices.
To help you save the most money this year, we've scoured Amazon for the best deals on the products you care about the most -- top-rated finds from Apple, iRobot, Samsung, Amazon, Google and more reader-loved tech brands. None of the deals we're sharing here are junk: Everything we recommend at CBS Essentials rates 4 stars or higher with Amazon reviewers. We're even tracking the top deals at competing retailers such as Walmart and Best Buy.
So, without further delay, let's get to the Prime Day deals and Prime Day news our editors think are worth your time and consideration. And while you're at it, be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline, CBS Sports Essentials and ComicBook.com.
Save up to $300 on the Samsung S23 Ultra smartphone
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the top smartphones of 2023 -- and Amazon is offering a killer deal on the smartphone during the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale. If you're ready to upgrade your phone, take advantage of this hot Amazon Prime Day deal while you can.
The phone features a 6.8-inch screen, as compared with the standard S23's 6.1-inch screen. The S23 Ultra includes an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three models. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera. The smartphone's camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions.
Not sure if the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is right for you? Check out our hands-on review of the smartphone, or take a look at how the S23 Ultra stacks up against the iPhone 14 Pro.
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256 GB), $950 with Prime (reduced from $1,200)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512 GB), $1,080 with Prime (reduced from $1,380)
For more deals on top-rated Samsung products, checkout our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsung tech.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 are now at their lowest price of 2023
Apple AirPods are the most popular earbuds on the market in 2023, especially with our readers. If you've been thinking about buying a pair, the time is right: Apple AirPods Pro 2 are now on sale for $199, their lowest price of the year.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $199 (reduced from $249)
Looking for more deals on AirPods and Apple products? Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple tech.