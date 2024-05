Sightings of toxic hammerhead flatworms on the rise in Canada Reported sightings of giant, toxic, invasive hammerhead flatworms are on the rise in parts of southeastern Canada. Experts say the worms can grow up to three feet long and pose a risk to children, pets and other small animals. Peter Ducey, PH.D. and distinguished teaching professor at SUNY Cortland, joined CBS News to talk about the worm.