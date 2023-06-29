Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 furniture deals

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Furnish your home for less ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023. There's no need to wait for Amazon's biggest sale of the summer to makeover your living space on the cheap. There are tons of deals on top-rated, great-looking furniture available at Amazon right now.

Don't worry, you don't have to go through pages of Amazon products to find these great deals. The experts at CBS Essentials have found customer-loved sectionals, chairs, tables, consoles, patio furniture and more. All of these items have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive customer reviews. Plus, they're all on sale now.

Top products in this article

Rivet Revolve modern upholstered sofa, $503 (reduced from $722)

Decor Therapy console table, $138 (reduced from $240)

Walker Edison three-drawer midcentury wood TV stand, $240 (reduced from $369)

Shop the best furniture deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023 below.

Before you shop, join Amazon Prime

To enjoy fast, free delivery and more, join Amazon Prime now before buying one of these pieces of furniture. Then you will also be able to participate in Prime Day when it comes. You can see a full list of Amazon Prime benefits by clicking here. And you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime by clicking the button below. An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month (plus taxes) or $139 per year.

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event created by Amazon. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech, kitchen appliances, furniture, clothing, toys, beauty products and more for Black Friday-like prices.

The best furniture deals at Amazon

Shop the best deals on furniture at Amazon including savings on sofas, TV stands, consoles and much more. Here are our favorite finds.

Best Choice Products 4-piece wicker patio conversation set: $450

Amazon

We love the boho-feel of this loveseat, coffee table and two-chair wicker patio set. It comes with weather-resistant cushions.

Choose from two colors.

Best Choice Products four-piece wicker patio conversation set, $450 (reduced from $600)

Rivet Revolve modern upholstered sofa: $503

Amazon

Revamp your living room with this on-sale, upholstered sofa with a sectional chaise. The sofa features a hardwood frame, solid beech legs and soft polyester upholstery for the perfect mix of comfort and durability.

Pricing varies by color. You can currently get the best deal on the gray weave colorway.

Rivet Revolve modern upholstered sofa, $503 (reduced from $722)

Decor Therapy console table: $138



Amazon

Make efficient use of empty space and gain extra storage with a console table in your living room.

This one comes in three colors, including white. Though it appears as gray-tone in other images, reviewers say this console does indeed arrive in a white hue. It has three drawers with silver pulls and a midcentury-inspired design.

Decor Therapy console table, $138 (reduced from $240)

Walker Edison three-drawer midcentury wood TV stand: $240

Amazon

How stunning is this midcentury-inspired TV stand made of solid pine wood? It comes in three colors and has a cable management system. It fits TVs up to 64 inches.

Walker Edison three-drawer midcentury wood TV stand, $240 (reduced from $369)

Lift-top coffee table with storage: $110

Amazon

This black coffee table has so much to offer, with a built-in storage compartment and a lift-up tabletop that brings drinks or work closer to you.

Check the coupon box at Amazon to save $30.

Lift-top coffee table with storage, $110 after coupon (reduced from $160)

Christopher Knight Home bonded leather storage ottoman: $129



Amazon

This leather storage ottoman features a sleek contemporary design. It provides plenty of storage space for extra blankets or other items.

Christopher Knight Home bonded leather storage ottoman, $129 (regularly $228)

Great Deal Furniture Alfred fabric club chair with ottoman: $340



Amazon

This upholstered chair and ottoman set is 19% off at Amazon right now.

It has an elegant design with diamond stitching on the backrest and nailhead accents along the arms. The ottoman footrest is made of high-density foam so that it won't flatten down with use.

Great Deal Furniture Alfred fabric club chair with ottoman, $340 (reduced from $421)

Best Choice Products 3-piece outdoor bistro set: $110



Amazon

This three-piece conversation bistro set is an excellent option for anyone looking for simple, budget-friendly patio furniture. This wicker set includes two chairs and a small outdoor table. It's perfect for smaller patios.

Best Choice Products 3-piece outdoor bistro set, $120 (reduced from $160)

The best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening on July 11-12, but there's no need to wait to score an amazing deal at Amazon now. Check out these early Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for your home and family.

Amazon Prime Day tech deals

Amazon Prime Day home deals