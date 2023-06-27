Watch CBS News
The best early Amazon Prime Day tool deals: Dewalt, Ryobi, Milwaukee and more

By Jennifer Martin

Amazon is offering some unbeatable tool deals ahead of Prime Day 2023. These early Prime Day deals include incredible savings on a wide range of tools that can enhance your home projects. But with so many Amazon tool deals, it can be hard to know where to start. That's where we come in!

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best Amazon discounts on top-rated tools from Ryobi, Dewalt, Milwaukee, Black and Decker and Craftsman. All of these tools have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews. Want to save even more on a discounted tool or tool set? Score some free Amazon cash to use towards your next early Prime Day purchase. 

Top Amazon deals on tools:

Ryobi 18V cordless cultivator, $213 (reduced from $280) 

$213 at Amazon

Craftsman 25-piece plier set, $199 (reduced from $259)

$199 at Amazon

Dewalt 23-piece impact socket set, $50 (reduced from $105)

$$50 at Amazon

The best early Prime Day deals on tools at Amazon

Shop discounted prices on drills, versatile multi-tools and so much more ahead of Prime Day. 

Dewalt 20V Max orbital sander

With a brushless motor, Dewalt's orbital sander delivers unmatched efficiency for smooth sanding. Adjust the speed from 8,000 to 12,000 opm to tackle any task. Its low-profile design ensures precise sanding, and the replaceable eight-hole hook-and-loop sanding pad makes paper changes a breeze. Say goodbye to dust issues with this sander's dust-sealed switch. It's a must-have for any tool lover and right now, it's less than $100.

Dewalt 20V Max orbital sander, $93 (reduced from $179)

$93 at Amazon

Don't let your Dewalt shopping trip end there. Refresh the garage or tool shed with these top deals on other incredible Dewalt tools and accessories.

Black and Decker 20V Max cordless hedge trimmer

Those hedges are looking rough. But they don't have to be, because you can get this cordless hedge trimmer from Black and Decker (with the battery and everything included) for less than $100 right now. It's capable of trimming up to 3,000 square feet of hedges per charge, and has a comfortable grip so that you can get your yardwork done quickly and comfortably.

Black and Decker 20V Max cordless hedge trimmer, $79 (reduced from $129)

$79 at Amazon

Don't forget these other summer must-haves from Black and Decker. 

Ryobi 18V cordless cultivator

The Ryobi 18V One+ cultivator is a versatile tool for people who love gardening. It has adjustable tines for easy garden preparation and you can choose from three modes for different tasks. It's compact, lightweight and comes with a long-lasting battery. Plus, it's backed by a three-year warranty.

Ryobi 18V cordless cultivator, $213 (reduced from $280) 

$213 at Amazon

Looking for even more out of the Ryobi tools sale? Don't worry there's plenty more where that came from. Check out these Amazon offers below.

Craftsman 25-piece plier set

Get all the essential tools you need in one package. All of these pliers have a comfortable grip, along with precision-machined jaws and long-lasting sharpness thanks to stainless steel construction. The set also includes adjustable locking pliers, versatile wire strippers and universal oil filter pliers with a strong grip.

Craftsman 25-piece plier set, $199 (reduced from $259)

$199 at Amazon

Love Craftsman tools? We found even more on sale now.

Milwaukee M18 Fuel hackzall

The Milwaukee 2719-21 M18 Fuel hackzall is a high-performance, one-handed reciprocating saw with superior speed and maneuverability. Its compact design, low vibration and advanced features ensure optimal performance and durability in challenging cutting applications. You'll be surprised how big of a project this little saw can take on.

Milwaukee M18 Fuel hackzall, $125 (reduced from $185) 

$125 at Amazon

There are other Milwaukee saws on sale at Amazon right now too at every budget. You can saw these prices nearly in half.

Dewalt 23-piece impact socket set

This impact socket set is packed with both SAE and metric sockets, along with handy additions like an extension, adaptor and quick release ratchet. The 72-tooth count ratchet features a convenient quick-release button for effortless socket attachment and removal. With DirectTorque technology, this socket set ensures a firm grip and helps prevent fastener rounding. It's 52% off right now.

Dewalt 23-piece impact socket set, $50 (reduced from $105)

$$50 at Amazon

Shop even more Dewalt tools under $50.

Black and Decker bug zapper

A bug zapper isn't a tool for your garage, but if you're throwing a BBQ this July 4, you're going to be glad that a bug zapper is in your backyard. This thing will kill flies, gnats and most importantly -- mosquitos. If you're looking for more mosquito repellent, this Black and Decker bug zapper is the way to go.

Black and Decker bug zapper, $30 (reduced from $35)

$30 at Amazon

Need to stock up on a classic Black and Decker power drill? These options are on sale now.

Jennifer Martin
Jennifer Martin is an expert on streaming and deals for CBS Essentials. She has a soft spot for foodie culture, beauty and wellness products and all things pop culture. Jennifer lives in Richmond, VA with her family of five, plus a cat, a dog and a frog.

First published on June 27, 2023 / 3:54 PM

