Watch CBS News
Essentials

Best furniture deals at Amazon

By Kaylyn McKenna, Carolin Lehmann

/ Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Rivet Revolve Modern Upholstered Sofa
Amazon

If you've been thinking about redecorating, you're in luck -- there are tons of deals on top-rated, great-looking furniture right now on Amazon. Don't worry, you don't have to go through pages of Amazon products to find them. The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up customer-loved sectionals, chairs, tables, consoles and more. All of these items have a four-star rating or higher and tons of positive customer reviews. Plus, they're all on sale now. 

Shop the best furniture deals at Amazon ahead. 

Looking for even more discounted home pieces? Wayfair's biggest sale of the year, Way Day 2023, is on now. It includes deep discounts on patio and outdoor furniturekitchen gadgetslarge appliancesindoor furniture and so much more. Find Wayfair's best prices of the year on furniture today and tomorrow, April 27, at the sale. 

Press the button below to shop everything at Way Day.

Shop Way Day

Top products in this article

Rivet Revolve modern upholstered sofa, $510 (reduced from $722)

$510 at Amazon

Decor Therapy console table, $138 (reduced from $240)

$138 at Amazon

Walker Edison three-drawer midcentury wood TV stand, $256 (reduced from $369)

$256 at Amazon

The best furniture deals at Amazon

Shop the best deals on furniture at Amazon including savings on sofas, TV stands, consoles and much more. Here are our favorite finds.

Rivet Revolve modern upholstered sofa: $510

Rivet Revolve Modern Upholstered Sofa
Amazon

Revamp your living room with this on-sale, upholstered sofa with a sectional chaise. The sofa features a hardwood frame, solid beech legs and soft polyester upholstery for the perfect mix of comfort and durability.

Pricing varies by color. You can currently get the best deal on the gray weave colorway.

Rivet Revolve modern upholstered sofa, $510 (reduced from $722)

$510 at Amazon

Decor Therapy console table: $138

Decor Therapy Console Table
Amazon

Make efficient use of empty space and gain extra storage with a console table in your living room. 

This one comes in three colors, including white. Though it appears as gray-tone in other images, reviewers say this console does indeed arrive in a white hue. It has three drawers with silver pulls and a midcentury-inspired design.

Decor Therapy console table, $138 (reduced from $240)

$138 at Amazon

Walker Edison three-drawer midcentury wood TV stand: $256

Walker Edison 3-Drawer Midcentury Wood TV Stand
Amazon

How stunning is this midcentury-inspired TV stand made of solid pine wood? It comes in three colors and has a cable management system. It fits TVs up to 64 inches.

Walker Edison three-drawer midcentury wood TV stand, $256 (reduced from $369)

$256 at Amazon

Lift-top coffee table with storage: $110

Lift Top Coffee Table with Storage
Amazon

This black coffee table has so much to offer, with a built-in storage compartment and a lift-up tabletop that brings drinks or work closer to you. 

Check the coupon box at Amazon to save $30.

Lift-top coffee table with storage, $110 after coupon (reduced from $160)

$110 at Amazon

Christopher Knight Home bonded leather storage ottoman: $201

leather-storage-ottoman.png
Amazon

This leather storage ottoman features a sleek contemporary design. It provides plenty of storage space for extra blankets or other items. 

Christopher Knight Home bonded leather storage ottoman, $201 (reduced from $263)

$201 at Amazon

Great Deal Furniture Alfred fabric club chair with ottoman: $261

club-chair-with-ottoman.png
Amazon

This upholstered chair and ottoman set is 10% off at Amazon right now. 

It has an elegant design with diamond stitching on the backrest and nailhead accents along the arms. The ottoman footrest is made of high-density foam so that it won't flatten down with use.

Great Deal Furniture Alfred fabric club chair with ottoman, $261 (reduced from $328)

$261 at Amazon

Christopher Knight Home rotatable coffee table: $278

christopher-knight-home-small-oval-rotatable-coffee-table.jpg
Christopher Knight Home Store via Amazon

This oval-shape, rotatable coffee table can be swiveled so everyone has room to put down their glass. 

It provides multiple surfaces to place coffee table books, floral arrangements, candles and more. The 13-inch-high table can also be ordered in a smaller, more affordable black version. 

While it's not on sale now, we've seen this item go on sale many times before. Check back soon to see if you can score a deal!

Christopher Knight Home rotatable coffee table in white, $278

$278 at Amazon

Christopher Knight Home rotatable coffee table in black, $211

$211 at Amazon

Stone & Beam Lauren down-filled oversized sofa: $1,232    

stone-beam-lauren-down-filled-oversized-sofa.png
Amazon

Another excellent couch option is this Stone & Beam down-filled sofa. It offers a comfy, oversize design with stain-resistant fabric and down-filled cushions.

While it's not on sale now, we've seen it go on sale frequently. Check back soon and see if you can score a deal.

Stone & Beam Lauren down-filled oversized sofa, $1,232

$1,232 at Amazon

Related content from CBS Essentials:  

Kaylyn McKenna

Kaylyn McKenna is an expert on deals, travel, luggage, tech, TVs, home and more for CBS Essentials. When she's not scouring the internet for the best deals on new luggage or robot vacuums, she spends time with her goldendoodle, Harley, our resident canine correspondent and dog treat expert. https://www.cbsnews.com/cbs-essentials/deals/ https://www.cbsnews.com/cbs-essentials/travel/ https://www.cbsnews.com/cbs-essentials/tech/ https://www.cbsnews.com/cbs-essentials/tvs/ https://www.cbsnews.com/cbs-essentials/home-and-family/ https://www.cbsnews.com/essentials/the-best-luggage-deals-of-2023/ https://www.cbsnews.com/essentials/best-robot-vacuum-deals-of-2023/

First published on April 10, 2023 / 2:31 PM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.