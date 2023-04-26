CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

If you've been thinking about redecorating, you're in luck -- there are tons of deals on top-rated, great-looking furniture right now on Amazon. Don't worry, you don't have to go through pages of Amazon products to find them. The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up customer-loved sectionals, chairs, tables, consoles and more. All of these items have a four-star rating or higher and tons of positive customer reviews. Plus, they're all on sale now.

Shop the best furniture deals at Amazon ahead.

Top products in this article

Rivet Revolve modern upholstered sofa, $510 (reduced from $722)

Decor Therapy console table, $138 (reduced from $240)

Walker Edison three-drawer midcentury wood TV stand, $256 (reduced from $369)

The best furniture deals at Amazon

Shop the best deals on furniture at Amazon including savings on sofas, TV stands, consoles and much more. Here are our favorite finds.

Rivet Revolve modern upholstered sofa: $510

Amazon

Revamp your living room with this on-sale, upholstered sofa with a sectional chaise. The sofa features a hardwood frame, solid beech legs and soft polyester upholstery for the perfect mix of comfort and durability.

Pricing varies by color. You can currently get the best deal on the gray weave colorway.

Rivet Revolve modern upholstered sofa, $510 (reduced from $722)

Decor Therapy console table: $138



Amazon

Make efficient use of empty space and gain extra storage with a console table in your living room.

This one comes in three colors, including white. Though it appears as gray-tone in other images, reviewers say this console does indeed arrive in a white hue. It has three drawers with silver pulls and a midcentury-inspired design.

Decor Therapy console table, $138 (reduced from $240)

Walker Edison three-drawer midcentury wood TV stand: $256

Amazon

How stunning is this midcentury-inspired TV stand made of solid pine wood? It comes in three colors and has a cable management system. It fits TVs up to 64 inches.

Walker Edison three-drawer midcentury wood TV stand, $256 (reduced from $369)

Lift-top coffee table with storage: $110

Amazon

This black coffee table has so much to offer, with a built-in storage compartment and a lift-up tabletop that brings drinks or work closer to you.

Check the coupon box at Amazon to save $30.

Lift-top coffee table with storage, $110 after coupon (reduced from $160)

Christopher Knight Home bonded leather storage ottoman: $201



Amazon

This leather storage ottoman features a sleek contemporary design. It provides plenty of storage space for extra blankets or other items.

Christopher Knight Home bonded leather storage ottoman, $201 (reduced from $263)

Great Deal Furniture Alfred fabric club chair with ottoman: $261



Amazon

This upholstered chair and ottoman set is 10% off at Amazon right now.

It has an elegant design with diamond stitching on the backrest and nailhead accents along the arms. The ottoman footrest is made of high-density foam so that it won't flatten down with use.

Great Deal Furniture Alfred fabric club chair with ottoman, $261 (reduced from $328)

Christopher Knight Home rotatable coffee table: $278

Christopher Knight Home Store via Amazon

This oval-shape, rotatable coffee table can be swiveled so everyone has room to put down their glass.

It provides multiple surfaces to place coffee table books, floral arrangements, candles and more. The 13-inch-high table can also be ordered in a smaller, more affordable black version.

While it's not on sale now, we've seen this item go on sale many times before. Check back soon to see if you can score a deal!

Christopher Knight Home rotatable coffee table in white, $278

Christopher Knight Home rotatable coffee table in black, $211

Stone & Beam Lauren down-filled oversized sofa: $1,232

Amazon

Another excellent couch option is this Stone & Beam down-filled sofa. It offers a comfy, oversize design with stain-resistant fabric and down-filled cushions.

While it's not on sale now, we've seen it go on sale frequently. Check back soon and see if you can score a deal.

Stone & Beam Lauren down-filled oversized sofa, $1,232

