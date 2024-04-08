How to watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs with Hulu + Live TV

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the net against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on March 31, 2024 in New York City. Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The 2024 NBA Playoffs are almost here and conference leaderboards are looking very different than in years past. There's a new class of NBA stars, led by Dallas Mavericks star Luca Doncic and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, looking to dethrone league legends like LeBron James and Steph Curry. Judging by this season's standings, the 2024 NBA Playoffs are going to be rich with drama fans won't want to miss.

When are the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

The 2024 NBA Playoffs will be played from April 20, 2024 through May 22, 2024.

What channel will air the NBA Playoffs?

The NBA Playoffs will air on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. The games will stream on Hulu + Live TV.

What channel will air the NBA Finals?

The 2024 NBA Finals will air on ABC and stream on Hulu + Live TV.

Key dates for the NBA Playoffs

April 16-19: NBA Play-In Tournament

NBA Play-In Tournament April 20: NBA Playoffs begin

NBA Playoffs begin May 6-7: NBA Conference Semifinals begin (possible move up to May 4-5)

NBA Conference Semifinals begin (possible move up to May 4-5) May 21-22: NBA Conference Finals begin (possible move up to May 19-20)

NBA Conference Finals begin (possible move up to May 19-20) June 6: NBA Finals 2024 Game 1

NBA Finals 2024 Game 1 June 9: NBA Finals 2024 Game 2

NBA Finals 2024 Game 2 June 12: NBA Finals 2024 Game 3

NBA Finals 2024 Game 3 June 14: NBA Finals 2024 Game 4

NBA Finals 2024 Game 4 June 17-20: NBA Finals 2024 Games 5-7 (if necessary)

When is the NBA Play-In Tournament?

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on April 02, 2024 in San Francisco, CA. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The NBA Play-In Tournament will be played April 16-19, 2024.

Prior to the official start of the NBA Playoffs, the NBA Play-In Tournament will be played to determine which teams will fill the seventh and eighth playoff seeds in each conference going into the playoffs.

The NBA Play-in Tournament will broadcast on TNT and stream in Hulu + Live TV.

What teams are the top seeds going into the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

As of this article's writing, the Boston Celtics hold the top seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Minnesota Timberwolves sit at No.1 in the West. For the most current NBA standings, check out our sister site, CBS Sports.

Who won the 2023 NBA Championship?

Despite tough competition from the Miami Heat, the Denver Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Championship, beating the Heat in five games.