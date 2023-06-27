Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on coffee makers

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's a great time to upgrade to the coffee maker of your dreams. Amazon is offering a ton of early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on customer-loved coffee and espresso makers. Sweeten your morning cup of Joe with the knowledge that you got the best coffee maker deal possible -- and we're not just talking drip coffee. These top-rated kitchen appliances can help you craft barista-quality espressos, lattes, cappuccinos, Americanos, hot chocolate and so much more.

Don't wait until Prime Day to buy your next coffee maker -- Amazon has early Prime Day deals now. The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best coffee and espresso maker discounts that we could find from the retailer. These customer-loved kitchen devices all have a four-star rating or better and receive tons of positive reviews from coffee drinkers like you. Want to save even more on a discounted coffee maker? Get some free Amazon cash today and use it towards your early Prime Day purchase.

Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Instant coffee maker deals

Instant, the brand behind Instant Pot, makes top-rated coffee and espresso makers. One of Instant's best coffee makers is a CBS Essentials reader favorite. It's on sale now!

Instant Dual Pod Plus coffee maker: $175

CBS Essentials readers have bought more of this coffee maker than any other coffee and espresso maker on our site. This versatile kitchen gadget is a must-have for any coffee drinker. It's compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and any ground coffee you like, when used with the included reusable pod. Brew up to 12 ounces of coffee and up to 6 ounces of espresso at a time. It's no longer on sale currently.

The Instant Dual Pod Plus has many positive reviews on Amazon, including this one:

"I am in love with this product. I raved about it so much my husband told me I had to write a review," wrote a verified Amazon buyer. "The frother is easy to use, set up, clean, does hot and cold, is quick and so versatile. I have been frothing every beverage in my house (least it seems that way)."

Instant Dual Pod Plus, $175

Instant Solo single-serve coffee maker: $100

This Amazon customer-loved Instant Pot coffee maker boasts great reviews. "It has a very simple and straight forward design, it's easy to clean, and the cord isn't annoyingly short," wrote an Amazon user. "It has a slim profile so it doesn't take up a lot of space on the kitchen counter. The water reservoir is an ample size and is on the back of the unit, not on the side. (Which is one reason that I chose this coffee maker.) This coffee maker makes a great cup of coffee in a minuscule amount of time! Truly! It's super quick!"

This 4.2-star-rated coffee maker can make K-cup pods and your own grounds in the included reusable pod with handle. Choose from multiple brew sizes with 8, 10 or 12-ounce cups. The 40-ounce reservoir means you can refill less frequently and the removable drip tray lets you fill up to a seven-inch tall travel mug.

Instant Solo single-serve coffee maker, $100 (regularly $120)

Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Keurig deals

You can score Keurig deals at Amazon now. One of the best things about Keurig is that the brand offers coffee makers for every type of home. Shop our on-sale Keurig picks, including single-serve Keurig coffee makers, Keurigs with carafes and Keurigs that can make coffee and espresso.

Keurig K-Cafe Smart: $172

If you're looking to refresh your kitchen (and your morning routine) for spring, then check out this great Keurig deal from Amazon. The Keurig K-Cafe Smart promises to help you create more than 70 coffeehouse drinks at home using coffee pods. This model looks like a standard Keurig but has an attached milk frother and more brewing options.

The Keurig K-Cafe Smart connects to the Keurig app. You can schedule a brew in advance, brew remotely and more. The coffeemaker's BrewID tech, meanwhile, selects the ideal settings for whichever K-Cup you choose to use.

Or you can skip the app. The brewer has five temperature and six strength settings -- the most customization Keurig has ever offered in a coffeemaker. And the milk frother has three temperature settings. The lowest is ideal for making iced drinks, while the highest promises to froth oat and almond milks.

This Keurig can create a highly-concentrated shot of coffee to mimic the profile of espresso. (There are espresso K-Cups available for purchase that you can use for the "shot" function, too.) The "shot" function is ideal for creating lattes, macchiatos and more espresso-driven drinks. There's an iced coffee button, too, which brews at a lower temperature and flow rate.

Keurig K-Cafe Smart, $172 (regularly $250)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $60

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.

The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy-efficient feature that automatically turns off the coffee maker 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

"I wanted something small to fit in a specific counter space and this Keurig k-mini was just that. It goes perfect with my decor and it fits just as well," wrote one reviewer.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $60 (regularly $100)

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker: $140



The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family.

The 4.7-star-rated device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand, perfect for making tea and hot chocolate on cool spring nights.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $140 (regularly $190)

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker with carafe brewing: $99

Make a cup of coffee for yourself or make a whole bunch of coffee for the house. This K-Duo coffee maker lets you brew both. The carafe can brew up to 12 cups of coffee.

Want to wake up to the smell of coffee? You can even program the Keurig K-Duo coffee maker to automatically brew a carafe up to 24 hours in advance.

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker, $99 (reduced from $190)

Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Nespresso deals

While Nespresso machines tend to be on the more expensive side, the best ones are all on sale at Amazon now. These Nespresso coffee and espresso makers have a four-star rating or higher. They feature tons of positive customer reviews, including one glowing review from a CBS Essentials staffer. Many of these machines come with a complimentary starter set of Nespresso pods.

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine: $215



This slim Nespresso machine won't take up precious counter space. "I LOVE how much space this saves on my countertops," said CBS Essentials editorial director Leslie Gornstein. "It's amazingly easy to use and very easy to maintain." The Nespresso device features a high pressure pump and perfect heat control.

This purchase includes a welcome set with 16 Nespresso capsules containing individual aromas. But if you haven't found your favorite flavor yet, don't worry.

"Nespresso is constantly putting out new and interesting coffee flavors, including iced-latte pods for warmer seasons and -- my favorite -- Hawaiian Kona, so there's always something fun to try if you're a Nespresso owner," said Gornstein.

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine, $215 (regularly $229)

Nespresso Vertuo Next: $220



The Nespresso Vertuo Next espresso maker allows you to brew single serve coffee or espresso at the touch of a button. The espresso maker can brew three different cup sizes and offer an ultra-fast, 25-second heat-up time.

You might be wondering, how does this Nespresso device differ from the Nespresso Vertuo Plus listed above? Well, unlike the Vertuo Plus, the Nespresso Vertuo Next can brew an 18-ounce carafe of coffee and it features Wi-Fi connectivity.

"I wanted something that was super simple to use and this is it!" wrote an Amazon customer. "I really didn't want to take the time to steam out my milk, because, let's face it, it's much easier to just go buy a coffee at that point. I am so impressed with this milk frother! You literally pour the milk in, press a button, and it steams/froths the milk at the perfect temperature! I highly recommend!"

Nespresso Vertuo Next espresso maker with milk frother, $220 (reduced from $230)

Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 De'Longhi deals



Amazon has many De'Longhi espresso makers in stock now, but really only one on early Prime Day sale. Luckily, it's a top-rated De'Longhi device.

De'Longhi espresso machine: $170



This 4.3-star-rated De'Longhi Espresso Machine makes shots of espresso with 15 bars of pressure. It features an advanced cappuccino system with a hot milk or cappuccino selector to mix and steam milk for evenly textured drinks. Other features include a double layer drip tray, removable water tank and stainless-steel accents.

"I love this so much," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the espresso machine. "It's so easy to use and makes coffee so quickly. It was affordable compared to most espresso makers and the quality is amazing."

De'Longhi espresso machine, $170 (regularly $208)

Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Breville deals

Instead of hitting up Starbucks for your daily latte, invest in a machine that will help you make one at home. A barista-quality Breville espresso maker is worth the price. These kitchen appliances can grind your beans, froth your milk and heat in mere seconds.

Breville Barista Touch espresso machine: $1,088



The professional-looking espresso machine features an intuitive touch screen display that's pre-programmed with your favorite espresso beverages and automatic milk texturing for barista quality micro-foam. Need your espresso ASAP? This 4.6-star-rated machine can get hot in as little as three seconds.

"The Barista Touch comes with a screen that makes it so easy to create your coffee of choice. It has preprogrammed options (which are adjustable) and it allows you to custom build your coffee of choice and assign it an icon," explained an Amazon customer who purchased the device. "In fact, everything is icon based and it even has a tutorial built in. For instance, if you want to make a latte, press the latte icon and a screen pops up with the easy to follow steps. You can make many different types of coffee including Americanos, cappuccinos, and even simple espresso shots. You can even custom design your coffee, then assign it an icon, then every time you want that coffee you just hit the icon and follow the steps. Blamo -- great coffee every time."

Breville Barista Touch espresso machine, $1,088 (regularly $1,095)

