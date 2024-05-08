Actor Hoa Xuande on his rise in Hollywood, working on "The Sympathizer" As part of AAPI month, "CBS Mornings" partnered with the organization Gold House to celebrate its A 100 list, which recognizes this year's most impactful Asian-Pacific leaders. One of the honorees is actor Hoa Xuande. You may recognize him for his lead role in the HBO show "The Sympathizer." He stars alongside Sandra Oh and Robert Downey Jr. Jo Ling Kent met the rising star, whose unlikely Hollywood journey shows no signs of stopping.