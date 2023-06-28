The best early Amazon Prime Day deals on Nintendo Switch video games

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is $10 off at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Nintendo

There's never been a better time to own a Nintendo Switch console. The video game system has been out for six years now (though the Nintendo Switch OLED edition is a newer upgrade), so there's plenty of top-tier games to play on it, many rated a whopping 4.9 stars on Amazon. And if that's not enough, the system is about to get two new titles later this year that have already become Amazon bestsellers: the side scrolling "Super Mario Wonder" and "Super Mario RPG," a graphically updated remake of the classic SNES title from the '90s. And, of course, "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," is already a contender for best game of 2023.

One more reason why it's a great time to be a Nintendo Switch gamer: Amazon has a ton of the best games for the Nintendo Switch on sale now, ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Top Nintendo Switch video games in this article:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, $60 (reduced from $70)

Super Mario Wonder, $60 (pre-order, Oct. 20)

Super Mario RPG, $60 (pre-order, Nov. 17)

"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom"

Amazon

"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," the Switch-exclusive follow-up to 2017's "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild", has been years in the making. The 4.9-star-rated title offers Link an even larger world to explore, plus a new building mechanic that gives players the ability to create fantastic (and deadly) machines.

In her review of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, CBS Essentials' own Brittany Vincent called the game a "well-crafted journey that will take dozens of hours to complete. For those who dove right into 'Breath of the Wild' and came up for air wanting more, "Tears of the Kingdom" is another three-course meal of a game with a little something for everyone on offer. It's an enchanting sequel that fans will likely lose themselves in for hundreds of hours, and well worth the admission price."

Originally released in May at a price of $70, you can now score this contender for best video game of 2023 at a $10 discount.

"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom", $60 (reduced from $70)

Sonic Frontiers

Amazon

The latest game in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, "Sonic Frontiers" offers five open world islands to explore, brimming with side quests, puzzles and plenty of secrets to uncover. The 3D platformer also features a brand new battle system with counters, combos and new abilities. Rated 4.8 stars.

Sonic Frontiers, $45 (reduced from $60)

Pokémon Violet and Pokémon Scarlet

Amazon

Unlike past games in the Pokemon franchise, there's no set path in Pokémon Violet and Pokémon Scarlet. This means you can explore multiple stories in a vast world at your own pace and challenge gyms in any order. The two games are very similar, though the name of the school, its emblem, its uniforms, and other details in the game will differ depending on whether you play Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet. Rated 4.6 stars.

Pokémon Scarlet, $48 (reduced from $60)

Pokémon Violet, $46 (reduced from $60)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Best Buy

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the signature racing experience for the Switch. Race your favorite Nintendo characters across a series of Mario-inspired tracks, including several iterations of the dreaded Rainbow Road track. Rated 4.9 stars.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $50 (reduced from $60)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC

Nintendo

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has gotten even better with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC. It includes eight remastered courses from previous Mario Kart games. Six waves of eight courses each will release through the end of 2023.

Nintendo has recently teased that the coming Wave 5 will also include three new playable characters: Petey Piranha, Wiggler and Kamek.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC, $25

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Nintendo

The base version of "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate," Nintendo's iconic fighting franchise, features 74 characters, with even more available through DLC. There's a story mode, of course, but the real fun comes in beating up on friends and family, both locally and online, across a series of familiar Nintendo worlds. Rated 4.9 stars.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, $52 (reduced from $60)

Mario Party Superstars

Nintendo

Board games never go out of style, which is part of what makes "Mario Party Superstars" an instant hit. Combining that board game vibe with five classic N64 boards and the 100 best mini games from the Mario Party series, it's designed to deliver hours of fun. That's whether you're playing with friends or the whole family. Rated 4.8 stars.

Mario Party Superstars, $52 (reduced from $60)

Super Mario Maker 2

Nintendo

Side-scrolling adventure "Super Mario Maker 2" features the single-player Story Mode, which comes with 100 built-in courses that you can use to rebuild Princess Peach's castle. Team up with friends in Course Maker, where you can create your own courses and use new tools and course parts.

Super Mario Maker 2, $50 (reduced from $60)

Super Mario Odyssey



Nintendo

The near-perfect 3D Mario platformer "Super Mario Odyssey," rated 4.9 stars on Amazon, has Mario traversing a number of incredible detailed worlds collecting stars, hidden coins and (of course) rescuing Princess Peach from Bowser.

Amazon reviewer Christopher Boyer says, "while the game is designed to appeal to everyone, Nintendo took the time to add some extra nods to long-time fans, not only in the worlds and the critters/characters you happen across, but through set pieces and a spectacular mid-game musical number that old-timers like me have to appreciate."

Super Mario Odyssey, $51 (reduced from $60)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Amazon

"Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope" is a strategy-type RPG game -- you'll fight your way through strategy battles as your favorite characters from the Super Mario Bros. and Raving Rabbids universe. Rated 4.7 stars. It's currently 50% off on Amazon.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, $30 (reduced from $60)

