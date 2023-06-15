Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Kindle e-readers

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon is currently offering some major discounts on several popular Kindle e-reader models ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023. Kindles are some of the best tablets for reading. These compact readers are a great lightweight item to pop in your travel bag and keep you entertained on airplanes and road trips. Plus, we've even found customer-loved Kindle Kids models on sale too, so the whole family can get in on these great deals.

Keep reading to shop the best Kindle deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

When is Prime Day 2023?

Amazon has not yet announced the dates for Amazon Prime Day 2023. It typically occurs in late June or mid-July.

Last year, the event took place from Tuesday, July 12 to Wednesday, July 13. As such, some people are predicting that this year's event will begin on Tuesday, July 11 and end on Wednesday, July 12. Though in 2021, Amazon chose June 21 through June 22 as the Prime Day sale dates, so it's worth noting that there can be quite a bit of variation in the sale dates.

Who can participate in Prime Day 2023?

Amazon Prime Day deals have historically been available only to shoppers with an active Amazon Prime subscription. Those who have never been Amazon Prime members can get a 30-day free trial.

An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month (plus taxes) or $139 per year. It includes much more than access to Prime Day deals: You get free, two-day shipping on most Amazon products (and free same-day delivery in some areas), access to TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video plus special deals at Whole Food Market and more.

Best early Prime Day deals on Kindles at Amazon

Shop the best deals during Amazon's Kindle sale. These Kindles have a four-star rating and higher. Plus, they include tons of positive customer reviews.

Kindle (2022): $80 (20% off)

The basic Kindle e-reader is the lightest and most compact Kindle. It features a six-inch, 300 ppi high-resolution display designed to provide a glare-free, paper-like experience. It offers 16 GB of storage and a battery that can last up to six weeks on a single charge.

Kindle (2022), $80 (reduced from $100)

Kindle Kids: $85 (29% off)

The Kindle Kids e-reader is built specifically to encourage reading. It does not have games, ads or videos like other tablets, so it will reduce distractions for young readers. The Kindle Kids comes with a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which provides access to a number of kid-friendly books. There are four cover options to choose from, including solid colors and fun prints.

Kindle Kids, $85 (reduced from $120)

Kindle Paperwhite: $110 (21% off)

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the most popular Kindle models. It features a 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light and up to 10 weeks of battery life.

Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) (ad-supported), $110 (reduced from $140)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: $145 (24% off)

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition offers everything in the Kindle Paperwhite, plus wireless charging, an auto-adjusting front light and 32 GB of storage.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, $145 (reduced from $190)

Kindle Paperwhite Kids: $100 (38% off)

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is one of the most popular Kindle models for children. It features a 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light and up to 10 weeks of battery life. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids comes with a free one-year subscription of Amazon Kids+, which provides access to a number of kid-friendly books.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids (8 GB), $100 (reduced from $160)

