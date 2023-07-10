Best Amazon Prime Day toy deals: Paw Patrol, Barbie, TMNT and more
We're less than a day away from Prime Day 2023 on Amazon, and the deals are already rolling in. While we're excited about their offers on home goods, tech, streaming and more, there are even more savings available on toys and games. So if you have a child's birthday coming up, want to treat your kids to a few goodies for the summer or -- dare we say it -- get a super-early start on your holiday shopping, you can stock up now. After all, we don't know when Amazon Prime deals this good will come around again.
Top deals on toys ahead of Amazon Prime Day:
Power Wheels Jeep Wrangler battery-powered ride-on vehicle toy, $301 (reduced from $350)
Blue's Clues & You! sing-along guitar and microphone play set, $13 (reduced from $28)
Barbie Totally Hair doll with 15 styling accessories, $12 (reduced from $23)
Best toy deals for Prime Day 2023
Looking for toys, games, children's décor, stuffed animals and other great deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day? With toys from favorite shows like "SpongeBob SquarePants," "PAW Patrol," "Blue's Clues and You," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and "Baby Shark" you'll be sure to make a kid's day and save a few bucks with these Prime Day deals.
Blue's Clues & You! sing-along guitar and microphone play set
Save big on this pretend guitar and microphone playset that comes with lights and sounds to make any toddler or preschooler happy. It features songs that kids will love to sing along to, and comes with all the batteries you'll need for each of the two-piece playset.
Blue's Clues & You! sing-along guitar and microphone play set, $13 (reduced from $28)
Other great "Blue's Clues and You" toy deals you might like:
- Blue's Clues & You! bath bucket 7-piece set, $14 (down from $17)
- Blue's Clues & You! Mail Time with Mailbox toy, $13 (down from $20)
Gund PAW Patrol Officer Chase 6" plush
Here's Officer Chase from PAW Patrol in his signature blue police officer uniform. Made of quality materials, the star of the courageous crew on Nickelodeon Jr.'s hit series is even more cuddly as an adorable stuffed animal.
Gund PAW Patrol Officer Chase 6" plush, $9 (reduced from $10)
Other great "PAW Patrol" toy deals you might like:
- Idea Nuova PAW Patrol Chase large bean bag sofa chair, $37 (down from $42)
- Little Kids 838 PAW Patrol water rescue pack toy, $13 (down from $20)
- Melissa & Doug PAW Patrol take-along magnetic jigsaw puzzles, $7 (down from $10)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles classic turtle blimp
This blimp blows up to 30 inches long and holds all four TMNT action figures (not included) in multiple positions. Worried about it popping? Don't be -- it comes with a patch kit.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles classic turtle blimp, $41 (reduced from $47)
Other great "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" toys you might like:
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles turtle lair with 1.65" die-cast collectible figures, $37 (down from $40)
- Super7 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Raphael V2 Ultimates! 7" scale action figure, $34 (down from $55)
Power Wheels Jeep Wrangler battery-powered ride-on vehicle
This battery-powered toy by Mattel features a practice net and three toy balls for soccer, baseball and football play. With realistic Jeep Wrangler styling, a pretend radio with game-day sounds and multi-terrain traction, it's a thrilling experience. Designed for ages 3-7, it has a max speed of 5MPH along with easy-to-use brakes and a high-speed lockout for beginner drivers. Seats two with a max weight of 130 lbs. Rated 4.4 stars.
Power Wheels Jeep Wrangler battery-powered ride-on vehicle toy, $301 (reduced from $350)
Other great toy deals you should take advantage of during Prime Day 2023:
- Circle Society classic adjustable JoJo Siwa children's roller skates, $48 (down from $60)
- Crayola kids' mini wooden art easel and supplies, $45 (down from $58)
- NKOK SpongeBob hot rod boat slot car race set, $27 (down from $32)
- Funko Pop! Deluxe Marvel: Avengers Assemble series - Thor, $11 (down from $30)
- Barbie Totally Hair doll with 15 styling accessories, $11 (down from $23)
- My Little Pony Critter Corner mini world toy, $9 (down from $17)
- Connect 4 strategy board game, $5 (down from $12)
Stream kid-friendly programming with Paramount+
You can let your kids stream safely with Paramount+ by creating kid-friendly individual profiles that won't let little ones access adult-oriented content. Watch everything from Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. as well as top Paramount movies like "The Addams Family" or "Sonic the Hedgehog" or "Clifford the Big Red Dog."
Amazon is offering deep discounts on streaming service memberships and individual streaming channels through Prime Video. That includes 50% off for two months of Paramount+ with Showtime, all thanks to the incredible streaming deals ahead of Prime Day 2023. Take advantage of this offer now.
Paramount+ with Showtime, $6 a month for two months and then $12 a month
The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals you can shop now
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that will run July 11-12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices.
Other retailers will be running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that starts on July 10.
There's no need to wait until then to score great deals, though. Check out these early Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline, CBS Sports Essentials and ComicBook.com.
