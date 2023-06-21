When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is on the horizon. We don't have an exact date yet, but we expect Amazon Prime Day to hit sometime in mid-July -- which is just around the corner. Prime Day is one of Amazon's biggest shopping events of the year. During the deals event you can save lots of money on must-have items from customer-loved brands.

You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to score the best deals. If you sign up now, you can take full advantage of the great savings on Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Amazon Prime, $15 a month

Don't miss out on these offers from Amazon. There are already early deals available, but Prime members will be able to score exclusive savings and get fast shipping for free. At only $15 a month, there's no reason to not take advantage of an Amazon Prime membership if you don't have one already. With discounts on products including Apple, Hydro Flask, Google Pixel, Adidas, Samsung and Instant Pot, there's something for everyone.

How to join Amazon Prime before Prime Day 2023

If you join Amazon Prime today, you'll gain access to exclusive prices, amazing deals and a wide range of products. Say goodbye to delivery fees with free and convenient shipping on millions of items. Immerse yourself in award-winning movies, TV shows and live events with Prime Video, and groove to your favorite tunes with ad-free listening on Amazon Music. Don't miss out on all the perks that millions of Prime members are already enjoying -- become an Amazon Prime member today!

It's $15 a month, but you may be able to receive even more of a discount (up to 50% off the monthly fee) if you're receiving government assistance or if you're a student. Find out more information here.

Amazon Prime, $15 a month

Early Prime Day deals for 2023

Ready to shop the best early Prime Day deals? We've got you covered. With so many great savings ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023, we can't wait to see what's in store this summer.

Google Pixel Watch

The Google Pixel Watch boasts customizable watch faces, all-day battery life and convenient smart home control through the Google Home App. Enjoy music playback, fitness tracking and integrated Fitbit features for health monitoring with premium subscriptions.

Available in black, silver and gold.

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi), $300 (reduced from $350)

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi + LTE), $328 (reduced from $400)

Apple AirPods Pro 2

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low-distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. The best part? Apple AirPods Pro 2 have been reduced by $50

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Stanley classic vacuum-insulated 48-ounce wide mouth bottle

This wide-mouth bottle can keep your drinks cold for up to 24 hours. It can also hold hot drinks, soup and more. This bottle's lid doubles as a cup. Find this bottle in 11 colors and prints, plus four sizes.

Stanley classic vacuum insulated wide mouth bottle (48 oz.), $33 (reduced from $42)

Dewalt 20V Max cordless drill and impact driver power tool combo kit

This cordless drill kit packs a punch with 20 volts of power. Weighing only a pound, it's lightweight and easy to handle. It can tackle big projects or fit into tight spaces with two-speed transmission and a secure grip. The impact driver is compact and lightweight too, making it ideal for those hard-to-reach areas. Plus, it has a handy LED light ring for better visibility.

Dewalt 20V Max cordless drill and impact driver power tool combo kit, $159 (reduced from $230)



Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device

Get ready for one of the most enticing offers in this Amazon sale: the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is now available at its lowest price ever. This powerful streaming stick stands out as one of the most advanced devices on the market. Don't miss out on the chance to grab the Fire TV Stick 4K Max at an unbeatable deal.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $35 (reduced from $55)



iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum



Get a robot vacuum for less than $200! The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $179 (reduced from $274)

Le Creuset dutch oven

Le Creuset is one of the trendiest cookware brands of 2023. The brand is known for its high-quality and beautifully designed pieces, including its statement-piece dutch ovens. Right now, Amazon is offering the Le Creuset enameled cast iron dutch oven for 20% off. The coveted cookware brand sports a premium price tag, so you'll definitely want to take advantage of this opportunity to save.

This dutch oven is made with cast iron, a material beloved by baking and cooking enthusiasts for its even heat distribution. The 4.8-star-rated product is easy to clean and features a chip-resistant coating. Price varies by color. Right now you'll get the best deal on the "Flame" color option.

Le Creuset enameled cast iron dutch oven, $370 (reduced from $460)

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV

Samsung's "The Frame" is one of the hottest TVs of 2023 -- it's wildly popular with CBS Essentials readers. This TV can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows. "The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that displays your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.

This QLED TV produces 100 percent color volume in the DCI-P3 color space (that's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television). That means colors on this TV will be vivid and true-to-life.

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,698 (reduced from $1,998)

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $2,698 (reduced from $2,998)

