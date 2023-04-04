Apple AirTags: How to find your lost or stolen luggage using your phone or computer

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple

Apple AirTags help you keep track of everything from wallets, backpacks and keys to pets and children. Another clever way to use them? Attach the tracking units, currently available for $10 off at Amazon, to your luggage in case your bags get lost or stolen while traveling. We even found a suitcase with an integrated AirTag.

Apple AirTags (4 pack), $90 (reduced from $99)

Case-Mate Pelican Protector clip-on Apple AirTag mount, $20

Samsara checked luggage with integrated Apple AirTag, $475

Stolen or lost luggage is a common complaint for air travelers. But over the past few years, the situation has gotten worse. Lost baggage claims have increased 30% since 2019, with 220,000 bags deemed "mishandled" (lost, damaged, delayed or stolen) by U.S. airlines in April 2022 alone.

Investing in a new carry-on bag, instead of checking your suitcase, is one way to avoid losing your luggage on your next flight. But if you must travel with a checked bag, consider attaching an Apple AirTag to it.

How Apple AirTags work

Apple AirTags send a Bluetooth signal anonymously detectable to nearby devices. To set up an AirTag, simply follow the simple directions on the Apple website. Like other Apple gadgets, AirTags can be located on the Apple "Find My" map on Apple products. The most precise locating method is with the Precision Finding feature found on Apple iPhone 11 and newer models.

Apple AirTags are water-resistant and designed to last for up to one year on a standard, replaceable battery.

How to use Apple AirTags to locate luggage

You might not want to attach an Apple AirTag to the exterior of a checked bag -- someone might snatch it off. Hiding it in one of the bag's interior pockets, or attaching via an AirTag holder for luggage, ensures that a bag thief won't be able to locate and remove the tracker at first glance.

The best reason to invest in an Apple AirTag for luggage? If your bag gets lost, you have a much better chance of locating it, either in a certain part of the airport or a different state or country. Also, if your bag gets stolen, you might have a better chance of recovering it. (The police have even used Apple AirTag data to help crack luggage theft cases.)

When your plane gets to your final destination, you can also use the Apple AirTracker to track the progress of your luggage on its way to baggage claim.

Top Apple AirTag products to track luggage

If you want to keep tabs on your luggage, we recommend using an Apple AirTag. Here's everything you'll need to add an AirTag to your bag.

Apple AirTags

An Apple AirTag will help you keep track of important items, including your luggage. Stick one inside your suitcase, within a pocket or encased in a key chain. Then, use your MacBook, Apple Watch or other device to discover a location.

You'll get the best per-AirTag price when you buy a four pack. But if you only need one, single Apple AirTags are on sale at Amazon.

Apple AirTag leather key ring

This leather key ring from Apple is Amazon's No. 1 bestselling key ring. Choose from seven colors on Amazon.

Apple AirTag leather key ring, $35

Caseology Vault Apple AirTag case (matte black)

The Caseology Vault is rated 4.5 stars (out of five) by Amazon users. It's designed with a built-in clip. Choose from three colors on Amazon, but the best deal right now is on the model in matte black (pictured) .

Caseology Vault Apple AirTag case (matte black), $14 (reduced from $20)

Case-Mate Pelican Protector clip-on Apple AirTag mount

This clever Apple AirTag holder works a bit differently from most. Instead of a keychain or clip, it mounts on any item via adhesive (for example, on the inside of your suitcase) keeping it secure and protected.

Case-Mate Pelican Protector clip-on Apple AirTag mount, $20

Samsara checked luggage with integrated Apple AirTag

Prefer to purchase a suitcase already equipped with an Apple AirTag? This Samsara aluminum and polycarbonate suitcase features integrated "Tag Smart" technology, with the Apple tracking device located right below the telescopic handle.

Samsara checked luggage with integrated Apple AirTag, $475

