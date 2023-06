The best early Amazon Prime Day deals on Sony headphones and speakers

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're in the market for new Sony tech, there's great news: Amazon has plenty of deals on top-rated Sony headphones, earbuds and speakers available now ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Whether you're in need of new noise-canceling headphones, workout-friendly earbuds or a waterproof Bluetooth speaker, we've found Sony tech deals for you.

Keep reading to shop the best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Sony headphones and speakers.

Top products in this article:

Best Sony earbuds deal: Sony LinkBuds S truly wireless noise-canceling ear buds, $148 (reduced from $200)

The best Sony on-ear headphones: Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones, $278 (reduced from $348)

Best budget headphones: Sony WH-CH520 wireless Bluetooth headphones, $38 (reduced from $60)

The best Sony headphone deals on Amazon

Check out the current deals on Sony headphones and earbuds. All of these Sony pieces have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews.

Sony LinkBuds S truly wireless noise-canceling ear buds: $148

These Sony earbuds automatically switch between exceptional noise cancelation or optimized ambient sound, depending on your environment. These on-sale earbuds feature a six-hour battery life, which extends up to 20 hours with the charging case. Quick charging these earbuds provides up to an hour of playtime with just a five-minute charge.

Sony LinkBuds S truly wireless noise-canceling ear buds, $148 (reduced from $200)

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise canceling headphones

These over-ear noise-canceling headphones from Sony offer 30 hours of listening on a single charge, with quick charging that gives up to five hours of playback with a 10-minute charge. The headphones use Sony's Dual Noise Sensor technology to deliver unbeatable noise-cancelation. These headphones have been praised by actress Jenna Ortega, who said that they "have the best sound in the world."

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise canceling headphones, $278 (reduced from $348)

Sony WHCH720N noise-canceling headphones: $128



These headphones feature Sony's lightest headphone band ever. Plus, they include Sony's Integrated Processor V1 for an immersive sound experience. They have an impressive 35-hour battery life and adjustable noise cancelation settings.

Sony WHCH720N noise-canceling headphones, $128 (reduced from $150)

Sony WH-CH520 wireless Bluetooth headphones: $38

If you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, we've found the deal for you. These Sony WH-CH520 wireless Bluetooth headphones are on sale for just $38.

They offer a 50-hour battery life, customizable sound options and a built-in microphone.

Sony WH-CH520 wireless Bluetooth headphones, $38 (reduced from $60)

The best Sony speaker deals on Amazon

Shop deals on Sony's range of Bluetooth speakers, including compact travel speakers and water-resistant party speakers.

Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth travel speaker: $48

If you need a portable Bluetooth speaker to use by the pool or in your backyard this summer, checkout the Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth travel speaker. The speaker has a 16-hour battery life. It is waterproof and dust-proof, and provides a deep bass-heavy sound. The SRS-XB13 comes in five color options.

Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth travel speaker, $48 (reduced from $58)

Sony SRS-XG300 portable Bluetooth speaker: $198

The Sony SRS-XG300 is a lightweight, portable speaker option. It's water- and dust-proof, making this an excellent speaker for summer pool days. Plus, it offers a 25-hour battery life to keep the party going. This top-rated Sony speaker is currently 43% off on Amazon.

Sony SRS-XG300 portable Bluetooth speaker, $198 (reduced from $350)

Sony X-Series wireless portable Bluetooth party speaker: $398



The Sony wireless portable Bluetooth party speaker provides omnidirectional sound, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, plus a IPX4 splash-resistant design. It has two microphone and guitar inputs and LED lights. This speaker has a battery life of up to 25 hours, so you can keep the party going all day long -- literally.

Sony X-Series wireless portable Bluetooth party speaker (SRS-XP700), $398 (regularly $550)

Sony makes a smaller version of this party speaker with two front tweeters and 20 hours of battery life.

Sony X-Series wireless portable Bluetooth party speaker (SRS-XP500), $298 (regularly $400)

