The best early Amazon Prime Day deals on PS5 video games

You can save $11 on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5) ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023. Sony Interactive Entertainment

If you're the type of person who'd rather chill out on the couch with your favorite video games all summer, now's the perfect time to stock up. Find some of the all-time best-selling PlayStation 5 titles on sale now at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023, with some over 50% off. That includes blockbusters like "Gran Turismo 7," "Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut" and more to choose from.

Top PS5 games in this article:

Save $50 on this PS5 console bundle: PS5 God of War Edition console, $499 (reduced from $549)

Huge savings on a 4.8-star-rated game: Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, $45 (reduced from $70)

Perfect Spider-Verse companion game: "Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition", $43 (reduced from $70)

From racing games to difficult Souls-like titles, there's a little something for everyone at a discount. Not sure what to add to your collection? Shop our PS5 game picks below for some of the best titles on offer at some seriously great prices.

"Gran Turismo 7"



Amazon

"Gran Turismo 7" is the latest installment in the long-running "Gran Turismo" series, known for its authentic and comprehensive racing simulation experience. Players can race a wide variety of cars, from classic models to cutting-edge supercars, on renowned real-world tracks and graphically impressive fictional circuits.

In addition to traditional racing, there are options to explore the history of the various cars in-game, practice tracks, and extensive customization. There are a dizzying amount of milestones to meet as well as in-game currency to collect to eventually unlock all of the available vehicles as well.

Rated 4.6 stars on Amazon.

"Gran Turismo 7", $42 (reduced from $70)

"Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition"

Amazon

"Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales" is a gripping comic-centric adventure that follows the journey of Miles Morales, a teenager who must step into the shoes of Spider-Man and protect his home of Harlem, New York. When a war between an energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army erupts, Miles learns to embrace his new powers and becomes his own version of Spider-Man.

This is an expansion of the original "Marvel's Spider-Man", which is actually included with this package, so this deal is an exceptional one. With the full sequel, "Marvel's Spider-Man 2", on the horizon, it's the perfect time to get caught up with this game before diving in and getting to know Peter's struggle with the Venom Symbiote -- this game and its predecessor are required playing for that title.

Rated 4.8 stars on Amazon.

"Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition", $43 (reduced from $70)

"Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut"



Amazon

"Ghost of Tsushima" is an open-world action-adventure game set in the late 13th century during the Mongol invasion of Tsushima Island in Japan. Players step into the shoes of Jin Sakai, a samurai who must abandon his honor-bound traditions to protect his home. Embracing unconventional warfare and becoming the Ghost, he fights for the freedom of Tsushima.

Those interested in traditional samurai cinema will immediately be drawn to this game, which features action-packed swordplay, challenging stealth segments, and gorgeous visuals. It can be likened to a Kurosawa film, with a similarly intense narrative that you'll want to see through to the end.

Rated 4.8 stars on Amazon.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, $45 (reduced from $70)

More PS5 game deals at Amazon now

