Best Amazon Prime Day deals on grocery items

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Basic Care Store

Some of Amazon's best deals this Prime Day may very well be on toilet paper, paper towels and more "boring" products you buy all the time for your home. If you're planning a run to Costco or Sam's Club this weekend, take a moment to check out the Amazon Stock Up and Save bulk deals on grocery items first -- you can snag this deal now, ahead of Prime Day's official July 11 start.

This limited-time offer, available only to Prime Members, is your chance to save on top-rated bulk household essentials including coffee, kitchen essentials, personal care, toilet paper, garbage bags and so much more. All you need to do is spend at least $50 on these eligible products, and Amazon will give you 20% off all of them.

What's on sale in the Amazon Stock Up and Save offer?

The Stock Up and Save deal applies to over 1,000 items, including everyday essentials such as groceries and cleaning supplies. You'll save big by buying in bulk. It's like having access to a warehouse store, without having to spend the gas to drive to one.

All eligible items are listed on Amazon's Stock Up and Save store. Some of the Amazon brands on sale include: Amazon Basic Care, Amazon Basics, Happy Belly, Solimo, Kitzy, Mama Bear, Presto!, WAG, Wonder Bound, Amazon Elements and more.

There are so many different items included in the sale that it's easy to hit the $50 minimum. We've shared some of our top picks below.

Your 20% Stock Up and Save discount will be reflected at checkout. The discount will be applied to Stock Up and Save eligible items only. Stock Up and Save is a limited-time offer and available to Prime members only. You can save up to $100 per eligible order. This offer is not applicable to Subscribe and Save orders.

Shop our favorite Amazon Stock Up and Save sale finds

Amazon has discounted a variety of household essentials during the Stock Up and Save sale. Remember, these home, pet and baby necessities are all 20% off when you spend $50 or more. Their full price is listed below, before the 20% off discount.

Amazon Fresh Mediterranean blend extra virgin olive oil

Amazon Fresh

Shop Amazon Stock Up and Save and get this massive two-liter bottle of olive oil.

This kitchen essential can be used for cooking and grilling, plus as a foundation for dressing, sauces, pesto, hummus and more. Click "another way to buy" instead of the "free delivery from your local store" option to score the 20% off.

Amazon Fresh Mediterranean blend extra virgin olive oil, $15

Solimo sport sunscreen lotion



Solimo via Amazon

Protect your skin year-round with this eight-ounce bottle of Solimo SPF 30 sport sunscreen.

This sunscreen lotion is water-resistant and offers UVA and UVB protection.

Solimo sport sunscreen lotion, $6

Amazon Basics five-blade MotionSphere razor pack

Amazon Basic Care Store

This five-blade razor features a hypoallergenic lubricating strip with vitamin E. The razor is designed to follow the contours of your face.

One of our favorite things about this purchase is when you buy this on-sale razor, you'll receive 16 refill cartridge heads.

Amazon Basics five-blade MotionSphere razor pack, $27

Solimo medium roast K-cup coffee pods



Solimo via Amazon

Amazon's Solimo brand medium roast coffee pods are 20% off right now. These pods are compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 Keurig K-cup brewers. Choose from 13 blends. This coffee is rated 4.4 stars on Amazon.

Solimo medium roast coffee pods (100 ct.), $30

Mama Bear organic baby food



Mama Bear via Amazon

It's a great time to stock up on these baby food pouches -- especially if your little one goes through a lot of them.

Right now, you can save 20% on a 12-pack of Mama Bear organic baby food squeezable pouches in a variety of flavors.

Mama Bear organic baby food, $20

Amazon Basics 2-ply toilet paper

Amazon Basic Care Store

This pack of 30 rolls of toilet paper is discounted by 20% when you shop Amazon Stock Up and Save. It's rated 4.5 stars by Amazon reviewers.

You can even use Alexa to place your next order. Just say, "Alexa, reorder Amazon Basics toilet paper."

Amazon Basics 2-ply toilet paper (30 ct.), $25

Amazon Basics dog poop bags

Amazon Basic Care Store

Save big on 4.8-star-rated dog poop bags. This set of 900 Amazon Basics dog poop bags is majorly discounted when you spend $50 on qualifying items.

Amazon Basics dog poop bags (900 ct.), $18 (reduced from $19)

Amazon Basics tall kitchen drawstring trash bags



Amazon Basic Care Store

Why not stock up and save on kitchen trash bags? These bestselling trash bags have a 13-gallon capacity and feature a red drawstring closure for easy tying and carrying. They're rated 4.7 stars by Amazon reviewers.

Amazon Basics tall kitchen drawstring trash bags (200 ct.), $25

Mama Bear gentle touch diapers



Mama Bear via Amazon

These Mama Bear diapers, available in a wide range of sizes, are hypoallergenic and dermatologist tested. The diapers are free from chlorine bleaching, perfumes, lotions, parabens and phthalates.

This pack contains 120 diapers total. Each pack contains both star and polka dot band designs. It's rated 4.3 stars.

Mama Bear gentle touch diapers, $27 (reduced from $32)

Amazon Basics replacement water filters for water pitchers

Amazon Basics

These water filters feature multi-stage filtration technology for fresh, great tasting water. According to Amazon, one filter lasts for 40 gallons, or about two months for the average household.

The replacement water filters are compatible with Brita pitchers. They're rated 4.6 stars.

Amazon Basics replacement water filters for water pitchers (6 pack), $27

Amazon Basic Care ibuprofen tablets

Amazon Basics

Save 20% on this bottle of 500 ibuprofen tablets. These pain-relieving and fever-reducing tablets have the same active ingredient as other big brands. Amazon reviewers rate it 4.8 stars.

Amazon Basic Care ibuprofen tablets (500 ct.), $10

Amazon Elements baby wipes

Amazon Elements

Amazon Elements baby wipes are pediatrician-tested. These 4.7-star-rated wipes are free from fragrance, alcohol, dyes, parabens and phthalates.

Amazon Elements baby wipes (720 ct.), $21

What is the Amazon Stock Up and Save sale?

The Stock Up and Save sale is a limited-time offer that's exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

The sale unlocks an extra 20% off on top-rated bulk household essentials. Amazon Prime members don't need a coupon code to access this deal.

Prime members only need to make a qualifying purchase of $50 or more. The program automatically unlocks the discount on Stock Up and Save items in your cart, once your cart reaches $50 worth of eligible items.

But hurry, this exclusive Amazon Prime discount program is a limited-time offer.

Who can shop the Amazon Stock Up and Save sale?

Like we said, the Stock Up and Save sale is exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

If you're not a member, that means you'll need to sign up for Amazon Prime first.

Amazon Prime membership (1 year), $139

The best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that will run July 11-12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices.

Other retailers will be running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that starts on July 10.

There's no need to wait until then to score great deals, though. Check out these early Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family.

Amazon Prime Day tech deals

Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals

Amazon Prime Day home deals

Amazon Prime Day luggage deals

Amazon Prime Day deals at other retailers