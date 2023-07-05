Black and Decker tools are on sale now at Amazon ahead of Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Upgrade your workbench with this fantastic sale on Black and Decker tools at Amazon. Black and Decker is one of the most respected tool brands out there for a reason: Its products are durable, reliable and frequently offer enhanced performance features.

The latest Amazon deals on Black and Decker tools

Whether you're looking for power tools or garden tools, Amazon has great deals on Black and Decker tools to help you get things done this summer.

(PS: Amazon has deals on Dewalt tools and deals on Ryobi tools too.)

Black and Decker 20V Max cordless hedge trimmer

Amazon

This cordless hedge trimmer from Black and Decker (with the battery and everything included) is capable of trimming up to 3,000 square feet of hedges per charge, and has a comfortable grip.

Black and Decker 20V Max cordless hedge trimmer, $79 (reduced from $129)

Black and Decker pressure washer and weed trimmer options are also available.

Black and Decker bug zapper

Amazon

A bug zapper will kill flies, gnats and mosquitos. This Black and Decker bug zapper is designed for outdoor use.

Black and Decker bug zapper, $30 (reduced from $35)



Need to stock up on a classic Black and Decker power drill? These options are on sale now.

Black and Decker electric leaf blower

Amazon

High-quality leaf blowers from Black and Decker. This electric model is suitable for fall yard maintenance.

Black and Decker electric leaf blower, $33 (reduced from $45)



Black and Decker also offers tire inflators and jigsaws.

The latest Amazon deals on Ryobi tools

These Ryobi tools make ideal additions to your home or garage.

Ryobi 18V cordless cultivator

Amazon

The Ryobi 18V One+ cultivator is a versatile tool for people who love gardening. It has adjustable tines for easy garden preparation, and you can choose from three modes for different tasks. It's compact, lightweight and comes with a long-lasting battery. Plus, it's backed by a three-year warranty.

Ryobi 18V cordless cultivator, $234 (reduced from $280)



Additional Ryobi tools are available on sale at Amazon.

Ryobi 12V cordless rotary tool kit

Amazon

This budget-friendly tool kit is a great option for beginners. Each kit includes a 12-volt cordless rotary tool, 35 accessories, three attachments, a wrench, an accessory storage case, a USB cable and an operator's manual.

Ryobi 12V cordless rotary tool kit, $69 (reduced from $90)

Additional starter tool kits are available.

More tool deals on Amazon

Many Dewalt products are on sale along with Amazon's generic tool brand Denali.

Dewalt 20V Max orbital sander

Amazon

With a brushless motor, Dewalt's orbital sander delivers efficiency for smooth sanding. Adjust the speed from 8,000 to 12,000 opm to tackle any task. Its low-profile design ensures precise sanding, and the replaceable eight-hole hook-and-loop sanding pad makes paper changes easy. The dust-sealed switch helps with dust management.

Dewalt 20V Max orbital sander, $89 (reduced from $179)

Additional Dewalt tools and accessories are available on sale.

