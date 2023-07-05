Black and Decker tools are on sale now at Amazon ahead of Prime Day
Upgrade your workbench with this fantastic sale on Black and Decker tools at Amazon. Black and Decker is one of the most respected tool brands out there for a reason: Its products are durable, reliable and frequently offer enhanced performance features. We've found the best Black and Decker tool deals now ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023, so don't miss out on the opportunity to save on tools loved by DIY enthusiasts.
The latest Amazon deals on Black and Decker tools
Whether you're looking for power tools or garden tools, Amazon has great deals on Black and Decker tools to help you get things done this summer.
(PS: Amazon has deals on Dewalt tools and deals on Ryobi tools too.)
Black and Decker 20V Max cordless hedge trimmer
Those hedges are looking rough. But they don't have to be, because you can get this cordless hedge trimmer from Black and Decker (with the battery and everything included) for less than $100 right now. It's capable of trimming up to 3,000 square feet of hedges per charge, and has a comfortable grip so that you can get your yardwork done quickly and comfortably.
Black and Decker 20V Max cordless hedge trimmer, $79 (reduced from $129)
Don't forget these other summer must-haves from Black and Decker. You can pressure-wash your house and weed your yard a lot more easily.
- Black and Decker 20V Max string trimmer, $83 (down from $99)
- Black and Decker 20V Max pressure washer, $94 (down from $139)
Black and Decker bug zapper
A bug zapper isn't a tool for your garage, but if you're throwing a BBQ this summer, you're going to be glad that a bug zapper is in your backyard. This thing will kill flies, gnats and most importantly -- mosquitos. If you're looking for more mosquito repellent, this Black and Decker bug zapper is the way to go.
Black and Decker bug zapper, $30 (reduced from $35)
Need to stock up on a classic Black and Decker power drill? These options are on sale now.
- Black and Decker 20V Max Powerconnect cordless drill kit and 100-piece kit, $75 (down from $90)
- Black and Decker 20V Max cordless drill and impact driver power tool combo kit, $81 (down from $100)
Black and Decker electric leaf blower
Sure, it's summer now, and you're not thinking about leaf blowers. But when the leaves are falling and the pumpkin spice is out and autumn has arrived, name-brand, high-quality leaf blowers aren't going to be $29. So take advantage of this opportunity now and get ready for fall without breaking your budget.
Black and Decker electric leaf blower, $33 (reduced from $45)
While you're upgrading your tool collection and looking to prepare for things you might need in the future, might we suggest these Black and Decker tools -- a tire inflator and a jigsaw, perhaps?
- Black and Decker 20V Max Powerconnect cordless jig saw, $55 (down from $70)
- Black and Decker 20V Max cordless tire inflator, $67 (down from $80)
The latest Amazon deals on Ryobi tools
These Ryobi tools make ideal additions to your home or garage. They can also help you complete your summer projects.
Ryobi 18V cordless cultivator
The Ryobi 18V One+ cultivator is a versatile tool for people who love gardening. It has adjustable tines for easy garden preparation, and you can choose from three modes for different tasks. It's compact, lightweight and comes with a long-lasting battery. Plus, it's backed by a three-year warranty.
Ryobi 18V cordless cultivator, $234 (reduced from $280)
Looking for even more out of the Ryobi tools sale? Don't worry there's plenty more where that came from. Check out these Amazon offers below.
- Ryobi 18V One+ cordless high pressure inflator with digital gauge, $125 (down from $130)
- Ryobi 18V One+ cordless handheld sprayer kit, $39 (down from $79)
Ryobi 12V cordless rotary tool kit
If you're looking to start a tool collection but aren't sure where to start, this budget-friendly tool kit is a great option. Each kit includes a 12-volt cordless rotary tool, 35 accessories, three attachments, a wrench, an accessory storage case, a USB cable and an operator's manual. It's a great starter kit for making small projects in your own home.
Ryobi 12V cordless rotary tool kit, $69 (reduced from $90)
Find more great starter tool kits below. Even beginners can work with these. Get your Ryobi tools today.
- Ryobi 18V One+ lithium-ion combo tool kit, $283 (down from $360)
- Ryobi 18V One+ 2-tool kit, $79 (down from $130)
- Ryobi One+ genuine tool tote bag, $13 (down from $20)
More tool deals on Amazon
There are so many options for tools on sale at Amazon right now. currently, many Dewalt products are on sale along with Amazon's generic tool brand Denali. Discover our favorites below.
Dewalt 20V Max orbital sander
With a brushless motor, Dewalt's orbital sander delivers unmatched efficiency for smooth sanding. Adjust the speed from 8,000 to 12,000 opm to tackle any task. Its low-profile design ensures precise sanding, and the replaceable eight-hole hook-and-loop sanding pad makes paper changes a breeze. Say goodbye to dust issues with the dust-sealed switch, too. It's a must-have for any tool lover. And right now, it's less than $100.
Dewalt 20V Max orbital sander, $89 (reduced from $179)
Don't let your Dewalt shopping trip end there. Refresh the garage or tool shed with these top deals on other incredible Dewalt tools and accessories.
- Dewalt 20V Max reciprocating saw, $119 (down from $159)
- Dewalt 20V Max cordless portable jobsite fan, $89 (down from $169)
- Dewalt 20V Max cordless hand vacuum, $90 (down from $159)
