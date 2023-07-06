Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on small kitchen appliances you can get now
You don't have to wait for Amazon Prime Day 2023 to find kitchen gadgets on sale. You can upgrade your kitchen today without blowing your budget. Amazon already has tons of deals on must-have small kitchen appliances that will help you refresh your kitchen this summer.
The experts at CBS Essentials have searched Amazon for the best deals on must-have small kitchen appliances that you can shop right now, including sales on stand mixers, Instant Pots, air fryers, coffee makers and more. We found a wide variety of customer-loved items with a four-star rating or higher and tons of positive reviews.
Top products in this article:
Ninja Mega kitchen system, $160 (reduced from $200)
Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart), $80 (reduced from $100)
Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $60 (reduced from $100)
The best small kitchen appliance deals at Amazon
Right now, Amazon is offering deals on just about everything for your kitchen. Shop deals on Instant Pots, Keurig coffee makers, toaster ovens and more.
Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $60
If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen, adding a new appliance can be difficult. But you probably won't have that problem with the Keurig K-Mini -- this single-serve pod coffee maker measures just 4.5-inches wide, 12.1-inches tall and 11.3-inches deep.
It's available in green, gray, red, oasis and black.
Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $60 (reduced from $100)
Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart): $80
The bestselling 5.8-quart Cosori air fryer features 13 different cooking functions that prepare your food at the best temperature and time. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe. The top-rated air fryer comes in black, red and white.
"I like the fact that, in addition to the nine pre-set temperatures and times for various foods and tasks, you can also manually adjust times and select a temperature right up to 230℃, which is close to the 'Max Crisp' temperature setting offered by one of the leading models in the market," enthused one Amazon customer who purchased the Cosori air fryer.
Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart), $80 (reduced from $100)
Philips Essential air fryer (4.3 quart): $150
Here's a good air fryer for people with smaller kitchens. This updated and compact version of the original Philips air fryer can grill, roast, bake, reheat and air fry. It features a digital touchscreen with seven presets for simplified cooking. Measures 4.1 liters (more than 4.3 quarts).
Philips Essential air fryer (4.3 quart), $150 (reduced from $180)
KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer: $300
This mini stand mixer offers full-size power in a compact design, make it perfect for small kitchens. Its durable metal construction with 67 touch points ensures thorough mixing. Plus, the convenient tilt-head design makes adding ingredients a breeze. The stand mixer currently has an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon with over 3,800 reviews.
"My KitchenAid stand mixer is quiet, powerful and really built to last. I wish I would have bought one years ago," shared one Amazon reviewer.
Score this top-rated stand mixer now for an incredible deal on Amazon. But hurry- this early Prime Day deal won't last for long.
KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer, $300 (reduced from $380)
Dash 3-quart everyday stand mixer: $44
If you're looking for a budget-friendly stand mixer that will look great in your kitchen, check out this Dash 3-quart everyday stand mixer. It offers six mixing speeds with a powerful 250-watt motor.
The stand mixer comes in six colors and is currently 44% off.
Dash 3-quart everyday stand mixer, $44 (reduced from $80)
Ninja Mega kitchen system: $160
This kitchen system has everything you need for smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 72-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja's total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups. The cups come with to-go lids.
The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to two pounds of dough in 30 seconds.
It's currently 20% off at Amazon.
Ninja Mega kitchen system, $160 (reduced from $200)
NutriBullet Juicer Pro Centrifugal Juicer: $110
An efficient, three-speed juicer with dual chutes for narrow or wide fruits and veggies, the NutriBullet trumps the competition in terms of extras. Equipped with a 27-ounce sealing juice pitcher, two glass to-go jugs and freezer trays, the NutriBullet Juicer Pro boasts everything needed to juice, store and drink your beverages.
NutriBullet Juicer Pro Centrifugal Juicer, $110 (reduced from $160)
Wirsh espresso machine: $140
If you're trying to save some money by making your lattes at home, you won't want to miss this deal on the Wirsh espresso machine.
This 15-bar espresso maker helps you brew like a barista at home, with the ability to make a single or double shot, easy temperature control and a milk frothing wand.
Wirsh espresso machine, $130 with coupon (reduced from $200)
Philips 2200 Series fully automatic espresso machine: $619
This fully-automatic Philips espresso machine features an intuitive touch display and LatteGo automatic milk frother to help you craft the perfect latte at home.
Philips 2200 Series fully automatic espresso machine, $453 after coupon (reduced from $649)
The best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that will run July 11-12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices.
Other retailers will be running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that starts on July 10.
There's no need to wait until then to score great deals, though. Check out these early Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family.
Amazon Prime Day deals at other retailers
