Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Blink cameras and doorbells: Save up to 59% on a smart security system
Ready to upgrade your home security with a new smart camera system or video doorbell? Then we've got good news. Amazon is currently offering deep discounts on top-rated Blink home cameras and video doorbells ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.
Top products in this article:
Blink Indoor camera kit (1 pc.), $110 (reduced from $220)
Blink Mini, $18 (reduced from $35)
Blink video doorbell (full system), $47 (reduced from $81)
A video camera or doorbell can add an extra layer of security to your home. Blink offers plenty of smart solutions to help you monitor the interior and exterior of your home to give you better peace of mind. Whether you're dealing with package thieves or just looking for a way to keep an eye on your pets while you're at work, Blink's smart camera products have got you covered.
Best early Amazon Prime Day deals on Blink cameras and doorbells
Shop the best Blink deals on Amazon now ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.
Blink whole home bundle: $110 (save 50%)
Secure your home with this discounted security bundle. It includes the Blink video doorbell, a Blink Mini, a Blink Outdoor camera and a Sync Module 2 device that connects and syncs the devices together. This is a great introductory kit to upgrade your home security for under $150.
Blink Indoor camera kit (1 pc.), $110 (reduced from $220)
Blink Outdoor: $50
The Blink Outdoor camera is a water-resistant security camera designed to monitor the outside of your home. It features two-way audio, motion detection and a live video stream. It's battery operated and has a two-year battery life. Amazon Prime members can score a Blink Outdoor camera for 50%, or save even more with a three-piece set.
Blink Outdoor camera kit (1 pc.), $50 (reduced from $100)
Blink Outdoor camera kit (3 pc.), $105 (reduced from $250)
Blink Outdoor with floodlight: $75
The Blink Outdoor camera with floodlight includes all of the features of the standard Blink Outdoor camera, plus an added 700-lumen floodlight. The light is motion-triggered to help the camera see anyone or anything that is moving around your home or yard at night. The light can also be turned on by voice command using a paired Amazon Alexa device.
Blink Outdoor camera with floodlight, $75 (reduced from $140)
Blink video doorbell: $30
The Blink video doorbell lets you answer your door from your smartphone. It features daytime and infrared night video, as well as two-way audio. The Blink video doorbell can be connected to your doorbell's wiring system or installed wire-free.
Blink video doorbell (standalone), $30 (reduced from $50)
Blink video doorbell (full system), $47 (reduced from $81)
Blink Mini: $18
The Blink Mini is a compact version of the Blink camera. Unlike the larger, battery-powered versions, the Mini needs to be plugged in. It still has full camera functionality with live video viewing, two-way audio and night vision. The Mini can also chime and provide alerts from the Blink video doorbell.
Blink Mini, $18 (reduced from $35)
