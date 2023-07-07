Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Fitbit deals: Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Charge 5 and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fitbit

You don't have to wait until July 11 to score a great deal on a top-rated fitness tracker. Amazon's early Prime Day 2023 sale is the perfect opportunity to kickstart your summer workouts with a new Fitbit.

Fitbit makes some of the most popular fitness trackers in 2023. These devices are great for fitness enthusiasts that want to track their heart rate and activity levels during workouts. They are also handy for more casual users who simply want to know how many steps they are getting in each day. Fitbit fitness trackers can even track sleep.

Keep reading to explore the best early Amazon Prime Day Fitbit deals that you can shop now.

Top products in this article

Fitbit Inspire 3, $80 (reduced from $100)

Fitbit Luxe, $100 (reduced from $130)

Fitbit Ace 3 for kids, $59 (reduced from $80)

Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Fitbit deals

You don't have to wait until July 11 to save on a new Fitbit. Check out the best Fitbit deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023 going on right now.

Fitbit Versa 3

Amazon

This top-of-the-line Fitbit has a built-in GPS that can be used to track the pace, distance and route of your runs, hikes, or biking outings. The tracker offers heart-rate monitoring, stress data and sleep tracking. Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistant support is built in.

The Fitbit Versa 3 has a 6-day battery life. Its fast-charge capability gives you a full day's worth of battery in just 12 minutes.

Fitbit Versa 3, $162 (reduced from $230)

Fitbit Charge 5



Amazon

The latest in the Charge line from Fitbit, this well-equipped activity and health tracker packs advanced technology into a slender device and features a color touchscreen. The smartphone-enabled device helps you manage stress and stay on top of heart health and sleep.

The Fitbit Charge 5 boasts a 7-day battery life on a single charge.

Fitbit Charge 5, $128 (reduced from $150)

Fitbit Inspire 3: $80

Walmart

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a budget-friendly, no-frills Fitbit that gets the job done. This easy-to-use, entry-level activity and sleep tracker offers various exercise modes and 24/7 heart-rate tracking. It is available in three colors with multiple accessory options.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 offers 10 days of battery life per charge, the longest of all the models in our list.

New subscribers will receive a six-month, free trial of Fitbit Premium (regularly $9.99 per month). The premium service offers personalized insights, advanced analytics, guided programs and more.

Fitbit Inspire 3, $80 (reduced from $100)

Fitbit Luxe: $100

Amazon

The Fitbit Luxe is a fitness and wellness tracker with heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking and stress management features. The fitness tracker will buzz when you reach your target heart rate during a workout. It can measure your breathing rate, resting heart rate and heart rate variability. It comes with a free 6-month trial of Fitbit Premium.

The Fitbit Luxe offers about 5 days of battery life on a single charge.

Fitbit Luxe, $100 (reduced from $130)

Fitbit Ace 3 for kids: $59

Amazon

The Fitbit Ace 3 is a Fitbit designed specifically for kids. It has the traditional fitness-tracking features of the adult models (including step tracking and family fitness challenges), presented in a kid-friendly format. It helps kids develop healthy sleep habits with sleep tracking, bedtime reminders and silent alarms.

Fitbit Ace 3 for kids, $59 (reduced from $80)

Fitbit Sense: $194

Amazon

The Fitbit Sense is an advanced fitness tracker that tracks heart health, sleep, exercise and more. It includes an ECG app that can assess wearers for heart-rhythm irregularity, including atrial fibrillation. It also has an electrodermal-activity sensor that records your skin temperature to measure stress.

Fitbit Premium members can receive a "Daily Readiness Score" that tells you if you're ready to exercise or should focus on recovery.

Fitbit Sense, $194 (reduced from $300)

The best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that will run July 11-12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices.

Other retailers will be running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that starts on July 10.

There's no need to wait until then to score great deals, though. Check out these early Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline and CBS Sports Essentials.

Amazon Prime Day tech deals

Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals

Amazon Prime Day home deals

Amazon Prime Day luggage deals

Amazon Prime Day deals at other retailers