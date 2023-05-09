The best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Beats headphones

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Right now Amazon is offering major discounts on some of the most popular models of Beats headphones as part of Amazon Prime Day 2023. Apple has made a few upgrades to Beats headphones since the brand acquisition, equipping them with a more powerful chip and, according to reviewers, better sound quality. Enjoy the upgraded Beats headphones — now at deeply discounted prices.

Beats offers a diverse line of high-quality headphones. The brand's impressive sound experience and fashionable headphone designs have made them a fan favorite among audiophiles. From noise-canceling, on-ear headphones to compact earbuds designed for fitness enthusiasts, Beats has something for everyone. To help you find the Beats headphones that are right for you, we've compiled the best deals on Beats headphones ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

When is Prime Day 2023?

Amazon has not yet announced the dates for Amazon Prime Day 2023. It typically occurs in late June or mid-July.

Last year, the event took place from Tuesday, July 12 to Wednesday, July 13. As such, some people are predicting that this year's event will begin on Tuesday, July 11 and end on Wednesday, July 12. Though in 2021, Amazon chose June 21-June 22 as the Prime Day sale dates, so it's worth noting that there can be quite a bit of variation in the sale dates.

Keep checking back to CBS Essentials for the latest updates on the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale.

Who can participate in Prime Day 2023?

Amazon Prime Day deals have historically been available only to shoppers with an active Amazon Prime subscription. Those who have never been Amazon Prime members can get a 30-day free trial.

An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month (plus taxes) or $139 per year. It includes much more than access to Prime Day deals: You get free, two-day shipping on most Amazon products (and free same-day delivery in some areas), access to TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video plus special deals at Whole Food Market and more.

You can see a full list of Amazon Prime benefits by clicking here. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime by clicking the button below.

The best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Beats headphones

You don't have to wait until Prime Day to score a great deal on new Beats headphones. These Beats headphones and earbuds are on sale now for a limited time at Amazon.

Beats Solo3: $123

Beats

The on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright-sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and include up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Beats Solo3, $123 (reduced from $200)

Beats Studio Buds: $100

Amazon

These sweat-resistant earbuds are ideal for avid runners or gym enthusiasts. They offer two levels of noise-canceling; active mode and transparency mode. Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance ensures they're protected, even when you're sweating on them every day. They come in six colors, all of which are on sale for $100 right now.

Beats Studio Buds, $100 (reduced from $150)

Beats Fit Pro: $160

Amazon

The Beats Fit Pro earbuds are currently 20% off. These noise-canceling earbuds come in four fun colors: stone purple (pictured), white, black and sage gray. The earbuds offer a secure, comfortable fit. The noise-canceling feature includes three listening modes. They are also compatible with spatial audio.

Beats Fit Pro, $160 (reduced from $200)

Beats Studio3: $180

Beats

Beats Studio3 headphones are practically half price on Amazon, making them one of the best headphone deals for discerning listeners willing to pay for quality. On top of its adaptive noise cancelation, it also features real-time audio calibration, fast charging and easy iOS and Android connectivity. This pair of headphones also support spatial audio and offer great comfort, with many reviewers saying they stay comfortable even when they've been worn for hours.

While its original price puts it out of many budget-minded consumers' reach, it's now deeply discounted at Amazon.

Beats Studio3, $180 (reduced from $350)

Powerbeats Pro: $160

Beats

Active users may find the Powerbeats Pro a better fit -- quite literally. These wireless earbuds are designed with comfortable ear hooks for a secure fit, making them ideal for more rigorous activities such as running. Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance ensures they're protected even when you're sweating on them every day. Plus, they come in several colors, including Cloud Pink and Glacier Blue.

These workout-ideal headphones from Beats are on sale at Amazon.

Powerbeats Pro, $160 (reduced from $250)

