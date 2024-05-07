Idaho man gets 30 years in prison for trying to spread HIV through sex with dozens of victims

An Idaho man was sentenced last week to 30 years in prison for trying to spread HIV to dozens of victims.

Alexander Louie, 34, admitted to having sex with 30 to 50 different men and boys, including a 16-year-old, and didn't tell his partners he was HIV positive so he could infect them with the disease, the Ada County Prosecutor's office said in a news statement.

Detectives began investigating Louie in August 2023, when an undercover detective began speaking with him online. Louie thought he was communicating with a 15-year boy, the statement said. The two men spoke online and then agreed to meet in person in Boise, where Louie lived. He sent the "teen boy" naked photos through internet chats, and said he was going to videotape their encounter, said authorities in a news statement.

When Louie arrived at the designated spot, law enforcement arrested him in September 2023 on charges of child enticement. He was charged in November 2023.

Police said as they continued their investigation they discovered Louie was not taking his HIV medication. He told authorities he lied to prospective partners about his HIV status and then purposely had "sexual contact with both men and teenage boys in hopes to transfer HIV to them."

According to the Idaho Statesman, as part of a plea deal Louie pled guilty to one count each of sexual battery of a minor, the enticement of a child through the internet and transferring body fluids.

At his May 3 sentencing, Ada County District Judge Derrick O'Neill told Louis that his "conduct would be the Webster's definition of a predator," according to prosecutor's office.

O'Neill sentenced Louie to 30 years in prison, but he will be eligible for parole after 16 years, the prosecutor's office said.

"This defendant's repeated and egregious offenses negatively impacted many people in our community," said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts in a statement. "I want to thank the Ada County Sheriff's Detective and my trial team. Their hard work on this case ensured Mr. Louie was brought to justice in order to protect our community from his predatory and dangerous conduct."