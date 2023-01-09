The best 65-inch TVs in 2023: Amazon Fire Omni TV, Samsung 'The Frame' and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Looking to upgrade your TV, and go big while you do it? Check out the best 65-inch TVs of 2023 (according to reviewers), including TVs from top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and Amazon. Many of them are on sale now, including Samsung's bestselling "The Frame" smart TV.

A 65-inch TV can make an eye-catching addition to your home. The televisions are large enough to make a big impression during game days and family movie night. With NFL season right around the corner, now is a great time to invest in a bigger and better TV.

Samsung's recommended viewing distance for 65-inch TVs is 6.5 feet. If you're sitting closer to the television than that, you may want to size down. Or, if you've got a larger living room where you sit further from the TV, you may want to go bigger -- most manufacturers now make TVs up to 85 inches. Check out our guides to the best 55-inch TVs and best 75-inch TVs for additional sizing options.

While some smaller TVs are still being made with HD resolution, most 65-inch TVs will support 4K resolution or better. That's not the only upgrade you'll get over older TVs -- these updated models all feature offer stronger picture qualities and audio capabilities. Many of these TVs also support voice control, and have a smart TV interface built in.

Check out our top picks for the best 65-inch TVs of 2023 to find the one that best suits your TV needs.

Best 65-inch TVs from Samsung, LG and more

Check out the best 65-inch TVs based on consumer feedback and reviews.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV

Samsung via Amazon

Samsung's "The Frame" is one of the hottest TVs of 2023 -- it's wildly popular with CBS Essentials readers. This TV can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows. "The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that displays your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.

This QLED TV produces 100 percent color volume in the DCI-P3 color space (that's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television). That means colors on this TV will be vivid and true-to-life.

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $2,000

The 2021 model of "The Frame" is also available for a discount.

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV (2021), $1,600 (reduced from $2,000)

65" LG OLED B2 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV

Amazon

This 4K smart TV with Alexa built in has a 65-inch OLED display. The LG TV adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically to provide the best viewing experience, no matter what you are watching. It is also a popular choice for gaming due to its 120Hz refresh rate and gaming mode feature.

65" LG OLED B2 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV, $1,397 (reduced from $2,297)

65" Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV

Insignia via Best Buy

The 4.6-star-rated Insignia 4K TV with built-in Fire TV and DTS Studio Sound is an affordable TV that offers voice control with Alexa. Reviewers praise this TV for its impressive 4K UHD picture quality. This TV is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, providing access to access to thousands of apps, channels and streaming services, including Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Sling TV and YouTube.

65" Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV, $350 (reduced from $570)

65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV

LG via Amazon

The 65-inch LG OLED TV from the C1 series is another top-rated option from LG. The smart TV features built-in Google Assistant and Alexa. It currently has an impressive 4.8-star rating on both Best Buy and Amazon.

Unlike LED and QLED TVs, OLED TVs don't have a backlight layer. Instead, each pixel is its own teeny-tiny LED light that can independently adjust luminosity and even turn off completely. Because each pixel functions independently, the TV offers elite image quality -- and the darkest shadows. OLED televisions also tend to be ultra thin. The LG set featured here measures just 1.8 inches thick.

65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV, $2,200 (reduced from $2,500)

65" LG NanoCell 90 series smart 4K UHD TV

LG via Amazon

This LG TV features a next-generation processor and display that gives your picture crisp details and enhanced contrast and color. The TV is an excellent choice for gamers: It's FreeSync Premium-compatible for real-time action with a fluid 120 Hz refresh rate. The TV's Game Optimizer feature provides easy access to all your favorite game settings. The 90 series LG TV also features built-in Google Assistant and Alexa.

65" LG NanoCell 90 Series smart 4K UHD TV, $1,097 (reduced from $1,400)

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV



Amazon

The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with access to Google TV, and works with most voice assistants.

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV, $1,998 (reduced from $2,300)

65" TCL QLED 6-Series with 4K resolution



Amazon

If you're already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you're not particularly tech-savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform will enjoy this TCL model with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 6-Series model is stunning for the money. Right now on Amazon, the 65-inch model is marked down 33 percent.

65" TCL QLED Roku 6-Series with 4K resolution, $948 (reduced from $1,500)

65" TCL Roku 4K smart TV

TCL via Walmart

Looking for an even more budget-friendly option? This 4.9-star-rated TCL Roku TV is only $378 at Walmart.

"TCL has outdone themselves with this awesome TV," wrote a Walmart customer. "It has an awesome 65" screen, vibrant colors, great sound and boasts the ability to download almost all streaming services. It has a slim and lightweight design which is so much nicer than other flat screen TVs. You won't have to worry about too much weight on your wall at all. This beauty will make an awesome edition to our family movie nights. I would 100% recommend."

65" TCL Roku 4K smart TV, $228

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV

Amazon

This 65-inch Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD resolution display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision. The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa.

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $600 (reduced from $830)

