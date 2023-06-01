Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on massage guns for summer workout recovery

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Therabody via Best Buy

If you workout regularly -- or are planning to start this summer-- then you need a massage gun. A good massage gun can make a world of difference in your workout recovery. The versatile tool can assist with muscle relaxation and pain relief across the body.

These portable massage devices frequently include adjustable speed and intensity settings for customized massages. But massage guns can be expensive. Luckily, we've found a ton of early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on customer-loved massage guns that you can shop right now.

Top products in this article:

Best budget massage gun: Toloco massage gun, $40 (reduced from $100)



Best Hypervice massage gun: Hyperice Hypervolt 2, $199 (reduced from $299)

Best Theragun massage gun: Theragun Pro, $500 (reduced from $600)

Handheld massage guns offer a number of benefits for post-workout recovery. These devices can soothe sore muscles, increase blood and lymphatic flow and more. They're beloved by professional athletes and hardcore gym rats, who use massage guns for both warm-up and recovery. Some of the top brands are on sale right now, so you can get a great deal on a new massage gun for yourself or for the workout enthusiast in your life.

Keep reading to discover the best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on massage guns.

Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on massage guns

Save on top-rated massage guns to support your muscle recovery this summer. All of these options have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive customer reviews.

Hyperice Hypervolt 2: $199

Hyperice

This updated version of the original Hypervolt is lighter, more powerful and features a newly designed handle. It has three speeds and five head attachments, and promises to be super-quiet. It works with the Bluetooth-connected Hyperice app. At 1.8 pound, it's lighter than the Theragun Elite.

"This little gem is great right after a run for easing some of the stiffness," shared one Amazon reviewer. "I also like to use it right before going to bed -- it seems to keep me from having quite so much stiffness in my quads and glutes in the morning."

Hyperice Hypervolt 2, $199 (reduced from $299)

Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2: $129

Amazon

The Hypervolt Go 2 boasts 40-watts of power, two head attachments and three speeds. Its main selling point is its extreme portability – its lack of heft is meant to literally keep you on the go.

"I was gifted a full size Hypervolt which I use regularly for my legs after runs. When I travel and do runs away from home, I surely miss my massage gun. So I purchased the Hypervolt Go 2," wrote a verified purchaser on Amazon. "It charges quickly and is quiet. It will definitely be a good traveling companion for races that are away from home. "

Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2, $129 (reduced from $199)

Toloco massage gun: $40

Amazon

One of the best massage gun deals that you can get right now is on this Toloco massage gun. It's currently 60% off on Amazon.

This massage gun comes with 15 interchangeable massage heads and seven speed levels to help you customize your experience to fit your recovery needs. It offers a long battery life with a smart LED battery display.

"I have always been quite tight in my neck area, and this device gave me relief almost immediately" wrote one Amazon reviewer. "It feels sturdy, provides a powerful thump, and has a suitable range of speeds. The battery is still showing 80% after a week of using it for 5-10 mins a day. [I] highly recommend."

Toloco massage gun, $40 (reduced from $100)

Turonic GM5 massage gun: $130

Amazon

This Turonic massage gun features a 4.6-star rating with reviewers praising the massager's long battery life, ease of use and ability to provide relief to tight muscles. The massage gun offers five intensity modes and comes with seven replaceable massage heads for a customizable massage experience.

One Amazon reviewer noted that the Turonic GM5 offers a "really good variety in intensity between the different levels. I use it to recover from running. It's great for relieving pain/soreness in calves and feet."

Turonic GM5 massage gun, $130 after coupon (reduced from $160)

Flyby F1Pro deep tissue percussion massage gun for athletes: $57

Amazon

The Flyby F1Pro massage gun offers three speed settings and six interchangeable heads. It is quiet and lightweight, weighing only 1.8 pounds. This high performance massager features a high-impact brushless motor that offers speeds up to 3200 rpm and up to 50-pounds of pressure, It's great for relieving soreness and muscle tension after a serious workout.

"If you are not looking to spend a fortune on the TheraGun, the FlyBy is just for you," shares one verified buyer on Amazon. "It has many different heads to put on the massager for different areas of your body. I personally have shoulder and foot pain, and it relieves the pain about 85-90%."

Flyby F1Pro deep tissue percussion massage gun for athletes, $57 after coupon (reduced from $140)

Dr Massage Prowlr massage gun: $90

Amazon

If you want a more realistic massage experience, consider the Dr Massage Prowlr orbital massage gun. It provides a unique massage experience with needing and sweeping motions designed to mimic a real massage. It comes with three massage heads and 3 different speed settings to allow the user to customize the massage to their needs and preferences.

The massage gun is currently on sale for $100 on Amazon, but you can save an extra 10% with promo code "RECOVERY10".

Dr Massage Prowlr massage gun, $90 after coupon (reduced from $120)

Wahl deep-tissue percussion therapeutic handheld massager: $42

Amazon

To try out a handheld massager without breaking the bank, pick up this option from Wahl. This deep-tissue percussion handheld massager plugs into the wall and offers up to 3,350 pulses per minute. It comes with two attachments: the standard attachment and an extra-wide flat disk that covers large areas.

One Amazon reviewer shared their experience using this device after a workout: "I have used it after intense workouts and it usually reduces about 85% of soreness without stretching."

Wahl deep tissue percussion handheld massager, $42 (reduced from $45)

More massage guns to consider

Theragun massage guns aren't on sale on Amazon right now, but they're still a top option to consider. Plus, you can save on several Theragun options at Best Buy right now.

Theragun Pro: $500



Best Buy

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.

Theragun Pro, $500 (reduced from $600)

Theragun Mini



Therabody

Or try the Theragun Mini, at a more affordable price point and smaller size. The Mini weighs just 1.43 pounds. It offers 20 pounds of force and three speeds -- 1,750, 2,100 and 2,400 PPMs. While the three standard-size Theragun models are Bluetooth enabled, the mini is not. Like the Prime and Elite, though, it is covered under a one-year warranty. While the Mini may not replace the need for a full-size, full-powered massage gun, it is a great supplementary option for anyone who travels often or wants to bring a massage gun to the gym.

Theragun Mini, $170 (reduced from $200)

