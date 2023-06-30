Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 smartwatch deals: Apple, Samsung and more
Amazon Prime Day is on July 11 and 12, but there are already some great deals available on smartwatches at Amazon now. There's no need to wait until the big shopping event to buy a smartwatch.
Amazon already has deals on customer-loved models from the Apple Watch 8 to the Samsung Watch 5.
Top products in this article
Apple Watch 8 (41mm), $329 (reduced from $399)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $229 (reduced from $280)
Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $259 (reduced from $330)
Below, find the best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 smartwatch deals. Find sale prices on smartwatches from Apple, Samsung, Garmin and more brands. Plus, learn more about their features, from heart monitoring to fitness tracking.
The best smartwatch deals
These are the best smartwatch deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day.
Apple Watch Series 8: $329
The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant with advanced heart monitoring features. It has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, an electrical heart sensor for ECG, a blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.
You can tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.) It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects where the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services.
Apple Watch 8 (41mm), $329 (reduced from $399)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $229
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is an upgrade from the popular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It features 10W smart-charging capabilities, a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It also offers an advanced workout algorithm and sleep tracking technology.
The Galaxy Watch 5 features an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app.
This is the first time that Samsung is offering its sapphire glass on its non-premium smartwatch options. (Sapphire glass isn't actually glass. It is a ceramic that mimics the transparency of glass and offers more durability.)
Like prior Galaxy Watch models, the Galaxy Watch 5 is available in 40mm and 44mm display sizes. It is also available in five colors.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $229 (reduced from $280)
Garmin Vivoactive 4: $259
The Garmin Vivoactive 4 with a 45 mm case is more than $100 off right now at Amazon. This smartwatch uses Garmin's Pulse Ox technology to track your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration levels and more. It can stream downloaded music from Spotify and Amazon Music. When paired with your smartphone, the watch can receive notifications.
This Garmin smartwatch features more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps. Want a personal trainer on your wrist? This watch can show you animated workouts via your watch screen.
It's available in a variety of colors. The price listed below is for the black watch, as pictured.
Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $259 (reduced from $330)
Amazfit Bip 3: $55
What's so great about the Amazfit Bip 3? It features a colorful 1.69-inch screen to display incoming calls and texts. It's loaded with sensors, too, to monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep quality and stress levels. You can even take it swimming with you -- the Amazfit Bip 3 is IP68 water-resistant.
Be sure to apply the coupon before checkout to get the best price on this Android- and iPhone-compatible smartwatch.
Amazfit Bip 3, $55 after coupon (reduced from $60)
More top-rated smartwatches to consider
These smartwatches aren't on sale currently, but still offer great value.
Garmin Venu 2 Plus
The Garmin Venu 2 Plus offers advanced heart and health tracking. The smartwatch samples your heart rate multiple times per second and lets you know if it stays too high or too low when you're resting. It also helps gauge how hard you work during activities, even while swimming. Garmin recently introduced an ECG app, which is available on the Venu 2 Plus.
Fitbit Charge 5
The latest in the Charge line from Fitbit, this well-equipped activity and health tracker packs advanced technology into a slender device and features a color touchscreen. The smartphone-enabled device helps you manage stress and stay on top of heart health and sleep.
The Fitbit Charge 5 boasts a seven day battery life on a single charge.
Fitbit Versa 3
This top-of-the-line Fitbit has a built-in GPS that can be used to track the pace, distance and route of your runs, hikes or biking outings. The tracker offers heart-rate monitoring, stress data and sleep tracking. Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistant support is built in.
The Fitbit Versa 3 has a six-day battery life. Its fast-charge capability gives you a full day's worth of battery in just 12 minutes.
To enjoy fast, free delivery and more, join Amazon Prime now before buying one of these great smartwatches. Then you will also be able to participate in Prime Day when it comes. You can see a full list of Amazon Prime benefits by clicking here. And you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime by clicking the button below. An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month (plus taxes) or $139 per year.
