Prime Day streaming deal: Get Paramount Plus for half price, plus more 99 cent streaming channel deals

Prime Day 2023 is just around the corner, and the deals are already in full swing. But it's not just home goods and tech that's on sale -- Amazon is offering deep discounts on streaming service memberships and individual streaming channels through Prime Video. Read for our top streaming deal picks, including the 50% discount offer on Paramount+.

Paramount+ and CBS Essentials are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

Top deals on Prime Video Channels:

Amazon Music and MGM+ bundle, $1 a month for three months

Paramount+, $6 a month for two months and then $12 a month

AMC+, $4 a month for two months and then $9 a month



Prime Video Channel deals for Amazon Prime Day

This Prime Day, you can score deep discounts on streaming logins for MGM+, Paramount+, AMC+, Starz, Britbox, Cinemax, PBS Masterpiece, Hallmark Movies and more, with prices starting as low as $0.99 per month. Read on for our top picks, or peruse all the deals at Amazon by tapping the button below.

Amazon Music and MGM+ bundle

MGM+

This Prime Day, you can get both Amazon Music and MGM+ for only $1 a month for three months.. Enjoy ad-free music streaming, top podcasts, offline listening and unlimited skips on Amazon Music while you get critically acclaimed original series and blockbuster films with MGM+.

After that, Amazon Music will renew at $9 a month and MGM+ will renew at $6 a month.

Amazon Music and MGM+ bundle, $1 a month for three months

More 99 cent streaming channel deals

There are no shortage of 99 cent deals at Prime Video this Prime Day. Here's the full list of channels Amazon is offering at a discount.

Paramount+

Paramount+ offers family-friendly viewing options from Nickelodeon, CBS and the rest of the Paramount and Viacom library. You'll also get content from BET, Comedy Central, MTV, the Smithsonian Channel and more. You'll get prestigious films, groundbreaking series, live news and live sports.

Right now, get a 50% discount for two months.

Paramount+, $6 a month for two months and then $12 a month

AMC+

AMC+

Indie movie lovers rejoice -- an AMC+ membership includes Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited in its plan. Plus, you get acclaimed original series from AMC like "Mad Men" and "The Walking Dead."

You can get 50% off for two months as a special Amazon Prime Day 2023 deal.

AMC+, $4 a month for two months and then $9 a month



Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that will run July 11-12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices.

Other retailers will be running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that starts on July 10.

There's no need to wait until then to score great deals, though. Check out these early Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family.

