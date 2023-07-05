Prime Day streaming deal: Get Paramount Plus for half price, plus more 99 cent streaming channel deals
Prime Day 2023 is just around the corner, and the deals are already in full swing. But it's not just home goods and tech that's on sale -- Amazon is offering deep discounts on streaming service memberships and individual streaming channels through Prime Video. Read for our top streaming deal picks, including the 50% discount offer on Paramount+.
Paramount+ and CBS Essentials are both subsidiaries of Paramount.
Top deals on Prime Video Channels:
Amazon Music and MGM+ bundle, $1 a month for three months
Paramount+, $6 a month for two months and then $12 a month
AMC+, $4 a month for two months and then $9 a month
Prime Video Channel deals for Amazon Prime Day
This Prime Day, you can score deep discounts on streaming logins for MGM+, Paramount+, AMC+, Starz, Britbox, Cinemax, PBS Masterpiece, Hallmark Movies and more, with prices starting as low as $0.99 per month. Read on for our top picks, or peruse all the deals at Amazon by tapping the button below.
Amazon Music and MGM+ bundle
This Prime Day, you can get both Amazon Music and MGM+ for only $1 a month for three months.. Enjoy ad-free music streaming, top podcasts, offline listening and unlimited skips on Amazon Music while you get critically acclaimed original series and blockbuster films with MGM+.
After that, Amazon Music will renew at $9 a month and MGM+ will renew at $6 a month.
Amazon Music and MGM+ bundle, $1 a month for three months
More 99 cent streaming channel deals
There are no shortage of 99 cent deals at Prime Video this Prime Day. Here's the full list of channels Amazon is offering at a discount.
- Starz, $1 a month for two months and then $10 a month
- Cinemax, $1 a month for two months and then $10 a month
- ScreenPix, $1 a month for two months and then $3 a month
- PBS Masterpiece, $1 a month for two months and then $6 a month
- PBS Kids, $1 a month for two months and then $5 a month
- PBS Documentaries, $1 a month for two months and then $4 a month
- Lifetime Movie Club, $1 a month for two months and then $5 a month
- Hallmark Movies, $1 a month for two months and then $6 a month
- A&E Crime Channel, $1 a month for two months and then $5 a month
- Noggin, $1 a month for two months and then $8 a month
- ViX Premium, $1 a month for two months and then $7 a month
- Britbox, $1 a month for two months and then $8 a month
- Acorn TV, $1 a month for two months and then $7 a month
- ALLBLK, $1 a month for two months and then $6 a month
Paramount+
Paramount+ offers family-friendly viewing options from Nickelodeon, CBS and the rest of the Paramount and Viacom library. You'll also get content from BET, Comedy Central, MTV, the Smithsonian Channel and more. You'll get prestigious films, groundbreaking series, live news and live sports.
Right now, get a 50% discount for two months.
Paramount+, $6 a month for two months and then $12 a month
AMC+
Indie movie lovers rejoice -- an AMC+ membership includes Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited in its plan. Plus, you get acclaimed original series from AMC like "Mad Men" and "The Walking Dead."
You can get 50% off for two months as a special Amazon Prime Day 2023 deal.
AMC+, $4 a month for two months and then $9 a month
