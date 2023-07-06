Best early Amazon Prime Day deals on Google Pixel smartphones
Amazon is currently offering some major discounts on Google Pixel smartphones, including the Google Pixel 7 Pro. The customer-loved device is one of the best Android smartphones of 2023. Keep reading to find the best early Prime Day deals on Google Pixel smartphones and more at Amazon now.
Best early Amazon Prime Day deals on Google Pixel phones
Three top-rated models of the popular Android smartphone are on sale now for Amazon Prime Day.
Google Pixel 7 Pro: $840
The Google Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD display with 25% higher peak brightness and a polished aluminum finish.
The Google Pixel 7 Pro features an enhanced three-camera system. It has a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The ultra-wide lens is 20% wider than the prior model and offers stronger autofocus. The smartphone includes enhanced zoom capabilities for clearer photos up to a 30x zoom.
Google Pixel 7 Pro (128 GB, unlocked), $840 (reduced from $899)
Google Pixel 7 Pro (256 GB, unlocked), $978 (reduced from $999)
Google Pixel 7: $509
The Google Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with improved brightness. The device offers up to a 72-hour battery life when using Extreme Battery Saver mode. The Google Pixel 7 includes Google's new Tensor G2 processor for improved performance. The chip provides enhanced voice assistant functionality.
The Google Pixel 7 includes five years of guaranteed security updates. The device features a protected computing feature to give Google Pixel users increased data privacy and a built-in VPN.
Google Pixel 7 (128 GB, unlocked), $509 (reduced from $599)
Google Pixel 7a: Save $50
The Google Pixel 7a is a new release, but Amazon already has some hot deals available on it. The Pixel 7a is marketed to users looking for a more affordable experience. But don't mistake this budget phone for a downgraded-version of from last year's Pixel 7. It's actually got some upgrades hiding inside.
Each model comes with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, powered by the same Tensor G2 processor featured in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Its display is crafted from Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and supports 90Hz, which is great news for mobile gamers and folks who love watching their favorite shows and movies on the go.
Google Pixel 7a, $471 (reduced from $499)
Google Pixel 6a: $327
The Google Pixel 6a features a compact, 6.1-inch HD display. It has the same Google Tensor chip as the Google Pixel 6 Pro. Google Tensor is designed to launch apps and load content fast, while keeping everything else running smoothly.
The Google Pixel 6a features a dual-rear camera featuring a 12-megapixel wide camera and 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The phone offers helpful photography tools such as magic eraser, motion mode and portrait mode to help you create even better photos. (It is worth noting that this is the same ultra-wide camera as found on the standard Google Pixel 6 phones.)
The Pixel 6a offers an impressive battery life. Google advises that the battery can last more than 24 hours with standard use, or up to 72 hours when in Extreme Battery Saver mode.
Google Pixel 6a (128 GB), $327 (reduced from $349)
Save on a compatible Google Pixel Watch
What's better than getting a good deal on a new smartphone? Scoring a great deal on a smartphone and a compatible smartwatch. Luckily, the Google Pixel Watch is also on sale now.
Google Pixel Watch
The Google Pixel Watch includes customizable watch faces and tons of band options. It offers an all-day battery life, with up to 24 hours on a single charge. The smart wearable includes the Google Home App to help remotely adjust your smart thermostat or connect to your various smart home devices. Users can play music, track fitness activity and receive notifications from their connected phone.
The Google Pixel Watch is the first Android smartwatch to include integrated Fitbit features. The watch's health features include heart-rate monitoring, workout tracking, sleep tracking and more. The watch comes with a free six-month subscription to Fitbit premium and three months of YouTube Premium.
The Pixel Watch comes in black, silver and gold.
Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi), $347 (reduced from $350)
Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi + LTE), $351 (reduced from $400)
The best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that will run July 11-12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices.
Other retailers will be running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that starts on July 10.
There's no need to wait until then to score great deals, though. Check out these early Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family.
