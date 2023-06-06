The best TV deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If your old TV needs an upgrade, we've got good news. You don't need to wait until Amazon Prime Day 2023 to score a great deal on a brand new TV. Amazon has already unveiled plenty of great discounts on 4K TVs, Amazon Fire TVs and more for you to shop right now.

Upgrading to a bigger and better TV can be expensive, especially if you want quality. Luckily, there are some great TV deals on Amazon right now, including a sale on the popular Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV.

Keep reading to find the best TV deals we've found on top-rated models at Amazon.

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,698 (reduced from $1,998)

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $600 (reduced from $830)

65" LG OLED C2 series 4K TV, $1,697 (reduced from $1,900)

When is Prime Day 2023?



Amazon has not yet announced the dates for Amazon Prime Day 2023. It typically occurs in late June or mid-July.

Last year, the event took place from Tuesday, July 12 to Wednesday, July 13. As such, some people are predicting that this year's event will begin on Tuesday, July 11 and end on Wednesday, July 12. Though in 2021, Amazon chose June 21-June 22 as the Prime Day sale dates, so it's worth noting that there can be quite a bit of variation in the sale dates.

Keep checking back to CBS Essentials for the latest updates on the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale.

Who can participate in Prime Day 2023?

Amazon Prime Day deals have historically been available only to shoppers with an active Amazon Prime subscription. Those who have never been Amazon Prime members can get a 30-day free trial.

An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month (plus taxes) or $139 per year. It includes much more than access to Prime Day deals: You get free, two-day shipping on most Amazon products (and free same-day delivery in some areas), access to TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video plus special deals at Whole Food Market and more.

You can see a full list of Amazon Prime benefits by clicking here. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime by clicking the button below.

Best TV deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2023

Save on bestselling TVs from LG, Samsung, Amazon Fire and more. All of these top-rated TVs have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive customer reviews.

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV: $1,698 and up

Samsung via Amazon

Samsung's "The Frame" is one of the hottest TVs of 2023 -- it's wildly popular with CBS Essentials readers. This TV can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows. "The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that displays your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.

This QLED TV produces 100 percent color volume in the DCI-P3 color space (that's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television). That means colors on this TV will be vivid and true-to-life.

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,698 (reduced from $1,998)

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $2,698 (reduced from $2,998)

55" Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV: $260

Insignia via Amazon

Right now, you can save big on the 4.6-star-rated Insignia 4K TV with built-in Fire TV and DTS Studio Sound. Enjoy your favorite movies in stunning 4K resolution and access thousands of shows with Amazon Fire TV built-in.

55-inch Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV: $260 (reduced from $450)

55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV: $380

Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV is a mid-size television that's the ideal size for many living rooms. The device comes with a Fire TV Alexa voice remote; use it to find favorite apps, movies and shows, check the weather and more.

55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV, $380 (reduced from $520)

LG OLED C2 series 4K smart TV: $1,297 and up

Amazon

This smart TV features a brilliant OLED display and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also uses AI technology to detect changes in scenes and genres, adjusting the display accordingly. This LG TV upgrades your home cinema experience with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. It includes built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels.

55" LG OLED C2 series 4K TV, $1,297 (reduced from $1,500)

65" LG OLED C2 series 4K TV, $1,697 (reduced from $1,900)

Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: $470 and up



Amazon

This Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD resolution display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision. The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa.

55" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $470 (reduced from $550)

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $600 (reduced from $830)

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $800 (reduced from $1,050)

55" Samsung OLED S95B Series 4K smart TV: $1,298



Amazon

Samsung primarily makes QLED TVs, but this Samsung S95B Series 4K smart TV is an excellent OLED option. With roughly 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels, this TV offers limitless contrast and excellent adjustable lighting. The TV's AI-powered processor drives the intuitive Smart TV Hub, Dolby Atmos sound and expertly upscaled 4K.

55" Samsung OLED S95B Series 4K smart TV, $1,298 (reduced from $2,198)

