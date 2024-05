CIA director meets with Netanyahu as U.S. halts bomb shipment to Israel CIA Director Bill Burns met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel Wednesday, but it's unclear how the meeting went or where cease-fire talks stand. The meeting comes after the U.S. paused a shipment of bombs to Israel due to concerns they could be used in Rafah, a senior Biden administration official told CBS News. CBS News' Ramy Inocencio and David Martin have more.