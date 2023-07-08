Best deals at the Wayfair Back to College sale this weekend

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair

The Wayfair Back to College Sale is on now, but these deals aren't just for students. Right now, when you shop Wayfair, you can save a whopping 60% off tons of Wayfair furniture, kitchen staples and more. Whether you're going off to college next month or just looking to upgrade your own home furnishings, there are plenty of deals to shop at Wayfair now.

If you've been dreaming of a makeover, this is your chance to upgrade every room in your home or apartment without breaking the bank. But hurry -- these big Wayfair deals won't last.

Top products in this article

Arturs desk, $140 (reduced from $190)

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker, $100 (reduced from $185)

Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless steel cookware set, $220 (reduced from $615)

Best furniture deals at the Wayfair Back to College sale

Save on a new mattress, desk and more for your college apartment, dorm or home.

Inbox Zero ergonomic mesh task chair: $79

Wayfair

This mesh ergonomic desk chair is designed for maximum comfort during long study session or home office workdays. It features a backrest that helps maintain the natural curve of the spine, reliable lumbar support and a three-degree curved seat. Rated 4.4 stars.

"I have been working from home full-time and sit in it all day long. It is quite comfortable." shared on reviewer on Wayfair. "I am happy to report that I have had no problems with it. It was easy to assemble, too!"

Inbox Zero ergonomic mesh task chair, $79 (reduced from $160)

Arturs desk: $140

Wayfair

If you're in need of a new desk for studying or working from home, you won't want to miss this deal. This wood desk features a durable metal frame with gold accents and two convenient shelves for storage. Rated 4.7 stars.

Arturs desk, $140 (reduced from $190)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress: $380 and up

Wayfair

If you're in need of a new mattress for the new school year, check out this deal on the Nora hybrid mattresses. The mattress is 12-inches thick and features temperature-regulating technology.

It's up to 50% off at Wayfair now. Prices vary based on mattress size. Rated 4.4 stars.

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (twin), $380 (reduced from $899)

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table: $310



Wayfair

This pine dining table comfortably seats four people. It's made from sustainably harvested pine wood and features a distressed finish. Rated 4.3 stars.

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table, $310 (reduced from $725)

AllModern Concord 2-piece upholstered sectional: $1,180

Wayfair

If you're in the market for a new sofa, then look no further: This beautiful AllModern sectional is currently 49% off at Wayfair. The upholstered sectional features a chaise lounge that can be moved to the left or right side of the sofa.

The sectional features hand-built frames made with ultra-durable, solid kiln-dried hardwood. Rated 4.5 stars.

AllModern Concord 2-piece upholstered sectional, $1,180 (reduced from $2,299)

Best Wayfair kitchen deals at the Back to College sale

Save big on tons of kitchen items at Wayfair. There are great deals on cookware, small appliances and more for your dorm room or kitchen.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker: $150



Wayfair

A reliable coffee maker is a must-have for college, and thankfully this top-rated brewer is on sale now. The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker is one of the best coffee makers of 2023. Not only can the top-rated coffee appliance make a single cup of coffee at a time, but it also features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family.

The device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand, perfect for making tea and hot chocolate for those cool summer nights. Rated 4.4 stars.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $150 (reduced from $190)

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker: $100



Wayfair

This programmable 14-cup coffee maker by Cuisinart is great for busy households that prefer traditional drip coffee. You can adjust the flavor and temperature settings to fit your preferences and then set it to brew at the desired time so your coffee is ready when you get up. Rated 4.6 stars.

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker, $100 (reduced from $185)

Cusinart Mix It In soft serve ice cream maker: $104

Wayfair

Whip up some fun frozen treats for your friends and family with this professional-grade at-home ice cream maker. Make soft serve, ice cream, sherbet and yogurt with this on-sale device. Plus, add your favorite mix-ins to customize your summer treats.

Right now, you can get it for 57% off. Rated 4.3 stars.

Cusinart Mix It In soft serve ice cream maker, $104 (reduced from $240)

Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless steel cookware set: $220

Wayfair

This Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless-steel cookware set is currently a whopping 64% off.

The set includes one 8-inch nonstick skillet, one 10-inch open skillet, a 2-quart covered saucepan with a steamer insert, a 3-quart saucepan with straining cover, a 3-quart covered saute pan with helper handle and an 8-quart covered stockpot. Rated 4.7 stars.

Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless steel cookware set, $220 (reduced from $615)

You can also save on the 13-piece version. This Cuisinart set includes a Dutch oven and a lid.

Cuisinart Professional Series 13-piece stainless steel cookware set, $250 (reduced from $750)

Cuisinart 12-speed stand mixer: $183

Wayfair

This 5.5-quart Cuisinart mixer is a versatile kitchen gadget perfect for all cooking or baking enthusiasts. It features 12 speeds and can be used for baking, making homemade pasta, mixing ice cream, grinding up meats and more.

It comes with three accessories: a dough hook, a flat beater and a whisk. Rated 4.7 stars.

Cuisinart 12-speed stand mixer, $183 (reduced from $460)

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender: $300

Vitamix

The Vitamix Explorian blender is another one of Wayfair's hottest kitchen deals. The kitchen gadget features a 48-ounce container and sturdy, aircraft-grade, stainless-steel blades.

The Vitamix E310 Explorian blender offers 10 different speeds, including a pulse feature. Rated 4.7 stars.

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender, $300 (reduced from $450)

Related content from CBS Essentials