Best Roomba deals: Save 35% on the reader-favorite iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is on sale now on Amazon. iRobot

It's the perfect time to invest in a new robot vacuum. Two top-rated iRobot's Roombas are on sale for the best prices we've seen in a long time. iRobot is the most well-known robot vacuum brand and the maker of several of the best robot vacuums of 2023. Because these robot vacuums are so highly rated, they tend to be more expensive than robot vacs from other brands. That's why it's such a big deal that these iRobot models have been majorly marked down!

If these iRobot Roombas don't suit your needs, we found a variety of robot vacuum models that will. And better still -- they're all on sale now. We've found the best iRobot robot vacuum deals on Amazon to help you keep your home clean with ease. Plus, check out the rest of our selection of customer-loved robot vacuums.

Robot vacuums are a welcome addition to just about any home -- these automated workhorses clean your floors so you don't have to. They can also be a great add-on to your cleaning routine to keep your home free of dust, debris and pet hair without the hassle of manually vacuuming.

iRobot Roomba robot vacuums can be easily controlled via a smartphone app -- so you don't even have to be home while your floors are vacuumed. Plus, some iRobot robot vacuums offer advanced features, like object avoidance and self-emptying for an even better cleaning experience.

Keep reading to find the best iRobot robot vacuum deals available right now.

Best iRobot robot vacuum deals on Amazon

Shop the best Amazon deals on iRobot robot vacuums.

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $179



Amazon

The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $179 (reduced from $274)

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum: $599

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $599 (reduced from $800)

The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. (A cleaning station is not included.)

iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $399 (reduced from $650)

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal: $379



Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses "Imprint Smart Mapping" technology to map your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits, and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. And don't even worry about dumping out your dustbin. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system, and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $379 (reduced from $599)

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop: $898

iRobot via Amazon

On Amazon, you can buy a 4.4-star-rated combo that pairs the iRobot Roomba 7+ with the Braava Jet M6 robot mop.

The iRobot Roomba 7+ uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. It features dual, multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types -- and help prevent them from getting tangled with pet hair. Billed as a self-cleaning vac, the Roomba 7+ automatically empties itself into enclosed bags.

The Braava Jet M6 robot mop, also by iRobot, delivers a jet spray that can help you tackle messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more.

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop, $898 (regularly $1,250)

Best Samsung robot vacuum deals

If a Roomba robot vacuum isn't right for you, we have good news: Samsung Jet Bot robot vacuums have been slashed to half price (or better!) at Amazon now. Here are some of the must-see Samsung deals.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station: $400



Amazon

While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum by Samsung doesn't feature 3D recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station.

Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $400 (reduced from $799)

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition: $579

Samsung

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D object recognition with AI and powerful LiDAR navigation. This robot vacuum can recognize what objects to avoid, so you won't have to deal with it constantly crashing into the couch or a pile of laundry on the floor. Have a very specific clean in mind? Mapping can be controlled via your phone.

You can even watch your robot vacuum operate no matter where you are, using Samsung's SmartThings App. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with a front camera that can live stream in real time. It boasts its own no-touch "Clean Station" that will empty your dustbin using Samsung's Air Pulse technology. The vacuum's 0.2 liter dustbin is fully washable.

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $579 (reduced from $1,299)

Best Eufy robot vacuum deals

Shop the best deals on Eufy robot vacuums to keep your floors fresh and clean this summer.

Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum: $129

Anker

The Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum doesn't skimp on features -- it connects to your home Wi-Fi and can be controlled through an app or through your home's smart speaker. It has 1,500 Pa of suction, three-layer filtration and a slim profile that helps it get under furniture to clean. It's rated 4.4 stars at Walmart.

Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum, $129 (reduced from $249)

Anker Eufy 11S slim robot vacuum: $140

Amazon

Amazon's #1 best seller in the robot vacuum category is the Anker Eufy 11S slim robot vacuum. The Anker 11S is relatively affordable, but it doesn't skimp on features. The robot vacuum connects to your home Wi-Fi and can be controlled through an app or through your home's smart speaker. It has 1,300 Pa of suction, an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and a slim profile that helps it get under furniture to clean.

Anker Eufy 11S slim robot vacuum, $140 (reduced from $229)

The Max model of this robot vacuum actually also made the top 5 list on Amazon. It offers stronger suction power at 2,000 Pa.

Anker Eufy 11S Max robot vacuum, $150 after coupon (reduced from $250)

Eufy RoboVac X8 robot vacuum: $300



Amazon

Eufy (an Anker brand) makes some of the best-rated budget robot vacuums you can buy on Amazon. The 4.4-star-rated Eufy RoboVac X8 features twin turbines that generate 2,000Pa of suction, LiDAR-based (laser) navigation and AI mapping technology. It's Wi-Fi enabled, too -- you can view and edit maps of your home on your phone, creating no-go zones you want the vacuum to avoid.

Eufy RoboVac X8, $300 (reduced from $600)

Best Roborock robot vacuum deals

Shop powerful Roborock robot vacuums for a thorough cleaning.

Roborock Q5+ with self-empty dock: $500

Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum by Roborock comes with serious smarts: It uses LiDAR navigation to create an editable map of your home, so it knows not to bump into furniture or tumble down steps. It supports app- and voice-based controls. The Roborock Q5+ comes complete with a 2.5-liter filtered cleaning station that promises seven weeks of hands-free cleaning before it requires emptying.

Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum, $500 after coupon (reduced from $700)

If you opt for a Roborock robot vacuum that you empty yourself, you can save a bit of money.

Roborock Q5 robot vacuum, $300 after coupon (reduced from $430)

Best Yeedi robot vacuum deals

Yeedi's 2-in-1 robot vacuums and mops are a great affordable option. Find the best Yeedi deals below.

Yeedi vac station self-emptying robot vacuum and mop: $310



Amazon

Right now, you can save $190 on the Yeedi Vac station robot vacuum and mop on Amazon. The self-emptying device offers a 200-minute runtime with smart mapping and carpet detection.

Yeedi Vac station robot vacuum and mop, $310 after coupon (reduced from $500)

Yeedi robot vacuum and mop: $240

Amazon

This multi-purpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck. It's great for pet households as the Yeedi Vac 2 is designed to avoid your dog's food bowl, water bowl and toys. Right now, you can get the Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop for 31% off on Amazon.

Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop, $250 after coupon (reduced from $350)

Right now you can get the upgraded Yeedi Vac 2 Pro version with a longer run time for $10 more.

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum and mop, $260 (reduced from $450)

Best Shark robot vacuum deals

Save on a top-rated Shark robot vacuum at Amazon.

Shark IQ Robot vacuum with self-emptying base: $441



Shark via Amazon

This 4.4-star-rated Shark IQ Robot vacuum (RV912S) cleans your whole home in neat rows. It lacks the advanced smarts of more expensive robot vacuums, but this is one of the most affordable robot vacuums with a self-emptying base you'll find.

This Shark model comes with a 45-day capacity cleaning base.

Shark IQ Robot vacuum with self-emptying base, $441 (reduced from $650)

Best Lefant robot vacuum deals

Shop the best deals on robot vacuums on Amazon.

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner: $89



Amazon

Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors so it won't bang into its surroundings. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or device -- the better to control the appliance remotely. The robot vacuum features 100 minutes of run time.

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $89 (reduced from $260)

