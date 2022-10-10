100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Apple AirTags make the best stocking stuffers for Christmas 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple AirTags keep track of your important items. These little Apple tracking devices are especially handy during holiday travel. Plus, they make a great gift or stocking stuffer for the Apple fan in your life.

Keep reading to see why Apple AirTags are one of the most-wanted holiday gifts this season, and our top stocking stuffer pick for 2022.

Why we picked Apple AirTags as a top gift

Apple AirTags fit all our criteria for a great stocking stuffer. First, they're small enough to actually fit in a stocking. They're rated 4.8 stars on Amazon and a CBS Essentials bestseller, so we know they're popular. But besides that, they're incredibly handy -- you can use an Apple AirTag to find your lost luggage, keep track of your belongings and more.

Apple AirTags may be the most useful gift they'll get this year. For all these reasons, Apple AirTags are our pick for the best stocking stuffers of 2022. You can give one or gift a pack of four and save.

The best stocking stuffer of 2022: Apple AirTags

Apple via Amazon

Your friend or family member who is constantly losing their keys, wallet or Apple AirPods could really use some Apple AirTags this Christmas. These tiny trackers work by sending out a Bluetooth signal that can be anonymously detected by nearby devices. Then, even if your own phone isn't handy, you (and only you) can locate these trackers on an Apple "Find My" map.

If your iPhone is handy, then it can lead you straight to the AirTag via the phone's "Precision Finding" feature (found on the Apple iPhone 11 and newer models).

Apple AirTags are water-resistant, and designed to last for up to one year on a standard, replaceable battery.

Apple AirTags (4 pack), $95 (reduced from $99)

You'll get the best per-AirTag price when you buy a four pack. But if you only need one, single Apple AirTags are available at Amazon.

Apple AirTag, $29

Apple AirTag leather key ring

Apple Store via Amazon

Don't forget to accessorize!

Slip one of your Apple AirTags into a colorful leather key ring. Then hang the key ring from your backpack, purse or suitcase so you can keep track of your stuff.

The key ring is available in eight colors.

Apple AirTag leather key ring, $35 and up

More top-rated stocking stuffers from Apple

Apple makes some of the most wanted products of the holiday season. We've found plenty of deals on must-have Apple devices, including AirPods Pro 2, the Apple Watch 8, Apple iPads and more.

AirPods Pro 2

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $239 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods Pro



Apple

Want to save even more money? Right now, you can save big on the older generation of the Apple AirPods Pro.

These AirPods feature active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a compact, well-fitting design.

Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (reduced from $249)

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple

The Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + Cellular) is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of life on a single charge with standard use, or 60 hours of battery life with the soon-to-be-released battery optimization setting. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it's also optimized for diving and water sports.

What else is new with the Apple Watch Ultra? The new wearable is the only Apple Watch to feature Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout. The Apple Watch Ultra features a large 49mm display screen.

Apple Watch Ultra, GPS + Cellular (49mm), $800

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple

Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors; new watch band options are available via Nike and Hermes. The GPS model starts at $349 (red and midnight aluminum colors), while the cellular model (with new international roaming capabilities) starts at $499.

Apple Watch Series 8 (red or midnight aluminum, 41mm), $349 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm), $429

Apple Watch Series 8, GPS + Cellular (41mm), $499

Apple Watch Series 8, GPS + Cellular (45mm), $529

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation

Apple

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, the most affordable Apple Watch option, includes core Apple Watch features such as car crash detection, heart rate monitoring, fall detection and activity tracking. The updated watch can be paired with a parent's iPhone, but still operate independently for calling and texting. It's a smart choice for families that want to stay connected.

The new Apple Watch SE is 20% faster than the last generation. The display is 30% larger than the prior model as well. The back case design now features 100% recycled aluminum.

The Apple Watch SE starts at $249 for GPS and $299 for cellular (additional fees from your wireless carrier will apply). It's available for purchase on Amazon now.

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (40mm), $249

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (44mm), $279

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, GPS + Cellular (40mm), $299

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, GPS + Cellular (44mm), $329

Apple iPhone 14

Apple

Apple's new iPhone 14 offers several improvements over the prior model, including a new operating system with iOS 16. It is getting a camera upgrade, improved retina display and a larger battery. The new iPhones will feature 6GB of RAM, an increase over the 4GB offered in the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 14 has a new 12MP main camera with a larger sensor and wider aperture. The upgraded smartphone also includes an improved front-facing camera with autofocus for better selfies. Apple states that the new camera system will provide strong improvements for low-light photography through its new Photogenic Engine. Apple also introduced Action Mode for improved video quality for capturing moving subjects.

One notable design change is the pill-shaped cutout at the top of the phone screen. This cutout features small privacy indicator lights that alert users that the microphone or camera is in use. One the iPhone 13, these indicator lights are easier to miss but the iPhone 14 has redesigned them to appear brighter (even in sunlight) and placed them front and center at the top of your phone screen.

Another new feature with the new iPhone is eSIM. This is an electronic SIM card that will allow users to activate new phones and transfer data without a physical SIM card.

There are also two new safety features; crash detection and emergency SOS. Crash detection uses motion sensors to detect when a severe car crash has occurred. When your phone detects a severe crash, it will contact emergency services and alert your emergency contacts. Emergency SOS is designed to help users connect with help and transfer the necessary data if an emergency occurs in an area with limited connectivity.

The iPhone 14 is also available in a Max version, with a larger phone screen. The iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch screen whereas the standard iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch display screen. Apple has decided to ditch the iPhone Mini this year, so these are the only two sizing options for the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 14 starts at $799, though we found it slightly cheaper at Walmart ($779). The iPhone 14 Plus will start at $899. Apple iPhone 14 Plus models will not be available until Oct. 7, but they are available for preorder at Walmart now for $879.

Apple iPhone 14 on AT&T (128GB), $779 (reduced from $800)

Apple iPhone 14 on Verizon (128GB), $779 (reduced from $800)

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack



Apple via Amazon

The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to your iPhone (iPhone 12 models and newer), providing a portable, wireless phone charge.

If need be, your MagSafe Battery Pack and iPhone can be charged at the same time.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $98 (regularly $99)

More Apple tech to gift this holiday

These Apple gifts won't fit in a stocking, but they're sure to wow under the Christmas tree this year.

Apple AirPods Max



Apple via Amazon

Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening and are compatible with Siri.

They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver.

Apple AirPods Max, $449 (regularly $549)

Apple iPad 9

Apple

The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($70) for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (space gray), $299 (reduced from $329)

Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle's on sale on Amazon, too.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $368 (reduced from $398)

Apple iPad Pro 5: Save up to $150

Apple

Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Pro 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

As with other iPad models, the iPad Pro 5 with cellular connectivity is more expensive than the Wi-Fi-only device. But if 5G is the connection you're craving, then the extra expense may be worth it.

Apple iPad Pro 5 (128 GB), $599 (reduced from $749)

Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $829 (reduced from $899)

14" MacBook Pro: Save up to $300

Amazon

A step up from the MacBook Air, the slightly weightier (3.0 pound) 14-inch MacBook Pro boasts a powerful active cooling system, which helps keep the 8-core CPU running fast. It delivers up to 21 hours of battery life on a single charge, and features a Retina display that's brighter than the MacBook Air.

14" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Chip, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,942 (regularly $1,999)

14" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 chip, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $2,199 (regularly $2,499)

16" MacBook Pro: Save $300

Apple

Is the 14-inch MacBook Pro not powerful, or big enough for you? Then try its sibling, the 16-inch MacBook Pro. On Amazon, you can get a deal on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, as well as 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage. All of that is more than enough for you to be able to edit 8K videos on the machine. You also get four Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port and a SDXC card slot.

With its size and more powerful guts, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is aimed at professionals who need a seriously powerful laptop for graphics-intensive applications, such as video-rendering and design. Just keep in mind, this is a machine that comes with a professional-level price tag.

16" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,199 (regularly $2,499)

13.6" MacBook Air (2022): Save $100

Apple via Amazon

Save $100 on the new-for-2022 Apple MacBook Air at Amazon. The laptop features a 13.6-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a backlit keyboard. Designed for portability, it weighs just 2.7 pounds and lasts for up to 18 hours on a single charge thanks to the Apple M2 chip.

13.6" MacBook Air (2022 model, 8GB), $1,099 (reduced from $1,199)

More stocking stuffers to consider

You don't have to gift Apple products to have a merry Christmas. Check out these other top-rated stocking stuffer ideas.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Bose

Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They claim to offer the world's best active noise cancellation, and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears' liking. They also have an "aware mode" that pauses noise cancellation for when you need to hear your surroundings.

If you disliked how bulky the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds felt, there's good news: The QuietComfort Earbuds II are one-third smaller than their predecessor. They're water- and sweat-resistant, too, so you can wear them to the gym. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge, and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total).

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $299

Amazon gift card

Amazon

No matter their age, gender or personality type, an Amazon gift card is a perfect addition to every Christmas stocking in the house. That way everyone can buy what they want. Choose the amount you want to put on this gift card.

Amazon gift card in a premium holiday gift box

Now at Amazon, you can get a $10 bonus when you reload a gift card with $100 or more (first time customers only).

Santa's Naturals candles

These responsibly sourced, non-toxic and natural holiday-themed candles will infuse the room with Christmas spirit for more than 30 hours. Choose from three scents.

Santa's Natural Candles, $15

Poo-Pourri bathroom spray

Filling stockings with light-hearted gifts can make Christmas morning much more fun. Poo-Pourri, a scented before-you-go spritz for the toilet, offers equal parts entertainment and functionality.

Poo-Pourri bathroom spray, $10

Beekman 1802 goat milk hand creams

Beekman 1802/Amazon

The Beekman 1802 goat milk hand cream moisturizes hands leaving them soft and smelling fresh. Find scents like honeyed grapefruit, lavender and honey and orange blossom.

Beekman 1802 goat milk hand creams, $10 (reduced from $22)

Kellogg's cereal boxer shorts

Walmart

Do you have a tradition of putting socks, underwear and other basics in stockings every year? Check out this three-pack of fun boxer short prints by Swag that includes a pair of Fruit Loops boxer shorts, Frosted Flakes boxer shorts and Honey Smacks boxer shorts.

Kellogg's cereal boxer shorts (3 pack), $33

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates

Amazon

This Amazon-exclusive Duel of the Fates Qui-Gon Jinn bobblehead is one of three collectibles from "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace." Combine all three bobbleheads to create a cohesive shelf display that sets the scene.

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates, $30

Tag Your Bags protective handbag covers

Tag Your Bags

If an expensive handbag is under the tree, think of Tag Your Bags protective covers as an insurance policy. Each box comes with ten individual waterproof covers that can protect purses, backpacks and laptop bags from spillage, germs, mud, sweat and other undesirables.

Tag Your Bags, $19

Stojo collapsible reusable coffee cup

Stojo silicone coffee cups collapse, accordion-style, to fit anywhere -- including a Christmas stocking. This environmentally friendly cup (with a reusable straw) makes a great gift for coffee lovers.

Stojo collapsible silicone travel cup with straw, 16 oz., $19 (reduced from $20)

UNO Jurassic World Dominion card game

Amazon

Pop this classic UNO card game in their stocking. It has themes inspired by "Jurassic World: Dominion" on it. Play with two to 10 friends.

This item is featured on Amazon's 2022 Toys We Love list, a collection of what the retailer thinks will be the hottest gifts this holiday season.

UNO Jurassic World Dominion card game, $10 (reduced from $11)

Wikki Stix

Wikki Stix/Amazon

Bendable, twistable and sticky Wikki Stix are made out of yarn that's covered with food-grade, non-toxic wax. The brightly hued sticks twist together to create art, games and more, making them a great gift for preschoolers.

Wikki Stix (72 count) plus activity book, $13 (reduced from $22)

Spongellé holiday star ornaments

Spongelle

This holiday-themed body wash-infused sponge is an inexpensive self-care indulgence. Plus, it comes packaged as a Christmas ornament, so it belongs on your Christmas tree as much as it belongs in a stocking.

Spongellé holiday star ornaments, $14

Roku Express HD streaming media player

Roku/Best Buy

A small piece of technology that can majorly up the TV-watching experience, the stocking stuffer-sized Roku Express Streaming Stick is $5 off right now. It doesn't support 4K resolution, but it's ideal for HDTVs.

Roku Express HD streaming media player, $20 (regularly $30)

100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: The best gifts to give this Christmas

It may seem early to start shopping for Christmas and Hanukkah gifts, but trust us, it's not. Last year's holiday season was riddled with supply-chain issues, and CBS News is anticipating more of the same in 2022. Plus, there's inflation -- unfortunately, prices may rise even more before December comes.

So it's time to shop for holiday gifts now. Pick out a great hiding spot and check out CBS Essentials' 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts of 2022. We've based our top 100 gift picks on our own bestsellers, owner reviews and our own extensive research into the most-buzzed-about gifts of 2022, such as this I am Groot Lego set, a guinea pig toy that gives birth and this pooping purple turtle.

Stay tuned to the CBS Essentials 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts Series for our picks of the hottest gifts to give in 2022. Our list includes the new Apple Watch 8 and Apple iPhone 14, the top toys of 2022, custom leather jackets, game-changing kitchen appliances (such as this air fryer), top-rated Rimowa luggage for traveling and so much more.

