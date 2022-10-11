Prime Early Access Sale: The best deals at Amazon's surprise early Black Friday sale you can shop now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

The Prime Early Access Sale is basically an Amazon Prime Day part two, and it starts today. There are already plenty of incredible deals to be found at Amazon today. Here are our top sale picks.

See all the early Black Friday deals at Amazon: Prime Early Access Sale

Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50, get a $10 credit

Apple Watch Series 8, $349 (reduced from $399)

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $599 (reduced from $800)

The Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon's early Black Friday event, runs through Oct. 12. Tons of deals are available from Amazon brands, Apple, LG and more. You can tap the button below to explore all the deals, or check out the highlights that follow.

Note that you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of some of the best deals.

Amazon gift card free money deal: Spend $50, get a $10 credit

Amazon

Our favorite free money deal is back at Amazon for the Prime Early Access Sale. Buy $50 worth of Amazon gift cards, including the beautiful holiday design above, and you'll get s $10 credit when you use promo code NEWGC2022. (Offer valid for new Amazon gift card purchasers only.)

Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50, get a $10 credit

Reload $100 on an Amazon gift card, get a $12 Amazon credit

Want to stack your free money gift card deals? Amazon is also offering a $12 credit when you reload an Amazon gift card with $100 or more for the first time.

Amazon gift card reload deal: Reload $100, get a $12 credit

Get 20% off a GrubHub order today

Oscar Wong / Getty Images

Want to save on a meal at your favorite local restaurant during the Prime Early Access Sale? Amazon Prime members will get 20% off their next GrubHub order when you activate your free Grubhub+ membership. GrubHub+ members get $0 delivery fees and exclusive deals.

Enter code PRIME20 at checkout to score this deal. (See the site for more details.)

Save 20% on your next GrubHub order with code PRIME20

AirPods Pro 2: $235 (save $15)

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $235 (reduced from $249)

Apple Watch Series 8: $349 (save $50)



Apple

Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors; new watch band options are available via Nike and Hermes. The GPS model starts at $349, while the cellular model (with new international roaming capabilities) starts at $499.

Apple Watch Series 8, $349 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm), $379 (reduced from $429)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $50 (save $50)



Keurig via Amazon

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces. Plus, its low price during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale makes its a great gift idea for the holiday.

The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $50 (regularly $100)

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum: $599 (save $200)

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $599 (reduced from $800)

The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. (A cleaning station is not included.)

iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $399 (reduced from $650)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25 (save $25)

Amazon

Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote, and supports Dolby Atmos Audio. Right now, Amazon has the 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $25.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer: $150 (save $30)

Amazon

The Cosori Dual Blaze air fryer connects to your phone, so you can scan the barcode of your favorite frozen foods to get the ideal temperature and time settings. This smart air fryer can also be operated by voice command.

The kitchen gadget uses dual heating elements and Cosori's 360 ThermoIQ technology to make real-time temperature adjustments during cooking, so you'll get evenly cooked and crisped food, without having to shake or flip whatever's in your basket. The non-stick basket is dishwasher safe.

Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer (6.8 quart), $150 (reduced from $180)

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5: $235 (save $150)

This Ring Alarm set brings together three components: Amazon's video-capturing Echo Show 5; the Ring Indoor Cam; and, an eight-piece Ring Alarm system, featuring a Ring Alarm keypad, a base station, a motion detector, a range extender and four contact sensors. The bundle is rated 4.7 stars (out of 5) by Amazon users.

As with other Ring DIY home-security systems, other (sold-separately) pieces can be added as your needs change or grow. And, yup, because of the Amazon-Ring connection, the Ring Alarm system works with Alexa (as do the Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5, natch).

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5, $235 (reduced from $385)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $890 (save $310)



Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

This is a Prime Member exclusive deal.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $890 (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB), $1,090 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $860 (save $240)



Amazon

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. It also includes aesthetic improvements such as a slimmer design and a new Bespoke edition.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256 GB), $860 (reduced from $1,100)

Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5: $80 (save $105)



The Ring video doorbell bundle features a 1080p HD outdoor camera with enhanced features that let you see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet or PC.

Receive mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors.

Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5, $80 (reduced from $185)

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV: $360 (save $160)

Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV is a mid-size television that's the ideal size for many living rooms. The device comes with a Fire TV Alexa voice remote; use it to find favorite apps, movies and shows, check the weather and more.

55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV, $360 (reduced from $520)

65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV: $1,597 (save $700)

Amazon

This 4K smart TV with Alexa built in has a 65-inch OLED display. The LG TV adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically to provide the best viewing experience, no matter what you are watching. It is also a popular choice for gaming due to its 120 Hz refresh rate and gaming mode feature.

65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV, $1,597 (regularly $2,297)

Apple iPad 9: $269 (save $60)

Apple via Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It offers up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary. You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this deal.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $269 (reduced from $329)

Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $368 (reduced from $398)

Apple iPad Air 5: $559 (save $80)

Apple via Amazon

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Available in five colors; prices vary. Again, you need to be an

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (pink), $519 (reduced from $599)

The 256 GB iPad Air 5 is also available in five colors; prices vary. The best deal we saw was for the space gray model (pictured) with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)

Apple iPad Mini 6: $399 (save $100)

Apple via Walmart

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $399 (reduced from $499)

Amazon has a wider range of inventory -- and a good deal -- on the Wi-Fi and cellular model with 64 GB of storage. Choose from four colors.

Apple iPad Mini 6 with celluar connectivity (64 GB), $549 (reduced from $649)

65" TCL QLED 6-Series with 4K resolution: $950

Amazon

If you're already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you're not particularly tech-savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform will enjoy this TCL model with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 6-Series model is stunning for the money.

65" TCL QLED Roku 6-Series with 4K resolution, $950 (reduced from $1,500)

Blink Outdoor: $60

Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a water-resistant security camera designed to monitor the outside of your home. It features two-way audio, motion detection and a live video stream. It is battery-operated and has a two-year battery life.

Like the Blink Indoor camera, the outdoor offering also comes in a variety of multi-packs and bundles.

Blink Outdoor camera kit (1 pc.), $60 (reduced from $100)

Blink Outdoor camera kit (3 pc.), $140 (reduced from $250)

Bio-Oil skincare set: $21

Amazon

Treat your scars, stretch marks and dry skin with this Bio-Oil skincare set including a travel-size skincare oil, dry skin gel and body lotion. Again, this price is reserved for Amazon Prime members only during the Prime Early Access Sale.

Bio-Oil skincare set, $21 (reduced from $32)

Cetaphil daily facial cleanser: $13

Amazon

Cleanse your face daily with this gentle Cetaphil cleanser that minimizes the appearance of pores. This cleanser that's ideal for sensitive skin fights against dryness, irritation, roughness, tightness and a weakened skin barrier. If you buy two, you can save an extra $5.

Cetaphil daily facial cleanser, $13 (reduced from $17)

