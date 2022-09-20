Holiday 2022 gift guide: The best stocking stuffers to give this year

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You may be thinking: Stocking stuffers in September? Long story short, yes. It's time to start your holiday 2022 shopping, if you haven't done so already.

Beat the Christmas rush by shopping the top-rated and best stocking stuffers you can get online now.

CBS News is already anticipating more supply-chain and shipping delays stemming from railway staffing shortages this holiday season. So if you want to ensure you can get all the gifts on their list this Christmas, it's advisable to start shopping now.

A little trickier to pick out than other types of presents, stocking stuffers traditionally need to check a few boxes: They should be somewhat inexpensive and small enough to slip into a stocking. Plus, often, a stocking stuffer should be a little more clever and fun than the average gift.

With that in mind, CBS Essentials curated these small and inexpensive gifts that will spread the most joy on Christmas morning for the least amount of cash. Ahead, the best stocking stuffers to give kids and adults this year from Amazon, Best Buy and more.

Santa's Naturals candles

These responsibly sourced, non-toxic and natural holiday-themed candles will infuse the room with Christmas spirit for more than 30 hours. Choose from three scents.

Santa's Natural Candles, $15

Poo-Pourri bathroom spray

Filling stockings with light-hearted gifts can make Christmas morning much more fun. Poo-Pourri, a scented before-you-go spritz for the toilet, offers equal parts entertainment and functionality.

Poo-Pourri bathroom spray, $10

Beekman 1802 goat milk hand creams

Beekman 1802/Amazon

The Beekman 1802 goat milk hand cream moisturizes hands leaving them soft and smelling fresh. Find scents like honeyed grapefruit, lavender and honey and orange blossom.

Beekman 1802 goat milk hand creams, $13 (reduced from $15)

Kellogg's cereal boxer shorts

Walmart

Do you have a tradition of putting socks, underwear and other basics in stockings every year? Check out this three-pack of fun boxer short prints by Swag that includes a pair of Fruit Loops boxer shorts, Frosted Flakes boxer shorts and Honey Smacks boxer shorts.

Kellogg's cereal boxer shorts (3 pack), $30

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates

Amazon

This Amazon-exclusive Duel of the Fates Qui-Gon Jinn bobblehead is one of three collectibles from "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace." Combine all three bobbleheads to create a cohesive shelf display that sets the scene.

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates, $30

Tag Your Bags protective handbag covers

Tag Your Bags

If an expensive handbag is under the tree, think of Tag Your Bags protective covers as an insurance policy. Each box comes with ten individual waterproof covers that can protect purses, backpacks and laptop bags from spillage, germs, mud, sweat and other undesirables.

Tag Your Bags, $19

Stojo collapsible reusable coffee cup

Stojo silicone coffee cups collapse, accordion-style, to fit anywhere -- including a Christmas stocking. This environmentally friendly cup (with a reusable straw) makes a great gift for coffee lovers.

Stojo collapsible silicone travel cup with straw, 16 oz., $19 (reduced from $20)

UNO Jurassic World Dominion card game

Amazon

Pop this classic UNO card game in their stocking. It has themes inspired by "Jurassic World: Dominion" on it. Play with two to 10 friends.

This item is featured on Amazon's 2022 Toys We Love list, a collection of what the retailer thinks will be the hottest gifts this holiday season.

UNO Jurassic World Dominion card game, $10 (reduced from $11)

Amazon gift card

Amazon

No matter their age, gender or personality type, an Amazon gift card is a perfect addition to every Christmas stocking in the house. That way everyone can buy what they want. Choose the amount you want to put on this gift card.

Amazon gift card in a premium holiday gift box

Now at Amazon, you can get a $10 bonus when you reload a gift card with $100 or more (first time customers only).

Wikki Stix

Wikki Stix/Amazon

Bendable, twistable and sticky Wikki Stix are made out of yarn that's covered with food-grade, non-toxic wax. The brightly hued sticks twist together to create art, games and more, making them a great gift for preschoolers.

Wikki Stix (72 count) plus activity book, $13

Spongellé holiday star ornaments

Spongelle

This holiday-themed body wash-infused sponge is an inexpensive self-care indulgence. Plus, it comes packaged as a Christmas ornament, so it belongs on your Christmas tree as much as it belongs in a stocking.

Spongellé holiday star ornaments, $14

Roku Express HD streaming media player

Roku/Best Buy

A small piece of technology that can majorly up the TV-watching experience, the stocking stuffer-sized Roku Express Streaming Stick is $5 off right now.

Roku Express HD streaming media player, $25 (regularly $30)

