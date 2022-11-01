100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: This squishy plush is the best toy for toddlers this Christmas and Hanukkah

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking for a gift that a young boy or girl is sure to love? Squishmallows are incredibly popular with small kids, who love to collect the cuddly, squishy plush toys. Find out more about why Squishmallows one of our top holiday gift picks of 2022 ahead.

Why Squishmallows are a most wanted gift of 2022

One reason why Squishmallows make a great Christmas or Hanukkah gift: Young kids absolutely love the toys -- they're appropriate for children as young as 2 years old. Plus, they come in so many different shapes and sizes: there are Dalmation Squishmallows, caterpillar Squishmallows, beaver Squishmallows, succulent Squishmallows and even squishmallows that look like strawberry milk. Each Squishmallow has its own personality and quirks listed on its tag.

One colorful Squishmallow that caught our eye was the colorful Squishmallows large Platypus. CBS Essentials readers love it, and we think toddlers will love it too. Plus, it has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon.

Between this top-rated cuddly platypus, its squishy hedgehog friend and all the other myriad Squishmallow designs available, there's a perfect Squishmallow toy for all the young kids on your holiday shopping list. And best of all, these toys are relatively affordable. That's why Squishmallows are one of our CBS Essentials 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts picks for 2022.

Best gift for toddlers: Squishmallows

Add to their Squishmallows stuffed animal collection with this cheerful 14-inch rainbow platypus named Brindall. She loves to garden!

Squishmallows 14" Platypus, $25

Not the perfect Squishmallow? Check out all the cute and cuddly Squishmallow toys available on Amazon now. Some are on sale.

More great gifts for babies and toddlers

Whether you'd prefer a different Squishmallow or aren't done holiday shopping for the little one in your life just yet, check out the gift ideas ahead as well.

Fisher-Price interactive baby and toddler learning toy

This baby and toddler learning toy bounces and plays music. It teaches the alphabet, colors, counting to 10 and opposites. It also plays more than 75 songs, sounds and phrases, complete with multi-color lights. Toddlers can press the mic button to record and playback sounds with fun remix effects too.

Fisher-Price interactive baby and toddler learning toy, $35 (reduced from $45)

Jellycat Bashful Marty Moose stuffed animal

This moose stuffed animal for any little one (or adult, for that matter) is just as sweet in person. His uber-soft fur and floppy, rag doll-like construction make him extra huggable.

Jellycat Bashful Marty Moose stuffed animal, $28

'ABC What Can She Be?' by Sugar Snap Studio

Little ones may get tired or grow out of their toys, but they do keep re-reading their favorite books. This board book will help its young recipient learn the alphabet while being reminded that she can be anything she wants to be.

ABC What Can She Be? by Sugar Snap Studio, $15 (reduced from $17)

Paw Patrol Chase Adventure Cruiser Roller Coaster

Go on a ride along with Chase the Police Pup with this four-piece Paw Patrol riding track. It comes with platform steps and a Paw Patrol Chase coaster car that flashes lights and sounds. The car requires 3 AAA batteries (not included).

Paw Patrol Chase Adventure Cruiser Roller Coaster, $140 (reduced from $200)

Squishmallows 8" Nightmare Before Christmas Zero

What's this? What's this? It's a fun little Zero plush from Disney's "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

Squishmallows 8" Nightmare Before Christmas Zero, $19 (reduced from $36)

Squishmallows 20" Unicorn

Soar to new snuggly heights with this 20-inch magical unicorn Squishmallow.

Squishmallows 20-inch Unicorn, $40

Squishville Sealife Squad mini Squishmallows 6-pack

Meet the Sealife Squad. These 2-inch plush pals are ultra-soft like their larger Squishmallows friends. This six-pack includes an octopus, otter, shark and clownfish, plus two additional mystery mini Squishmallows.

Squishville Sealife Squad mini Squishmallows 6-pack, $29

Squishmallows 8" Disney Mickey Mouse with Santa Hat

Well, hot dog! This Mickey Mouse Squishmallow sure is ready to celebrate the holidays in squishy Disney style.

Squishmallows 8-inch Disney Mickey Mouse with Santa Hat, $20 (regularly $28)

100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: The best gifts to give this Christmas

It may seem early to start shopping for Christmas and Hanukkah gifts, but trust us, it's not. Last year's holiday season was riddled with supply-chain issues, and CBS News is anticipating more of the same in 2022. Plus, there's inflation -- unfortunately, prices may rise even more before December comes.

So it's time to shop for holiday gifts now. Pick out a great hiding spot and check out CBS Essentials' 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts of 2022. We've based our top 100 gift picks on our own bestsellers, owner reviews and our own extensive research into the most-buzzed-about gifts of 2022, such as this I am Groot Lego set, a guinea pig toy that gives birth and this pooping purple turtle.

Stay tuned to the CBS Essentials 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts Series for our picks of the hottest gifts to give in 2022. Our list includes some of Apple's newest products, the top toys of 2022, game-changing kitchen appliances (such as this air fryer) and so much more.