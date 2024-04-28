The coziest and best nursery gliders you can buy

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Can't seem to find a good-looking gliding chair for your baby's nursery? There are many cute and comfortable gliders online. Don't worry, though -- you don't have to lift a finger to find them. To help you save time and focus on preparing for the arrival of your child, we did the research to find the best nursery gliders built for rocking that are stylish as well.

Any of these top-rated gliders would make the perfect addition to your nursery, or the nursery of the mom-to-be in your life. These chairs make a great gift for Mother's Day, too.

Best nursery gliders of 2024

Shop the best nursery gliders from AllModern, Wayfair, Serena & Lily and more. Your baby will be lulled right to sleep in these chairs that can swivel, recline and more. Gliders aren't cheap, but we've found some at a range of prices ahead. Plus, they're pretty enough pieces of furniture to keep around after baby is all grown up.

Best overall nursery glider: Hemingway swivel reclining glider



Having a 360-degree swivel is nice, but having a glider that swivels AND reclines is the best. You'll be able to lull your baby to sleep easily with these two features. We also love that this is made of linen, offering an additional layer of comfort as well as a little luxury. There are four colors currently in stock, including grey, canvas, white and dark grey.

Buy now and you can save $60 off your purchase while the product is still on sale.

The Hemingway swivel reclining glider has a 4.6-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "My daughter-in-law and granddaughter are loving their new chair. It was such a beautiful addition to her nursery. Thank you!"

Another customer said, "Excellent chair for the price- we used [it] for our nursery and the recliner, swivel, and glide features are all very useful, especially during the newborn phase."

Most versatile nursery glider: Babyletto Toco swivel glider with ottoman set

The Babyletto Toco can glide, swivel 360 degrees and provide much-needed footrest for parents with the included ottoman. The ottoman is also a great addition because it still gives you enough mobility to be able to rock your baby, compared to a recliner. You can choose between three colors, all of which are made of a performance fabric that repels water and is resistant to stains. It's also made of 30% recycled fibers.

The Babyletto Toco swivel glider with ottoman set has a 4.6-star rating on AllModern. One reviewer wrote, "Perfect size chair for our daughter's first child's nursery. Comfy & great quality!"

Another customer said, "I bought this for my daughter-in-law as a baby shower gift. It is comfy and a real nice piece of furniture. She loves it, and with a new baby, using it a lot."

Best nursery glider for back support: Lulu and Georgia Hayley glider chair

The elongated support pillow included with the Hayley glider chair is a game changer. For context, not only are there gliders that don't come with support pillows half this size, but oftentimes, some pieces of furniture, such as couches, don't come with support pillows either. Having the Hayley pillow cover your entire back will make resting with your baby so much more comfortable.

The glider chair is made of a polyester-linen blend fabric, glides and swivels and comes in a neutral color that would work particularly well in a colorful children's nursery.

This chair comes with free shipping and takes six to eight weeks to ship.

Best nursery glider for small spaces: Babyletto Madison swivel glider

This comfy swivel glider from AllModern is compact enough to fit in small nurseries, and it may be a bit better in corners compared to the standard glider. There are nine fabrics you can choose from, although we think the fuzzy boucle options will add an extra level of coziness to the chair. You can swivel 360 degrees in this chair and it has a deep seat, which will make it easier to kick back and relax with your baby. What's more, customers love the glider.

The Babyletto Madison swivel glider has a 4.7-star rating out of more than 2,100 ratings on AllModern. One reviewer wrote, "We have had this glider for going on 4 years and it's still worth every penny! We would definitely recommend it."

Another customer said, "Absolutely love this chair! I bought it several years ago and it is still in perfect shape. Used it to rock my baby granddaughter to sleep."

Best custom nursery glider: Serena & Lily Hayden swivel glider

Serena & Lily is known for their coastal-inspired furniture and decor that manages to be chic and comfortable at the same time. The Hayden swivel glider is no different. The slipcover style is cozy yet polished with its crisp fabric and defined seam lines. It's also functional, offering swivel gliding and performance fabric options that were made to be resistant to UV rays, mold, mildew and staining.

The Perennials performance fabrics are part of the 180 options you can choose from when buying your chair. Other choices include fun gingham patterns, vibrant stripes, soothing blues, neutrals and more.

Right now, you can score this for 20% off. Just make sure to add the promo code "SALE" at checkout.

Most stylish nursery glider: Arhaus Walsh leather glider

If you're looking for a glider that veers from the norm style-wise, consider this option from Arhaus. Gliders tend to be cozy in look and feel; many are made of soft fabrics and padded so that mom and baby can comfortably sink into the chair and feel supported. The Walsh leather glider is different, catering to those who are more into fashion than function with its wood armrests and leather. But that doesn't mean the chair isn't comfy too.

The backrest and seat cushion contain a dense foam for comfort. Plus, leather gets softer the more frequently you use the chair. It has a 360-degree swivel and comes in two rich colors, including metro brown and metro concrete (pictured).