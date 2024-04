Uncovering the artwork of Stanley Whitney He's been painting for more than 50 years, but artist Stanley Whitney – whose bold, colorful canvases offer vibrant hues and deliberately ferocious brushstrokes – is just now getting his first major retrospective (including many works never before exhibited publicly), at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum in Buffalo, N.Y. Correspondent Alina Cho talks with Whitney about the breakthrough that came during his artistic journey.