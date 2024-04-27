How to watch the Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs NHL Playoffs game tonight: Game 4 Livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins and Mitchell Marner #16 of the Toronto Maple Leafs chase after the puck in Game Three of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on April 24, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Bruins defeated the Maple Leafs 4-2.

The Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs meet again tonight for Game 4 of the teams' NHL Playoffs series. If you've cut the cord with your cable company and want to watch tonight's game, it's important to know not all live TV streaming platforms carry tonight's game.

Keep reading for how and when to watch tonight's Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game, and which streaming platforms will carry the game.

How and when to watch the Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs game

Game 4 of the Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs NHL Playoffs series will be played on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). The game will air on TBS and stream on Sling TV and the live TV streaming platforms featured below.

How to watch the Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs game without cable

If your cable subscription doesn't carry TBS, or you've cut the cord with your cable company, you can still watch the playoffs. Below are the platforms on which you can watch today's NFL Playoffs game.

If you don't have cable and you want to watch today's hockey game, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream playoff games is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch NHL hockey in the postseason, you'll need a subscription to the Orange + Blue tier. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording today's game.

Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform is currently offering $25 off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $35 for the first month. You can cancel anytime.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired programming like next year's NFL games on CBS. If you're looking for one live TV streaming platform to watch all your favorite sports, we suggest a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

Top features of Sling TV Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ABC, NBC and Fox (where available).

You get access to NHL games airing on TNT and TBS, which Fubo doesn't carry.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs game live for free

You can watch today's game with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ABC, TNT, TBS, local network affiliates and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch the 2024 NHL Playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 after a three-day free trial.

Max, formerly known as HBO Max, is known for streaming top-tier HBO content like "Succession" and "House of Dragon". Now, hockey fans can enjoy NHL Playoffs games on the streamer with the B/R sports add-on. You'll need a Max subscription to access B/R sports content like the NHL Playoffs and the NBA Playoffs. Some blackouts do apply.

A subscription to Max starts at $9.99 per month. The B/R sports add-on is currently free.

Fanatics has the latest NHL Playoffs fan gear

2024 NHL Playoffs: Full schedule

The first round of the 2024 NHL Playoffs is a best-of-seven series beginning on April 20, 2024.

First round schedule

Below is the schedule for the first round of the 2024 NHL Playoffs. All times Eastern.

Eastern Conference

(1) New York Rangers vs. (WC2) Washington Capitals

Game 1: | Rangers 4, Capitals 1

Game 2: | Rangers 4, Capitals 3

Game 3: | Friday, April 26, 7 p.m. | at WSH | TV: TNT

Game 4: | Sunday, April 28, 8 p.m. | at WSH | TV: TBS

Game 5*: | Wednesday, May 1, TBD | at NY | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Friday, May 3, TBD | at WSH | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, May 5, TBD | at NY | TV: TBD

(2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3) New York Islanders

Game 1: | Hurricanes 3, Islanders 1

Game 2: | Hurricanes 5, Islanders 3

Game 3: | Hurricanes 3, Islanders 2

Game 4: | Saturday, April 27, 2 p.m. | at NY | TV: TBS

Game 5*: | Tuesday, April 30, TBD | at CAR | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Thursday, May 2, TBD | at NY | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Saturday, May 4, TBD | at CAR | TV: TBD

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (WC1) Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1: | Panthers 3, Lightning 2

Game 2: | Panthers 3, Lightning 2 (OT)

Game 3: | Panthers 5, Lightning 3

Game 4: | Saturday, April 27, 5 p.m. | at TB | TV: TBS

Game 5*: | Monday, April 29, TBD | at FLA | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Wednesday, May 1, TBD | at TB | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Saturday, May 4, TBD | at FLA | TV: TBD

(2) Boston Bruins vs. (3) Toronto Maple Leafs

Game 1: | Bruins 5, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Maple Leafs 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 3: | Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Saturday, April 27, 8 p.m. | at TOR | TV: TBS

Game 5*: | Tuesday, April 30, TBD | at BOS | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Thursday, May 2, TBD | at TOR | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Saturday, May 4, TBD | at

Western Conference

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (WC2) Vegas Golden Knights

Game 1: | Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 | Recap

Game 2: | Golden Knights 2, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 3: | Saturday, April 27, 10:30 p.m. | at VGK | TV: TBS

Game 4: | Monday, April 29, TBD | at VGK | TV: TBD

Game 5*: | Wednesday, May 1, TBD | at DAL | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Friday, May 3, TBD | at VGK | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, May 5, TBD | at DAL | TV: TBD

(2) Winnipeg Jets vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: | Jets 7, Avalanche 6 | Recap

Game 2: | Avalanche 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 3: | Friday, April 26, 10 p.m. | at COL | TV: TNT

Game 4: | Sunday, April 28, 2:30 p.m. | at COL | TV: TNT

Game 5*: | Tuesday, April 30, TBD | at WPG | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Thursday, May 2, TBD | at COL | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Saturday, May 4, TBD | at WPG | TV: TBD

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (WC1) Nashville Predators

Game 1: | Canucks 4, Predators 2 | Recap

Game 2: | Predators 4, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 3: | Friday, April 26, 7:30 p.m. | at NSH | TV: TBS

Game 4: | Sunday, April 28, 5 p.m. | at NSH | TV: TBS

Game 5*: | Tuesday, April 30, TBD | at VAN | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Friday, May 3, TBD | at NSH | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, May 5, TBD | at VAN | TV: TBD

(2) Edmonton Oilers vs. (3) Los Angeles Kings

Game 1: | Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Recap

Game 2: | Kings 5, Oilers 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: | Friday, April 26, 10:30 p.m. | at LA | TV: TBS

Game 4: | Sunday, April 28, 10:30 p.m. | at LA | TV: TBS

Game 5*: | Wednesday, May 1, TBD | at EDM | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Friday, May 3, TBD | at LA | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, May 5, TBD | at EDM | TV: TBD

When are the NHL Stanley Cup Finals?

The Stanley Cup Final is currently scheduled to begin on June 3, 2024. That date could change based on the duration of the Stanley Cup Conference finals.