The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung washers and dryers you can get at Best Buy now

Amazon's big Prime Early Access Sale is happening today, and a number of other online retailers, Best Buy included, have followed suit by launching their own early Black Friday sales. Best Buy has some amazing deals on Samsung washers and dryers right now that you won't want to pass up. And yes, these deals even include Samsung's brand new Bespoke line of washers and dryers.

Samsung Bespoke washer and dryer pair (electric), $2,100 (reduced from $3,030)

Samsung Smart Dial FlexWash Washer and Smart Dial FlexDry Electric Dryer, $2,900 (regularly $3,900)

Samsung makes so many different washers and dryers that it can be a challenge to pick just the right ones for your family. Don't stress about options. We've made a list of the most impressive Samsung washers and matching dryers in 2022, many of which are on sale ahead of Black Friday.

So, how'd we come up with this list? First, we narrowed our list to Samsung washers and dryers with average user ratings of 4 stars or higher (out of 5). Then we read countless customer reviews of these appliances. We only considered reviews left by verified purchasers. We never consider incentivized or paid reviews in our research.

When we finished, we found that the Samsung washers and dryers that customers liked the most come with all the latest and greatest laundry features -- and do their jobs really, really quietly. Better still: All of these top-rated laundry appliances are on sale now ahead of Black Friday.

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology and electric dryer with sensor dry: $1,350

Good news if you work from home: This Samsung washer (4.5 cu ft.) uses vibration reduction technology for a quieter wash. That means no more laundry sounds drowning out your Zoom calls. Customers love that this self-cleaning washer includes 10 preset washing cycles and six additional washing cycles.

"This washing machine has a wide variety of settings for washing, which is great for a large family and lots of laundry to do," wrote a Samsung customer who purchased the washer. "The bedding and waterproof items setting are awesome! Without the center cylinder, things like this can tangle, but not so with this setting."

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology, $650 (reduced from $900)

Samsung also offers a matching dryer (7.5 cu ft.) to complete your washer and dryer set.

Samsung electric dryer with sensor dry, $700 (regularly $900)

Samsung Bespoke laundry set: $2,100

The new Samsung Bespoke laundry line features generously sized 5.3-cubic-foot washers. The Bespoke laundry line includes all the latest AI technology you've come to expect from Samsung laundry appliances. These washers and dryers are outfitted with a smart dial for easy cycle selection, an auto-dispenser for adding laundry detergent and Samsung's Super Speed wash and dry settings for quick loads.

Samsung has added a new feature to its Bespoke laundry line. The latest Bespoke line includes Samsung's AI Optimal Dry. The tech feature uses sensors to detect the moisture content of your laundry and automatically selects the optimal drying setting.

Like other Samsung Bespoke appliances, the Bespoke washer and dryer are available in three designer colors: brushed black, silver steel and brushed navy. The dryer is available in electric and gas versions.

Samsung Bespoke washer and dryer pair (electric), $2,100 (reduced from $3,030)

Samsung Smart Dial FlexWash Washer and Smart Dial FlexDry Electric Dryer: $2,900

This smart washer and dryer set learns and recommends washing cycles. Both appliances have a super-speed function that helps you wash and dry your laundry in less than an hour. The dryer features a reversible door.

The washer and dryer both feature Wi-Fi connectivity, and can be controlled remotely with your smartphone via Samsung's SmartThings app.

"I love the new technology and being able to set it on the phone app," wrote a customer on the Samsung site. "It's quiet and they look amazing with the sleek black finishes. We ordered directly from Samsung as they weren't even in the store yet and they were having a sale on the site. Delivery and installation went well."

Samsung Smart Dial FlexWash Washer and Smart Dial FlexDry Electric Dryer, $2,900 (regularly $3,900)

Samsung Smart Dial front load super speed washer and dryer set: $1,560

This smart washer and dryer set learns your favorite cleaning functions, and can clean and dry a full load of laundry in less than an hour. The washer features noise-reduction technology for quiet washing. The dryer features a sensor that determines how long the machine should run for, and at what temperature -- the better to protect your laundry from heat damage.

Both appliances feature Wi-Fi connectivity and can be controlled remotely with your smartphone using Samsung's SmartThings app.

Samsung large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer, $780 (regularly $1,149)

"I bought this dryer after one I was using for 12 years quit," wrote a customer on the Best Buy site. "The best part was it connected to my [Wi-Fi] seamlessly using the [SmartThings] app on my Note phone... Another attractive feature was it connects to the water line for steam functions therefore I do not need to add water manually. The controls will take a little more concentration to master."

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer, $780 (regularly $1,035)

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer and smart steam sanitize electric dryer set: $1,500

Looking for a top-loading washer? Both of these appliances feature-integrated Wi-Fi, so you can remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

"What can I say about this washer and dryer set besides it's the best that we've ever owned?" reviewed an enthusiastic customer who purchased the Samsung home appliance duo. "The washer and dryer have sleek, stylish designs and buttons and dial that are easy to use."

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer with super speed wash, $750 (regularly $900)

Samsung smart electric dryer with steam sanitize, $750 (regularly $900)

