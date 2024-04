Pediatrician on lessons from Flint water crisis: "Flint has opened our eyes" Pediatrician Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, whose work has spurred official action on the Flint water crisis, told CBS News that it's stunning that "we continue to use the bodies of our kids as detectors of environmental contamination." She discusses ways to support victims of the water crisis, the ongoing work of replacing the city's pipes and more in this extended interview.