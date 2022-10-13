The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung refrigerators you can get at Best Buy now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

A variety of top-rated Samsung refrigerators are on sale right now at Best Buy, even ahead of Black Friday. Instead of scrolling through the internet to find the top Samsung refrigerator deals yourself, why not let CBS Essentials do the work for you?

These Samsung refrigerator deals include slashed prices on Samsung's bestsellers, including Samsung touchscreen refrigerators, Samsung Bespoke designer refrigerators and more.

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,240 (reduced from $4,140)

Samsung smart side-by-side refrigerator with Family Hub, $1,700 (reduced from $2,166)

Samsung Bespoke Flex Column refrigerator, $1,000 (reduced from $1,260)

These top Samsung refrigerator deals include fridges that suit a variety of kitchen needs and home budgets.

Many of Samsung's top-rated refrigerators are smart fridges that include Samsung Family Hub. The Family Hub is a smart-fridge component that can connect with your phone, computer, TV, smart doorbell, Nest thermostat and other Samsung home appliances. With it, you can share photos, stream music and more. The Family Hub feature lets you see inside your fridge from anywhere (via your connected device), search recipes based on what you have on hand, plan weekly meals and even send cooking instructions to your Samsung smart oven.

Keep reading to shop the best early Black Friday deals on Samsung refrigerators at Best Buy. We found some good deals direct from Samsung, as well, which we're also sharing below.

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub: $3,240

Samsung

This 4.6-star-rated Samsung refrigerator features a beverage center that gives you water in two different ways: You can choose from an internal dispenser, or you can use the built-in pitcher that automatically refills. There's even an option to infuse a flavor.

"This design is brilliant," wrote a Samsung customer. "Each door is small enough to open. There are no handles which makes it being against the wall so much easier. There's no ice maker on the left side of the door to hinder how much you can see on the left side. Opening it at a 90-degree angle is all you need to do everything that you need. It's completely flat which makes opening it to the wall so much easier (if you notice a lot of fridges are domed at the front which does not give you space to open door against the wall)."

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,240 (reduced from $4,140)

Samsung large capacity 3-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub: $2,500

Samsung

This full-depth Samsung refrigerator is rated 4.5 stars. Use this refrigerator's Samsung's Family Hub feature to control your smart appliances and devices straight from your fridge door.

The fingerprint-resistant refrigerator features a full-width bottom drawer big enough to hold party platters, beverages and more. The Samsung kitchen appliance includes an external filtered-water-and-ice dispenser, as well as all-around cooling and multi-vent technology to maintain even air circulation on every shelf.

This refrigerator is on sale at both Samsung and Best Buy. You'll get the best deal at Samsung.

Samsung large capacity 3-door French door refrigerator with Family Hub, $2,300 (regularly $3,499)

Samsung smart side-by-side refrigerator with Family Hub: $1,700

Samsung

This Samsung touchscreen refrigerator with Family Hub is rated 4.7 stars. The home appliance is fingerprint-resistant, includes an in-door ice maker and all-around cooling and multi-vent technology for even air circulation.

A Best Buy customer described the refrigerator as a "high tech appliance for the modern home."

"Very roomy and user friendly, I was able to set up the Family Hub, upload photos and customize the screen right from the fridge," the customer wrote. "The stainless steel matches my other appliances by Samsung (range/air fryer)."

Samsung smart side-by-side refrigerator with Family Hub, $1,700 (reduced from $2,166)

Samsung Bespoke Flex Column refrigerator: $1,000

Samsung

This slim, 11.4-cubic-foot refrigerator is a great option for small spaces such as a kitchenette or a garage. This unique appliance can run at fridge or freezer temperatures to best suit your food storage needs. It features a reversible door. Choose from finishes in white, gray or navy glass.

This 4.7-star-rated refrigerator comes with a 100-day, risk-free trial.

Samsung Bespoke Flex Column refrigerator, $1,000 (reduced from $1,260)

